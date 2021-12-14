News
Jackson, St. Louis counties challenge ruling that struck down public health officials’ powers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County and St. Louis County are teaming up to challenge a court ruling that struck down public health officials’ abilities to issue health orders.
The two Missouri counties filed a motion Monday to intervene in the Robinson vs. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services lawsuit and stay the judgment Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green issued, pending resolution on appeal or the court’s reconsideration.
The two counties argue they want to “preserve the regulations that have enabled local public health authorities to address all matters of public health, not just COVID-19.”
Green issued the judgment last month, arguing state health department regulations giving local health departments the power to issue orders violated the Missouri Constitution since they’re unelected officials.
Since then, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, has used the ruling to send letters to dozens of letters to local health departments and school districts, calling on them to end their mask mandates and all other COVID restrictions. Schmitt also warned of legal action if they ignored his requests.
Many cities and school districts have argued the ruling doesn’t apply to them because their councils and school boards, which are elected positions, voted on their mask mandates. Other districts noted the Missouri Legislature granted local school boards wide-ranging power to govern their own affairs.
But several health departments and school districts across the state quickly dropped their mask mandates, quarantine guidance and more. At least six Missouri county health departments have said they would stop COVID-19-related work altogether, including contact tracing and tracking case numbers.
Jackson and St. Louis counties argue “chaos now reigns in the state” when it comes to public health administration.
“Few public health officials, local government leaders and school boards have any idea what they are legally permitted to do or are legally prohibited from doing,” Jackson County officials wrote in a statement.
That’s why leaders from both counties said they won’t sit by.
Jackson County said they’d like to see the state health department appeal Robinson vs. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, but Schmitt, attorney for the department, has refused to do so.
“The citizens of Missouri deserve better and that is what this motion seeks to do,” Jackson County said.
FOX4 has reached out to Schmitt’s office for comment on Jackson and St. Louis counties’ new motion. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
Suggest a Correction
News
Workers killed in Amazon warehouse collapse range in ages from 26 to 62
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Grief comes in waves for the family and friends of Amazon workers killed in the Edwardsville tornado, as they come to grips that their loved ones are truly gone.
Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Six people were killed when the Amazon facility collapsed.
The victims were identified as 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville.
The family of Etheria Hebb says she was a mother of a 1-year-old little boy, the youngest of her siblings, and a hard worker who loved her family dearly.
Her cousin says she was named after her.
“A part of me is missing. We called each other ‘Little Etheria’ and ‘Big Etheria.’ It won’t be the same without her,” Etheria Hudson said.
Hebb had just transferred to Amazon’s Edwardsville location about six months ago from the Hazelwood facility.
“She was an outgoing person. She was just sweet as can be. Just a tragic thing to lose her like this. It’s really heartbreaking. I know it can happen to anyone, but to someone so sweet and full of life,” Hudson said.
The family waited on pin and needles Friday night when the storm produced a deadly tornado that ripped through the Amazon facility, only to get word Etheria did not survive.
“We were told they were running and they had like 10 minutes to get to a safe location. They said the ceiling collapsed on her,” Hudson said.
Meanwhile, the family of Kevin Dickey released the following statement:
We are devasted at the toll this natural disaster has taken on our community and the entire Midwest. Our hearts are with the other families who have also lost loved ones.
We want to thank first responders for their efforts as well as the other heroes who were on the scene to help others get to safety. Dad talked often about his co-workers and their daily stories, he had a great bond with many.
Dad was a kind man that loved spending time with his family. He stole the show and hearts of his grandchildren anytime he was around. He will be truly missed. We have lost a very special person.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in addition to repealing city ordinances, the bill Jones signed Monday bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against the possession of small amounts or of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions.
The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for search and arrest.
Jones has said the bill removes an unjust and discriminatory policy. She said nearly 600 people have been arrested in St. Louis on marijuana charges in the past three years, and nearly 500 of them were Black.
Suggest a Correction
News
Boston prepares for winter weather with new plows, plans for Mass and Cass population
Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing for her first winter at the helm of the city’s storm-response system, investing in new equipment to keep roads safe and developing plans to protect the city’s vulnerable populations.
“Winter is coming,” Wu said during a winter storm preparedness press conference Monday morning. “As it officially starts next Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Department of Public Works and many other city departments have been undergoing preparations for a long time to ensure that we are ready for the snow.”
The city has invested in 18 new pieces of equipment to treat streets and clear snow this season: five small dump trucks, nine pickup trucks, and four large dump trucks — all outfitted with plows and salt spreaders.
Wu updated the press in front a massive salt pile on Frontage Road near the South End and noted city departments have 40,000 tons of salt prepared for slick roads, as well as 164 pieces of in-house snow clearing equipment.
Unlike many previous years, the city has made it through early December without a major storm or declaring a snow emergency. Boston received a light dusting last week.
Despite hiring woes in other sectors of the economy, public works staffing levels are robust and ready to take on the winter, officials said.
Wu also promised to house the homeless population at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard during snow emergencies. Countless homeless people struggling with addictions have built tent encampments in the area, raising safety concerns multiple mayoral administrations have struggled to address.
“Our city departments and cabinets have been hard at work to quickly identify transitional spaces with services to ensure everyone is housed this winter.” Wu said.
The mayor did not offer specifics about where those temporary shelters would be, but officials said city shelters will have 1,000 beds open during cold and stormy nights for anyone without a place to sleep.
“We’ve been working very, very hard to put together a plan to make sure our homeless are safe this winter,” said Chief of Housing and Director of Neighborhood Development Sheila Dillon.
Pine Street Inn will deploy extra vans during particularly cold and wet nights to offer housing to anyone left out on the street. If residents see an individual who appears to be at risk for dangerous exposure to winter weather, like sleeping on a sidewalk during a storm, they are advised to call 911.
Chief of Civic Engagement Aisha Miller also reminded residents space savers are only acceptable during for 48 hours after a snow emergency. The practice remains outlawed in South End.
Drivers who must venture out in a snowstorm can call 511 to get up-to-date conditions on city streets, and residents with cars should be aware of parking bans on main city arteries during storms.
Jackson, St. Louis counties challenge ruling that struck down public health officials’ powers
Workers killed in Amazon warehouse collapse range in ages from 26 to 62
St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws
Pump Rules Star Lala Kent Shades Ex Randall’s Bedroom Skills
Boston prepares for winter weather with new plows, plans for Mass and Cass population
Gophers’ emphasis on toughness paying off in hot start
7-Eleven murder: Somerville man charged in connection with Malden fatal shooting
Vikings put RB Alexander Mattison on COVID list, will miss Chicago game
Jurors at Potter trial see differences between gun, Taser
Taylor Swift Mocks Herself As She Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Alana Haim With A Party & Massive Cakes
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
-
News4 weeks ago
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
News4 weeks ago
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt