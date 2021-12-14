Pump Rules Star Lala Kent Shades Ex Randall’s Bedroom Skills

A TikTok user is going viral after she confessed she flew 11 hours to hook up with a guy she met online 24 hours before.
The woman, whose TikTok username is @4everchantel, shared videos that shows her meeting the guy who gave her flowers and took her on a shopping spree in London.
Summer Walker’s song “Insane” plays in the video background.
The original video was viewed over 1.3 million times.
@4everchantel
What's the craziest thing you've ever done?
@4everchantel
Tell him to book a flight sis
@4everchantel
Reply to @brieatheestallion ?
Twitter users were not impressed. They agree that women are more willing to take risks for social media clicks and views.
One user wrote: “Serial Killers don’t even have to work hard anymore.”
Another person tweeted: “Y’all be desperate trying to disguise it as romance.”
And a third Twitter user wrote: “At least she’s documenting her journey … in case something does happen. I hope she’s safe, regardless of her lack of common sense lol.”
At all… my family would be in an uproar if I told them I was doing this…
— ?The cake lady ?? (@needcakecallme) December 13, 2021
I think Men don’t have to put any effort anymore cause this the 5th women I see that SHE is the one who travel to see a man and not the opposite.
— e^(i?)+1=0 ? (@NerdyVibes_) December 13, 2021
Because sadly, a person like her would never let someone fly out to see her. Not gonna go viral sitting at the house waiting.
— Ericstotle Brown (@atownbrown08) December 13, 2021
Folks I been knowing 24 years can’t get me to get on a 11 hr flight to see them!!
— I Hope I Dont Sound Ridiculous but.. (@DasaniWThaDrip) December 13, 2021
I’m hella old and grown and my dad would never allow this lol. Neither would I wanna. Shoot I’m too scary ?
— just alicia ? (@iheartalicia) December 13, 2021