PHOTOS: Denise Richards’ 17-Yr-Old Kid Sami Gets New Tattoos

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s oldest daughter, 17-year-old Sami Sheen, debuted a series of new tattoos on Instagram on Monday.

Amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s ongoing custody drama with her former spouse, Sami, who moved out of Denise’s home in September, claiming she’d been “trapped” in an “abusive household,” took to her social media account, where she shared photos of six different tattoos.

“Eternal art,” Sami wrote in the caption of her December 13 post.

Along with her “art” announcement, Sami shared a series of photos, including a couple of images that featured her tattoo artist.

Another image showed the tattoo on the back of Sami’s neck, which read, in French, “Je suis de l’art” (meaning “I am art” in English). There was also an image showing the tattoo on her inner arm, which featured the Radiohead lyric, “Blame it on the black star,” from their single, “Black Star.”

Also on her arm were four more tattoos, including a rose, “11:11,” the face of a cow, and a cupid.

In September, after Sami moved out, an insider told Us Weekly that Denise was “just like any other divorced parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter.”

“It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were co-parenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu,” the source explained.

Then, weeks later, after a judge granted Charlie’s request to stop paying Denise child support, he claimed to have full custody of both Sami and his and Denise’s youngest daughter, Lola, 16.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Charlie told Us Weekly in October. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

Around the same time, an insider spoke to PEOPLE, claiming Denise had missed a court hearing because she was out of town and unaware it was taking place.

The source also clarified that while Sami has moved in with Charlie, Lola still splits time between her parents.

“Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her,” the source explained. “This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible.”

Denise appeared in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for seasons nine and 10.