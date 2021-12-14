Connect with us

PHOTOS: Denise Richards’ 17-Yr-Old Kid Sami Gets New Tattoos

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTOS: RHOBH Alum Denise Richards' 17-Yr-Old Daughter Sami Sheen Debuts New Tattoos on Arm and Neck, Describes Them as "Eternal Art"
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s oldest daughter, 17-year-old Sami Sheen, debuted a series of new tattoos on Instagram on Monday.

Amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s ongoing custody drama with her former spouse, Sami, who moved out of Denise’s home in September, claiming she’d been “trapped” in an “abusive household,” took to her social media account, where she shared photos of six different tattoos.

“Eternal art,” Sami wrote in the caption of her December 13 post.

Along with her “art” announcement, Sami shared a series of photos, including a couple of images that featured her tattoo artist.

Another image showed the tattoo on the back of Sami’s neck, which read, in French, “Je suis de l’art” (meaning “I am art” in English). There was also an image showing the tattoo on her inner arm, which featured the Radiohead lyric, “Blame it on the black star,” from their single, “Black Star.”

Sami Sheen New Tattoos on Neck and Arm

Also on her arm were four more tattoos, including a rose, “11:11,” the face of a cow, and a cupid.

Sami Sheen New Tattoos on Arm

In September, after Sami moved out, an insider told Us Weekly that Denise was “just like any other divorced parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter.”

“It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were co-parenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu,” the source explained.

Then, weeks later, after a judge granted Charlie’s request to stop paying Denise child support, he claimed to have full custody of both Sami and his and Denise’s youngest daughter, Lola, 16.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Charlie told Us Weekly in October. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

Around the same time, an insider spoke to PEOPLE, claiming Denise had missed a court hearing because she was out of town and unaware it was taking place.

The source also clarified that while Sami has moved in with Charlie, Lola still splits time between her parents.

“Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her,” the source explained. “This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible.”

Denise appeared in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for seasons nine and 10.

Celebrities

Sherri Shepherd Surprises Wendy Show Viewers After Appendicitis Surgery

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Instagram/@sherrishepherd

Sherri Shepherd surprised Wendy Show viewers on Tuesday after emergency surgery for appendicitis.

The actress/comedian updated her fans on Monday. She said the surgery to remove her appendix prevented her from hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday. Sherri was scheduled to host the show from Monday through Friday this week.

Wendy Williams, who is on extended medical leave, is not expected to return this year.

Sherri is a fan favorite out of all the guest hosts on Wendy’s show. She was replaced by Michael Rapaport on Monday.

A rep shared a statement from to PEOPLE, apologizing for Sherri missing Monday’s show: “She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.”

In a post on Instagram, Sherri shared a photo of the dress she would’ve worn to host Monday’s episode.

“With some alterations this would’ve been my opening day dress (@tagsboutique) for @wendyshow but my stomach is swollen from the surgeons removing my appendix,” she wrote.

“I tried it on and swore I heard the dress scream ‘Bisssshhhh what do you think you’re doing!’ ” Sherri joked. “@4kwame my stylist is frantically shopping for loose & flowing dresses right now! Saints… pray for me! Can’t wait for see you!”

But in an update on Tuesday, the Wendy Show Instagram account shared a clip of Sherri hosting Tuesday’s show.

“Show your love for @SherriShepherd!!!” the caption read.

The audience cheered ecstatically as Sherri danced during her introduction. “Thank you! I’m so excited to be here,” Sherri said.
 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd, surgery, television news, video, Wendy Williams

Celebrities

Hollywood Baddie Brigade: Zendaya And Friends Stunted Spectacularly At The World Premiere Of Spider-Man Premiere

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Hollywood Baddie Brigade: Zendaya And Friends Stunted Spectacularly At The World Premiere Of Spider-Man Premiere
google news

Zendaya stepped out stunningly Monday night for the world premiere of her latest project, Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

The svelte stunner stars as Mary Jane in the latest Marvel iteration of Peter Parker’s adventures.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Zendaya posed alongside her beau Tom Holland who stars as Spider-Man in the film. According to the movie’s synopsis, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch posed with his love Sophie Hunter. For those who aren’t Marvel fans, Cumberbatch plays Dr. Strange in the Marvel universe films.

For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Spider-Man enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret and the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. The film capture’s Peter’s battle to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tom’s brothers Harry and Sam were in attendance to support his big night.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The evening made for the ultimate family friendly event. Terry Crews came through with his son Isaiah.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Tia Mowry brought her son Cree.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

We have to give her some solo shine as well because this black silk and lace is something else!

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Bryson Tiller pulled up with his beautiful boo thang Kendra Bailey.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s sister on “Euphoria” showed up and showed out!

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Okay we see you Miss Storm. Sis is grown now and got her back out! Looking incredible.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Speaking of Hollywood child stars growing up right before our eyes — Marsai Martin keeps blossoming with every red carpet appearance.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

And Miles Brown ain’t little Boogie anymore either!

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Before we stray to far we have to call your attention to Corinne Fox, looking like a leader of the baddie brigade! She and pops Jamie hit the carpet last night.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It just so happened to be his 54th birthday!

Sony Pictures'

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Sasha Banks was ravishing in red

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

We love to see her!

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Shameik Moore made sure to remind everyone he still knows how to activate his web projector.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Paula Newsome is always bae

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

JB Smoove came through

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Hannibal Burress has a new hairstyle. You likey?

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jared Leto fashionably flossed as always

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Marisa Tomei looks great in gold right?

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

J.K. Simmons also attended

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

“Succession” fans will recognize Nicholas Braun.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Brandi King was radiant in this beautiful blue.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Zendaya got all the way into the superhero spirit. Do you like the mask she arrived in?

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She’s just every bit of flawless.

Sony Pictures'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Eric Sommers (based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko). The film was produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.

This film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ arrives in theatres December 17th.

What was your favorite look from the world premiere?

Celebrities

Kim Cattrall ‘Has No Plans’ To Return As Samantha Jones To ‘And Just Like That’: ‘She’s Moved On’

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Kim Cattrall ‘Has No Plans’ To Return As Samantha Jones To ‘And Just Like That’: ‘She’s Moved On’
google news

Kim Cattrall has played Samantha Jones ‘for the last time’ and won’t return to a ‘Sex and the City’ project ever again, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kim Cattrall, 65, has no regrets in deciding not to reprise her role as the iconic Samantha Jones in And Just Like That. “Kim is sticking to her guns on not coming back for anything Sex And The City related because it wouldn’t be fun for her at all to go back and work with people she doesn’t get along with,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is proud of the show and what she has done on it and for it, but she’s moved on and she wants to do shows and movies that make her happy and challenge her.”

Kim Cattrall (Photo: Frank Micelotta/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock)

Kim appeared in all 6 seasons of SATC, as well as the two feature films. But her longstanding feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, (a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw) has deterred her from continuing Samantha’s story in And Just Like That. “Barring a miracle of epic proportions, Kim has played Samantha for the last time,” our insider said. We’ve reached out to Kim’s rep for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HL that Kim “has no plans” to reunite with SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That. “She knows that ship has sailed for her, and she has no desire to step back into the shoes of Samantha ever again,” the insider explained. “Kim is so grateful for her time on the series. She wouldn’t have changed it for the world. But Kim is a very strong, independent woman and has come to a point in her life where if it doesn’t fulfill her in a positive direction, then she wants nothing to do with it. She so appreciates all the love from fans and is hoping they’ll continue following other work and upcoming projects she does.”

SATC
Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis in ‘Sex and the City’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

Samantha’s absence from Just Like That is addressed during the premiere episode, which aired on Dec. 9. It’s explained that Samantha apparently had a falling out with the girls and now lives in London, though she sends flowers to Carrie after her lover Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack. After the episode aired, Kim seemingly responded to Samantha’s disappearance by liking several tweets from fans that showed support for the actress and her beloved character.

Show boss Michael Patrick King previously confirmed that Kim’s Samantha would not be part of the project after deciding she no longer wanted to play the fictional publicist. “And Just Like That was never four,” the showrunner explained to the The Hollywood Reporter. “It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie. I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives,” he said.

