Hollywood Baddie Brigade: Zendaya And Friends Stunted Spectacularly At The World Premiere Of Spider-Man Premiere

Zendaya stepped out stunningly Monday night for the world premiere of her latest project, Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

The svelte stunner stars as Mary Jane in the latest Marvel iteration of Peter Parker’s adventures.

Zendaya posed alongside her beau Tom Holland who stars as Spider-Man in the film. According to the movie’s synopsis, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

Benedict Cumberbatch posed with his love Sophie Hunter. For those who aren’t Marvel fans, Cumberbatch plays Dr. Strange in the Marvel universe films.

For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Spider-Man enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret and the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. The film capture’s Peter’s battle to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Tom’s brothers Harry and Sam were in attendance to support his big night.

The evening made for the ultimate family friendly event. Terry Crews came through with his son Isaiah.

Tia Mowry brought her son Cree.

We have to give her some solo shine as well because this black silk and lace is something else!

Bryson Tiller pulled up with his beautiful boo thang Kendra Bailey.

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s sister on “Euphoria” showed up and showed out!

Okay we see you Miss Storm. Sis is grown now and got her back out! Looking incredible.

Speaking of Hollywood child stars growing up right before our eyes — Marsai Martin keeps blossoming with every red carpet appearance.

And Miles Brown ain’t little Boogie anymore either!

Before we stray to far we have to call your attention to Corinne Fox, looking like a leader of the baddie brigade! She and pops Jamie hit the carpet last night.

It just so happened to be his 54th birthday!

Sasha Banks was ravishing in red

We love to see her!

Shameik Moore made sure to remind everyone he still knows how to activate his web projector.

Paula Newsome is always bae

JB Smoove came through

Hannibal Burress has a new hairstyle. You likey?

Jared Leto fashionably flossed as always

Marisa Tomei looks great in gold right?

J.K. Simmons also attended

“Succession” fans will recognize Nicholas Braun.

Brandi King was radiant in this beautiful blue.

Zendaya got all the way into the superhero spirit. Do you like the mask she arrived in?

She’s just every bit of flawless.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Eric Sommers (based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko). The film was produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.

This film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ arrives in theatres December 17th.

What was your favorite look from the world premiere?