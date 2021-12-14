Pump Rules Star Lala Kent Shades Ex Randall’s Bedroom Skills

Lala Kent just took a major shot at her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, who was accused of cheating on her in October after reportedly being spotted at a hotel in Nashville with two other women.

As she promoted a line of Bellesa adult toys on her Instagram page, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shaded Randall’s bedroom skills by suggesting the devices have made her happier than he did throughout their nearly six-year relationship.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,” Lala wrote on December 13. “Everyone who signs up to my Naughty List will receive fun gifts to their inbox from me and [Bellesa] all month long!”

Lala then advised her fans and followers to check out the link in her Instagram bio for more information.

After Lala’s post was shared, a number of the Pump Rules cast member’s fans and followers reacted to the diss, many of whom joked that Randall had been “replaced.”

“Lol’ing at that shade in your post,” one person said.

“Hahaha dead with that caption,” added another.

“LOVEEEEEE the shade!” said someone else, who also confirmed they are “Team Lala.”

“THE SHADEEEE,” wrote another one of Lala’s followers.

“THIS WAS SO SAVAGE AND IM HERE FOR IT,” someone else agreed.

While Lala and Randall kept their breakup private for weeks after he was accused of being unfaithful, Lala has become more vocal about the split recently. In fact, before seemingly shading her ex as a “snake-like” narcissist, she appeared on her podcast, Give Them Lala, where she admitted to being “incredibly stressed out.”

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls [and] I decided on October 20, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from that to ‘bRand new.’ I am brand new. I feel like, with everything that’s going on, my mind is right,” Lala confirmed.

“In this relationship, I had my head in the sand for a really long time,” she continued. “Sadly, the second that I felt unsafe, I said this in therapy, I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f-ck out. No questions asked. Buh-bye.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

