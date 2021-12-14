Patriots safety Adrian Phillips: ‘Everything checked out pretty well’ after knee injury scare

FOXBORO — Adrian Phillips’ injury scare seems to have turned out to be just that: a scare.

The Patriots safety suffered a knee injury on the second-to-last play of last Monday’s win over the Bills and didn’t return. But after a bye week to rest, Phillips seemed to be recovered as he talked to the media Tuesday and was present at the beginning of practice ahead of Saturday night’s game at the Colts.

“Everything checked out pretty well,” Phillips said.

Phillips, however, admitted there was concern when he went down after a critical third-down pass breakup of Dawson Knox in the end zone that helped the Patriots hold on to the 14-10 win.

“At the time, I was like, ‘Oh crap,’” Phillips said. “I didn’t want to get hurt or anything and you don’t know how severe the injury is or whatever it may be. Just taking it day by day and working with the training staff and going from there. …

“I just didn’t know what it was and any time it’s something around the lower extremities, you just kind of care a little more. Not to say panic, but you just worry a little more.”

Phillips took to Twitter immediately after the game and tweeted, ‘THANK YOU GOD!!” That seemed to be an indication that he had avoided a serious injury, but not according to the safety.

“I do that after every game,” Phillips said. “If I’m able to theoretically walk off the field or the game goes on without having any type of serious injury, whatever it may be, from both sides, I just always tweet that. That’s kind of my thing, just being thankful to be able to play the game I love and make it through it, so no matter what.”