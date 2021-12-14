Reid Cornelius named Rockies’ new bullpen coach

Upon Further Review

1. Manageable third downs. The Broncos went 8 of 12 on third down, a product of being in advantageous situations. The offense needed an average of 5.2 yards per third-down play, including five of three or fewer yards and controlled possession for 32:07. For the season, the Broncos are 28 of 44 (63.6%) when needing 1-3 yards on third down. They are feast or famine on third down recently — 8 of 15 (Dallas), 1 of 11 (Philadelphia), 8 of 11 (Chargers) and 4 of 14 (Kansas City).

2. Playing coverage. Broncos coach/defensive play-caller Vic Fangio called only eight rushes of at least five players in 43 drop-backs by Lions QB Jared Goff (18.6%). The Broncos had two sacks (both by DE Dre’Mont Jones in 3.31 and 3.77 seconds), one knockdown (OLB Bradley Chubb) and three pressures (DL Shamar Stephen and two by OLB Jonathon Cooper). In Games 1-8, the Broncos rushed five or more players on 34.6% of the drop-backs; in Games 9-13, they have on 19.9% of the drop-backs. Both of Jones’ sacks Sunday came on four-man rushes.

3. Successful pass protection. The Broncos’ offense allowed a season-low four pass-rush disruptions (two knockdowns and one sack/pressure apiece). Detroit rushed five or more on only four of 27 drop-backs (14.8%), the third-lowest rate by an opponent this year behind Las Vegas (6.9%) and Cleveland (13.9%). The Lions’ only sack was in 4.34 seconds (four-man rush vs. five-man protection) and their only six-man pressure was on a penalty drawn by Broncos WR Courtland Sutton to convert a third down.

4. Sixteen plays, no points. At Kansas City, the Broncos had a marathon 20-play drive that ended with no points late in the first half. Detroit didn’t top that, but came close in a possession bridging the third and fourth quarters. The Lions ran 16 plays to cover 71 plays, but failed on a fourth-down play from the Broncos’ 4 when Goff threw incomplete to the end zone. The drive was the longest allowed by the Broncos this year in terms of plays and duration (8:21).

5. Two-tight end emphasis. The Broncos ran 68 offensive plays and had at least two tight ends on the field for 32 snaps (26 of two tight ends and six of three tight ends), their most since Week 9 at Dallas (34 snaps). The offense ran three plays of “12” personnel (2WR-2TE-1RB) to start the game, gaining 16 yards, and their first two plays of the second half, gaining 22 yards. The Broncos used “11” (3WR-1TE-1RB) personnel on 36 snaps.

6. Two good play calls. The Lions and Broncos both had good play calls to score touchdowns. Lions — WR Kalif Raymond motioned left to right, followed by CB Kyle Fuller. At the snap, Raymond pivoted and looped back to the left flat and was open when Fuller was in no position to recover (seven-yard TD). Broncos — When LB Josh Woods blitzed, he would have likely been assigned to RB Javonte Williams, who ran free on a route to the left flat and scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Four Key Numbers

18.5

Pass-rush disruptions, including 5 1/2 sacks, in the last six games for DE Dre’Mont Jones.

15

Plays from the base package (3DL-4LB-4DB) used by the Broncos, their most since Week 7 at Cleveland.

1

One-man pass rush used by Detroit, the first by a Broncos opponent this year.

5

Red zone touchdowns for the Broncos (in five trips), their most since November 2014 against Miami.

Talking Points

Playing time breakdown. WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick led the skill position players with 59 and 52 snaps, respectively, out of 68, followed by TE Noah Fant (50), WR Jerry Jeudy (41), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (38), RB Melvin Gordon (34) and RB Javonte Williams (33). The margin of victory allowed the Broncos to play their defensive back-ups in the fourth quarter; only S Justin Simmons played all 63 snaps. Seventeen players on defense had at least 19 snaps.

In man coverage. Lions QB Jared Goff was 2-of-4 passing for 26 yards when targeting CB Pat Surtain II in man coverage and 3 of 6 for 46 yards against CB Ronald Darby. Aided by three pass deflections by the defensive line (one apiece by Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams and Shelby Harris), the Broncos had six total pass break-ups. S Justin Simmons’ interception was his fifth, tying his career high set last year. He is tied for third in the NFL in interceptions.

Hurry-up drill. The Broncos took a 17-10 lead into halftime by running eight plays in 63 seconds to set up Brandon McManus’ field goal. QB Teddy Bridgewater dropped back on each play. He had completions of six, seven, seven, four, eight and seven yards and two incompletions. Bridgewater threw seven yards to Jeudy over the middle and the ball was placed in time for a spike to stop the clock at two seconds. But the Lions were off-sides and five yards were added for the field goal.

Extra points

K Brandon McManus’ 52-yard made field goal to end the first half was his second-longest of the year (53 at Dallas). In a statistical quirk, he has only four attempts of at least 50 yards after 15 in 15 games last year. … The Broncos missed five tackles and committed one defensive penalty (late hit by S Caden Sterns). … PR Diontae Spencer broke two tackles on an 11-yard return late in the first half. … OLB Malik Reed missed the game (COVID-19 list) and his snaps were divided between OLBs Jonathon Cooper (41), Stephen Weatherly (39) and Aaron Patrick (six).