Celebrities
Hollywood Baddie Brigade: Zendaya And Friends Stunted Spectacularly At The World Premiere Of Spider-Man Premiere
Zendaya stepped out stunningly Monday night for the world premiere of her latest project, Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
The svelte stunner stars as Mary Jane in the latest Marvel iteration of Peter Parker’s adventures.
Zendaya posed alongside her beau Tom Holland who stars as Spider-Man in the film. According to the movie’s synopsis, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.
Benedict Cumberbatch posed with his love Sophie Hunter. For those who aren’t Marvel fans, Cumberbatch plays Dr. Strange in the Marvel universe films.
For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Spider-Man enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret and the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. The film capture’s Peter’s battle to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.
Tom’s brothers Harry and Sam were in attendance to support his big night.
The evening made for the ultimate family friendly event. Terry Crews came through with his son Isaiah.
Tia Mowry brought her son Cree.
We have to give her some solo shine as well because this black silk and lace is something else!
Bryson Tiller pulled up with his beautiful boo thang Kendra Bailey.
Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s sister on “Euphoria” showed up and showed out!
Okay we see you Miss Storm. Sis is grown now and got her back out! Looking incredible.
Speaking of Hollywood child stars growing up right before our eyes — Marsai Martin keeps blossoming with every red carpet appearance.
And Miles Brown ain’t little Boogie anymore either!
Before we stray to far we have to call your attention to Corinne Fox, looking like a leader of the baddie brigade! She and pops Jamie hit the carpet last night.
It just so happened to be his 54th birthday!
Sasha Banks was ravishing in red
We love to see her!
Shameik Moore made sure to remind everyone he still knows how to activate his web projector.
Paula Newsome is always bae
JB Smoove came through
Hannibal Burress has a new hairstyle. You likey?
Jared Leto fashionably flossed as always
Marisa Tomei looks great in gold right?
J.K. Simmons also attended
“Succession” fans will recognize Nicholas Braun.
Brandi King was radiant in this beautiful blue.
Zendaya got all the way into the superhero spirit. Do you like the mask she arrived in?
She’s just every bit of flawless.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Eric Sommers (based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko). The film was produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.
This film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ arrives in theatres December 17th.
What was your favorite look from the world premiere?
Celebrities
Kim Cattrall ‘Has No Plans’ To Return As Samantha Jones To ‘And Just Like That’: ‘She’s Moved On’
Kim Cattrall has played Samantha Jones ‘for the last time’ and won’t return to a ‘Sex and the City’ project ever again, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Kim Cattrall, 65, has no regrets in deciding not to reprise her role as the iconic Samantha Jones in And Just Like That. “Kim is sticking to her guns on not coming back for anything Sex And The City related because it wouldn’t be fun for her at all to go back and work with people she doesn’t get along with,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is proud of the show and what she has done on it and for it, but she’s moved on and she wants to do shows and movies that make her happy and challenge her.”
Kim appeared in all 6 seasons of SATC, as well as the two feature films. But her longstanding feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, (a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw) has deterred her from continuing Samantha’s story in And Just Like That. “Barring a miracle of epic proportions, Kim has played Samantha for the last time,” our insider said. We’ve reached out to Kim’s rep for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.
A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HL that Kim “has no plans” to reunite with SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That. “She knows that ship has sailed for her, and she has no desire to step back into the shoes of Samantha ever again,” the insider explained. “Kim is so grateful for her time on the series. She wouldn’t have changed it for the world. But Kim is a very strong, independent woman and has come to a point in her life where if it doesn’t fulfill her in a positive direction, then she wants nothing to do with it. She so appreciates all the love from fans and is hoping they’ll continue following other work and upcoming projects she does.”
Samantha’s absence from Just Like That is addressed during the premiere episode, which aired on Dec. 9. It’s explained that Samantha apparently had a falling out with the girls and now lives in London, though she sends flowers to Carrie after her lover Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack. After the episode aired, Kim seemingly responded to Samantha’s disappearance by liking several tweets from fans that showed support for the actress and her beloved character.
Show boss Michael Patrick King previously confirmed that Kim’s Samantha would not be part of the project after deciding she no longer wanted to play the fictional publicist. “And Just Like That was never four,” the showrunner explained to the The Hollywood Reporter. “It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie. I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives,” he said.
Celebrities
Jordan Fisher Expecting First Baby With Wife Ellie After First Year Of Marriage — Congrats
Spread the good news all over Broadway because Jordan Fisher – currently starring in “Dear Evan Hansen’ – is about to become a daddy. He and his wife, Ellie, just announced that they are expecting!
Get ready to cry because Jordan Fisher certainly wasn’t at the start of the video he posted on Tuesday (Dec. 14). Under the instructions of his wife, Ellie Fisher (née Woods), Jordan, 27, closed his eyes while she put a jacket over him. “Now, do me a favor and put your hands in your pockets,” said Ellie. When the former Liv & Maddie star did, his face turned to an expression of pure shock as he recognized what he felt. As Jordan opened his eyes, the tears began to flow when he pulled out a positive pregnancy test. Yes, Jordan and Ellie are going to have a baby!
“Really?” a crying Jordan asked before Ellie showed the camera that their pregnancy test confirmed that there’s a bun in her oven. From there, the video showed Ellie and Jordan sharing the news with their family. With some help from some blue food coloring and some tasty cupcakes, Jordan and Ellie revealed that they’re expecting a boy (or, at least, the child will be assigned male at birth.) “And the journey begins,” Jordan captioned the video. “Can’t wait to meet you [blue heart].”
The happy announcement was greeted with joy from their fans. “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG ITS A BOY OMG!!!!” wrote singer JoJo. “Maaaaaaaan congrats, player. Stoked for you and your ohana,” added Nico Hiraga. “NO WAY!!!! CONGRATS, YOU TWO!!! Literally going to be the greatest parents!” wrote Joshua Colley. “well, I’m crying forever now congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Sam Tutty, while J. Cyrus added, “Congrats, my guy.”
Ellie’s pregnancy comes one year after she – a clinical nutritionist – tied the knot with the Dancing with the Stars champion. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 21, 2020. The wedding came months after they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were adamant about ending the year with a ring around their fingers.
“Ultimately, we both just want to get married,” Jordan told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2020. “I don’t really care where or when or how — we’re looking forward to stepping into that new phase of our lives,” Jordan said. “I’m just really just excited. At this point, we just want it done. We’re just over it. We’re like, let’s just freakin’ do it!”
Celebrities
SMH: Zac Stacy Claims Ex-Girlfriend ‘Staged’ Vicious Attack Video
Zac Stacy claims his ex-girlfriend ‘staged’ brutal attack video despite him being the one committing the violence.
Last month, former Rams Running Back Zac Stacy went viral after a video surfaced of him beating his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans in front of their 4-month-old child. In the video, Stacy hits her multiple times before throwing her into a television that would land on top of her. The video is hard to watch and will have your stomach in knots watching it.
Stacy was arrested as he arrived at the Orlando airport on November 19 and since then, things have been quiet but of course, that never lasts. He is now claiming the entire thing was staged.
“It’s unfortunate because I just got out of rehab for anxiety and depression like eight months ago,” Stacy told cops. “I dropped everything to come down here and support the mother of my child in her last trimester, and the baby. I let her know I wasn’t trying to be with her or nothing like that. This is a case of just bitterness. That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing. She staged it. She set me up.”
After the vicious video, how anyone in his situation could not express remorse is unbelievable. This “staged” excuse is probably a lawyer’s worst nightmare…but here we are. Speaking of lawyers, Stacy accuses his ex-girlfriend of having an affair with his lawyer, who happens to be his college teammate. Either way, a trip back to rehab might be in order.
