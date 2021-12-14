Connect with us

Pump Rules Star Lala Kent Shades Ex Randall’s Bedroom Skills

Published

2 mins ago

on

Lala Kent Shades Ex Randall Emmett's Bedroom Skills in Instagram Post, See Vanderpump Rules Star's Diss as Fans React
Lala Kent just took a major shot at her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, who was accused of cheating on her in October after reportedly being spotted at a hotel in Nashville with two other women.

As she promoted a line of Bellesa adult toys on her Instagram page, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shaded Randall’s bedroom skills by suggesting the devices have made her happier than he did throughout their nearly six-year relationship.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,” Lala wrote on December 13. “Everyone who signs up to my Naughty List will receive fun gifts to their inbox from me and [Bellesa] all month long!”

Lala then advised her fans and followers to check out the link in her Instagram bio for more information.

Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Shades Randall Emmett's Bedroom Skills

After Lala’s post was shared, a number of the Pump Rules cast member’s fans and followers reacted to the diss, many of whom joked that Randall had been “replaced.”

“Lol’ing at that shade in your post,” one person said.

“Hahaha dead with that caption,” added another.

“LOVEEEEEE the shade!” said someone else, who also confirmed they are “Team Lala.”

“THE SHADEEEE,” wrote another one of Lala’s followers.

“THIS WAS SO SAVAGE AND IM HERE FOR IT,” someone else agreed.

Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Followers Respond to Her Shading Randall Emmett's Bedroom Skills

While Lala and Randall kept their breakup private for weeks after he was accused of being unfaithful, Lala has become more vocal about the split recently. In fact, before seemingly shading her ex as a “snake-like” narcissist, she appeared on her podcast, Give Them Lala, where she admitted to being “incredibly stressed out.”

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls [and] I decided on October 20, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from that to ‘bRand new.’ I am brand new. I feel like, with everything that’s going on, my mind is right,” Lala confirmed.

“In this relationship, I had my head in the sand for a really long time,” she continued. “Sadly, the second that I felt unsafe, I said this in therapy, I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f-ck out. No questions asked. Buh-bye.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

 

Celebrities

Taylor Swift Mocks Herself As She Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Alana Haim With A Party & Massive Cakes

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is ‘feelin 32’ as she celebrates her birthday with pal Alana Haim. See the adorable photos & Taylor’s birthday message here!

I don’t know about you, but Taylor Swift is feelin’ 32! The iconic pop star posted a few sweet photos from her birthday celebrations this weekend as she turned 32 years old. “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,” the “All Too Well” singer wrote on Twitter Monday, celebrating with Haim band member Alana Haim, whose birthday is Dec. 15. “And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

Taylor posted two cute pics of the event, sharing the dance floor with Alana as the two were are smiles for the celebration. Taylor wore a one-shouldered gold, glimmering dress, sporting her golden blonde locks lightly tousled and wearing her signature red lipstick. Alana, for her part, was wearing a silver satin dress, hugging her fellow musician pal in another picture as the two stood in front of two large birthday cakes.

Taylor Swift attends the ‘All Too Well’ New York premiere, Nov. 2021 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

Taylor just made Saturday Night Live history on Nov. 13 when she performed her iconic break-up song “All Too Well” at Studio 8H. The singer swapped out the classic track fans listened to growing up to a much lengthier 10-minute version. The performance came after the highly anticipated drop of her release of Red (Taylor’s Version).

Following the legal battle around her recordings (that also ignited a feud with manager Scooter Braun), Taylor confirmed in 2019 that she would be re-recording all of her original albums to finally own the pieces that she wrote, starting with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version), which was released Nov. 12, features 30 tracks with new releases compared to the original 16 songs.

“All Too Well” was never an actual single from the original album, but grew into a fan favorite over the years. Although Taylor has never truly confirmed who the track is about, all of the signs from the lyrics point to her short-lived romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40.

Demi Moore, 59, Shares Photo In The Tub & Daughter Scout Willis Can’t Believe How Good She Looks: ‘Oh My God’

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Demi Moore
Demi Moore took to Instagram to post the gorgeous bare skin shoulders-up pic of herself and rocked black-framed glasses.

Demi Moore, 59, proved she looks incredibly youthful with her latest pic! The actress posted a sexy Instagram photo on Dec. 11 and in it, she appears to be wearing nothing but black-framed glasses from the chest up as she stares into the camera with a slight smile. Her long hair was down and placed over one shoulder as she sat in a bathtub that was in front of a window.

Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs 🤍,” Demi captioned the epic snapshot, which was met with a lot of responses from family, friends, and fans. Her daughter Scout Willis, 30, was one of the people to compliment the post with straightforward words that expressed her feelings.

“Oh my godddddddd skin skin skinnnn,” her comment read.

Demi Moore looking gorgeous in a bodysuit. (Cass Bird for Andie/MEGA)

Fans were just as impressed when they responded with comments that included “Aging in reverse” and “I adore you, Demi, you are cool!” Some people also called her “beautiful” and/or simply said “Wow” while others left heart-eyed emojis and clapping emojis that signified their love of the photo, which isn’t too surprising considering Demi always gets kind responses whenever she shares photos that show her glowing beauty.

This isn’t the first time that Demi has posed for a sexy photo. The talented star has shared social media pics and posed at previous events while wearing incredible outfits over the years and they always leave a lasting impression. In early Nov., she attended the Wall Street Journal’s 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City and rocked an exposed bra underneath a blazer and matching pants. She also showed off an elegant black and silver gown with gloves in a post on Nov. 30.

When Demi’s not wowing with memorable looks, she’s working hard in her acting career. She appeared in the television series Dirty Diana and in the film Songbird in 2020, and just finished the upcoming film Please Baby Please, which has yet to have a release date.

Open Post: TikTok user flew 11 hours to another country to meet a man she just met online

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

TikTok

A TikTok user is going viral after she confessed she flew 11 hours to hook up with a guy she met online 24 hours before.

The woman, whose TikTok username is @4everchantel, shared videos that shows her meeting the guy who gave her flowers and took her on a shopping spree in London.

Summer Walker’s song “Insane” plays in the video background.

The original video was viewed over 1.3 million times.

@4everchantel

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done? ##foryou ##fyp? ##xyzbca ##trending ##SimsSelves

? Insane – Summer Walker

@4everchantel

Tell him to book a flight sis ##fyp? ##foryou ##xyzbca ##trending ##PawlidayPics

? original sound – emm.

@4everchantel

Reply to @brieatheestallion ? ##fyp? ##londonboys ##foryou ##xyzcba ##ShareTheMagic ##trending

? TO THE MOON – Jnr Choi

Twitter users were not impressed. They agree that women are more willing to take risks for social media clicks and views.

One user wrote: “Serial Killers don’t even have to work hard anymore.”

Another person tweeted: “Y’all be desperate trying to disguise it as romance.”

And a third Twitter user wrote: “At least she’s documenting her journey … in case something does happen. I hope she’s safe, regardless of her lack of common sense lol.”
 

Posted in Viral Video

Tags: airline travel, online dating, TikTok, viral video

