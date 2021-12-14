News
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.
The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.
The updates come as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization are all rising again and the U.S. hovers around 800,000 pandemic deaths. The latest surge, driven by the delta variant, is accelerating due to colder weather and more indoor gatherings, even as health officials brace for the impact of the emerging omicron mutant.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing pill from Merck, which was submitted to regulators several weeks earlier. If granted, the pills would be the first COVID-19 treatments that Americans could pickup at a pharmacy and take at home.
Pfizer’s data could help reassure regulators of its drug’s benefit after Merck disclosed smaller-than-expected benefits for its drug in final testing. Late last month, Merck said that its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 30% in high-risk adults.
Both companies initially studied their drugs in unvaccinated adults who face the gravest risks from COVID-19, due to older age or health problems, such as asthma or obesity.
Pfizer is also studying its pill in lower-risk adults — including a subset who are vaccinated — but reported mixed data for that group on Tuesday.
In interim results, Pfizer said its drug failed to meet its main study goal: sustained relief from COVID-19 for four days during or after treatment, as reported by patients. But the drug did achieve a second goal by reducing hospitalizations by about 70% among that group, which included otherwise healthy unvaccinated adults and vaccinated adults with one or more health issues. Less than 1% of patients who got the drug were hospitalized, compared with 2.4% of patients who got a dummy pill.
An independent board of medical experts reviewed the data and recommended Pfizer continue the study to get the full results before proceeding further with regulators.
Across both of Pfizer’s studies, adults taking the company’s drug had a 10-fold decrease in virus levels compared with those on placebo.
The prospect of new pills to fight COVID-19 can’t come soon enough for communities in the Northeast and Midwest, where many hospitals are once again being overloaded by incoming virus cases.
Both the Merck and Pfizer pills are expected to perform well against omicron because they don’t target the coronavirus’ spike protein, which contains most of the new variant’s mutations.
The U.S. government has agreed to purchase enough of Pfizer’s drug to treat 10 million people and enough of Merck’s to treat 3 million, pending FDA authorization.
___
Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Broncos Mailbag: Would keeping Vic Fangio impact team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Is it possible for the Broncos to make the playoffs and still let Vic Fangio go at the end of the year? I would love to see the Broncos in the playoffs again but I can’t see Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson coming to Denver with Fangio as the coach.
— Brandon Brown, Rogers, Minn.
If the Broncos finish 10-7 and make the playoffs, it would represent double the wins they had during the miserable 2020 season (5-11). That should earn Fangio a return appointment in 2022 … and deservedly so.
I think Rodgers and Wilson would be intrigued by the Broncos if Fangio was the coach and coming off a playoff appearance. If I were them, as a veteran quarterback who wants to have a major say in the offense, knowing the head coach is an expert on defense and would likely acquiesce to that request would help get me to Denver.
If the Broncos don’t finish the season above .500, is Vic Fangio gone?
— Dante H., Hutchinson, Kan.
The addition of a 17th game has complicated things for owners/general managers. Before, it was mostly clear-cut — keep the coach if they finished 8-8, fire them if they finish 7-9. Now, what does 8-9 represent? And does 9-8 guarantee a return?
It all depends on what “kind” of record it is. Will Fangio survive if the Broncos finish 8-9, which would mean a 1-3 finish? Whew, I’m glad I’m not general manager George Paton. If Fangio goes 2-2 to finish 9-8, then I say he stays.
What do you think is the reasoning behind Vic Fangio not firing his coaches mid-season when others have already done it? Does he feel his time is done anyway and figures why bother? Or does he really feel that an anemic offense and a below-average special teams is the way to go? Frankly I’m at a loss as any other coach would have kicked them to the curb by now.
— Del, Lamar
Del is probably referring to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in addition to special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.
Fangio could have made a change on the offensive side after losing a fourth consecutive game to drop to 3-4 in October, but he stuck with Shurmur and got more involved on the strategy side. Since then, the Broncos have gone 4-2 and exceeded 28 points in three games. As for McMahon, I don’t get what kind of impact that would have delivered.
Around the league as of Monday afternoon, only Carolina and the New York Giants have made offensive coordinator changes and it hasn’t made a bit of difference.
The NFL season is a roller-coaster — some wins and we’re great; lose some, we stink. From your observation, how do Broncos coaches and players stay on an even keel and not get too high or low as the season wears on?
— David Brown, Silverthorne
The Broncos’ kind of season — win three, lose four, win two, lose one, win one, lose one, win one — is how the NFL is designed. Parity is preferred.
But you ask a good question about how players and coaches stay medium when things are going great and not-so-great. First, they’re professionals and the young players take the lead of the veterans who have been through the wringer that is a regular season. The same with the coaches. As much as we would like to see Fangio pound the drums and sound the bugles after each loss, he knows those kind of surprises will be quickly tuned out by his players, particularly if done in public.
It’s impossible to verify this watching on TV, but it appears that Teddy Bridgewater often does not see wide-open receivers (even on check-downs) and never looks off the defenders. What do cornerbacks say about defending him? I doubt they are scared.
— Jeff Medaugh, Denver
It is also impossible for me to verify aside from him not looking off defenders. There is clear evidence on the TV copy of games that he works from side-to-side, short-to-deep and deep-to-short before throwing a pass.
As for what opposing cornerbacks are saying, who knows. Even if locker rooms were open, my priority after a game is covering the Broncos’ reactions.
Observing this roster, it appears that with the receivers/tight ends available — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam — we need a quarterback capable of getting them the ball. What a waste with so much talent to be underutilized. It is a must to get the quarterback situation fixed in the off season.
— Allan Tremblay, Edmonton
The Broncos’ passing game has been difficult to watch of late and, well, ever since I got to town in 2018 aside from Drew Lock games late in ’19. The franchise has allocated draft and contractual resources to build the group of receivers/tight ends so you might be right, the only thing missing is a quarterback.
General manager George Paton undoubtedly has Plans A, B and C for the quarterback position and I can’t wait to see what they are.
Demaryius Thomas is a no-brainer for the Broncos Ring of Fame. Do you think he’ll get in next season?
— Harper, Littleton
Yes, Thomas, whose statistics make him the second-best receiver in Broncos history behind Rod Smith, was a lock for the Ring of Fame the day he officially retired last summer.
I would expect the organization, in conjunction with the committee that selects the Ring of Fame members, to agree to induct Thomas posthumously next year instead of the usual waiting period for retired players.
An exception was made in 1999 when quarterback John Elway was elected after completing his playing career in ’98.
Is Bradley Chubb still dealing with his ankle injury from earlier this year? Through four games, he has just seven tackles, zero sacks and one hit. That’s hardly what I want to see from our top edge rusher. Do you think he’ll bounce back or will we see the Broncos parting ways with him either through a trade or letting his contract run out after next season?
— Mark, Arvada
Chubb has been back for three games and played 30, 38 and 40 snaps and one thing we can’t estimate is just how much rust he needed to work off to return to form. He appeared to be more active on tape against the Lions and had a quarterback knockdown.
Chubb’s 2022 salary, the fifth-year option picked up last May, is fully guaranteed. The decision for Paton is to sign him to an extension this off-season or let him play out the deal like John Elway did with left tackle Garett Bolles last year. Elway ultimately signed Bolles to an extension in late November of his fifth season.
Edge rushers are difficult to find so I expect Chubb to be in the Broncos’ plans moving forward.
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
News
Left tackle? Right tackle? Matt Nagy says everything is ‘on the table’ for Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins after a disastrous debut in place of Jason Peters.
When coach Matt Nagy announced in September that Andy Dalton, once he was healthy again, would remain the Chicago Bears starting quarterback, it resulted in outrage from the fan base.
It’s unlikely there will be a lot of disagreement with Nagy’s announcement Monday that Jason Peters will be back in the starting lineup when he’s physically able.
The 39-year-old left tackle was knocked out of Sunday night’s 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the first quarter when his right ankle was rolled up by defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Rookie Teven Jenkins replaced Peters, and it was an offensive debut to forget.
Jenkins was called for four penalties (two false starts, two holds) and allowed two sacks and five pressures in 49 snaps — 41 of them pass-blocking situations. It was a disaster for the second-round draft pick from Oklahoma State and for the Bears coaching staff, which tried to help Jenkins but wasn’t successful with chip blocks and situational protections. For a night anyway, Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith looked like Hall of Famer Reggie White.
Who knows what the Bears realistically expected from Jenkins, who missed all of training camp and the preseason when he underwent back surgery in August and has gotten only so much work done in practice since returning to the field last month. Obviously the Bears hoped not to need him this quickly and especially in such an overwhelming moment — on the road and having to use a silent count.
“You definitely want to help out as much as you can,” Nagy said. “And even with the sack-fumble, the strip-sack, there was a chip on that play. And throughout the game, we had 32 dropbacks, 16 of them had chips and slams. When you do that, you eliminate receivers or tight ends because you’re saying, ‘OK, we’re going to protect.’ There’s a little risk-reward when you do that. But you’ve got to be able to help out that way. You’ve got to be able to help out in the run game too.”
If Peters is out for Week 15 — the Bears still are determining the severity of his injury — Jenkins would benefit from a full week of practice with the starters. The question is would the Bears roll him back out at left tackle for the Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field or consider flipping him and fellow rookie Larry Borom, who has started six games at right tackle.
“All of that is probably on the table,” Nagy said. “(We’ll) get with Juan (Castillo, offensive line coach) and talk through. It is different going from one side to the other, and then for somebody who hasn’t played a whole lot as well, there is different scenarios that we’ll probably look into.”
Jenkins played with poor technique almost across the board. He got his hands outside the shoulders of the defender on way too many snaps, and he easily could have been called for more holding infractions. His hand usage was poor. He opened his hips and reduced the path to the quarterback. He played way too high, losing any leverage he can generate from his 6-foot-6, 321-pound frame.
It was a how-not-to clinic in left tackle play, but offensive coordinator Bill Lazor didn’t do Jenkins a lot of favors with the play calling, and then when the Bears were chasing in the second half, it was a complete mess.
Jenkins had a nice block on the toss sweep to Jakeem Grant for a 46-yard touchdown. He climbed to the second level and got a piece of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell before tight end Cole Kmet finished him to spring the play.
On the strip-sack between two Packers touchdowns in a 60-second span, Jenkins opened his hips to Smith immediately, losing the edge. Jenkins was playing high, and that made it easy for Smith to bend and turn the corner, leading to the holding call.
Smith slapped down Jenkins’ hands on the second sack in the fourth quarter, disengaging immediately. Jenkins couldn’t match Smith’s speed — and it’s not like Smith is an upper-tier pass rusher with freaky athletic ability. Smith was simply able to take control of the situation on nearly every rush.
“Although we had some holding penalties that he had, a couple things here or there which can be significant, he can learn and grow,” Nagy said. “He’s a strong-minded guy. We’ll work through all the types of scenarios as far as what’s best. You know, you’ve got left side, you’ve got right side, you’ve got all different things that come into it, so with Jason we’ve got to be able to see where he’s at. And then if he is not able to go, we’ll get together as a staff and talk through what’s best for us.”
Jenkins should be able to improve — there’s nowhere to go but up — and playing at home in the next game would help. He’ll benefit from getting some experience late in his rookie season, but you can’t help but wonder if the Bears will reach the end of the season and realize left tackle remains a top priority, just as it was when they kicked Charles Leno to the curb after drafting Jenkins.
The Vikings lead the NFL with 41 sacks, and while they have been significantly better on that side of the ball at home, it’s still a concerning matchup as the Bears try to protect Justin Fields. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is as good as it gets in testing the communication skill of opposing offensive lines. Last week the Vikings were able to consistently scheme free runners at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The Vikings have 14 players with at least one sack, and they will come at Fields from all directions and attack Jenkins from every angle — whether he’s lined up at left tackle or right tackle.
News
Pfizer confirms COVID pill appears to work against omicron
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.
The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.
The updates come as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization are all rising again and the U.S. hovers around 800,000 pandemic deaths. The latest surge, driven by the delta variant, is accelerating due to colder weather and more indoor gatherings, even as health officials brace for the impact of the emerging omicron mutant.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing pill from Merck, which was submitted to regulators several weeks earlier. If granted, the pills would be the first COVID-19 treatments that Americans could pickup at a pharmacy and take at home.
Pfizer’s data could help reassure regulators of its drug’s benefit after Merck disclosed smaller-than-expected benefits for its drug in final testing. Late last month, Merck said that its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 30% in high-risk adults.
Both companies initially studied their drugs in unvaccinated adults who face the gravest risks from COVID-19, due to older age or health problems, such as asthma or obesity.
Pfizer is also studying its pill in lower-risk adults — including a subset who are vaccinated — but reported mixed data for that group on Tuesday.
In interim results, Pfizer said its drug failed to meet its main study goal: sustained relief from COVID-19 for four days during or after treatment, as reported by patients. But the drug did achieve a second goal by reducing hospitalizations by about 70% among that group, which included otherwise healthy unvaccinated adults and vaccinated adults with one or more health issues. Less than 1% of patients who got the drug were hospitalized, compared with 2.4% of patients who got a dummy pill.
An independent board of medical experts reviewed the data and recommended Pfizer continue the study to get the full results before proceeding further with regulators.
Across both of Pfizer’s studies, adults taking the company’s drug had a 10-fold decrease in virus levels compared with those on placebo.
The prospect of new pills to fight COVID-19 can’t come soon enough for communities in the Northeast and Midwest, where many hospitals are once again being overloaded by incoming virus cases.
Both the Merck and Pfizer pills are expected to perform well against omicron because they don’t target the coronavirus’ spike protein, which contains most of the new variant’s mutations.
The U.S. government has agreed to purchase enough of Pfizer’s drug to treat 10 million people and enough of Merck’s to treat 3 million, pending FDA authorization.
Suggest a Correction
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
Broncos Mailbag: Would keeping Vic Fangio impact team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson?
Left tackle? Right tackle? Matt Nagy says everything is ‘on the table’ for Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins after a disastrous debut in place of Jason Peters.
Pfizer confirms COVID pill appears to work against omicron
Lambert Airport to announce today new direct flights to Germany
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Early fireworks. A trio of turnovers. Another patience-testing loss. Justin Fields’ rookie roller coaster continues.
High temp in low-60s Tuesday, warmer Wednesday with high temp near 70
Person shot in vehicle on 64 eastbound ramp to Kingshighway in East St. Louis
Man shot in East St. Louis Monday night, another grazed by bullet
Neighbors dispute self-defense claim after Missouri man shot dead
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
-
News4 weeks ago
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?