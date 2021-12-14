St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in addition to repealing city ordinances, the bill Jones signed Monday bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against the possession of small amounts or of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions.
The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for search and arrest.
Jones has said the bill removes an unjust and discriminatory policy. She said nearly 600 people have been arrested in St. Louis on marijuana charges in the past three years, and nearly 500 of them were Black.
Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing for her first winter at the helm of the city’s storm-response system, investing in new equipment to keep roads safe and developing plans to protect the city’s vulnerable populations.
“Winter is coming,” Wu said during a winter storm preparedness press conference Monday morning. “As it officially starts next Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Department of Public Works and many other city departments have been undergoing preparations for a long time to ensure that we are ready for the snow.”
The city has invested in 18 new pieces of equipment to treat streets and clear snow this season: five small dump trucks, nine pickup trucks, and four large dump trucks — all outfitted with plows and salt spreaders.
Wu updated the press in front a massive salt pile on Frontage Road near the South End and noted city departments have 40,000 tons of salt prepared for slick roads, as well as 164 pieces of in-house snow clearing equipment.
Unlike many previous years, the city has made it through early December without a major storm or declaring a snow emergency. Boston received a light dusting last week.
Despite hiring woes in other sectors of the economy, public works staffing levels are robust and ready to take on the winter, officials said.
Wu also promised to house the homeless population at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard during snow emergencies. Countless homeless people struggling with addictions have built tent encampments in the area, raising safety concerns multiple mayoral administrations have struggled to address.
“Our city departments and cabinets have been hard at work to quickly identify transitional spaces with services to ensure everyone is housed this winter.” Wu said.
The mayor did not offer specifics about where those temporary shelters would be, but officials said city shelters will have 1,000 beds open during cold and stormy nights for anyone without a place to sleep.
“We’ve been working very, very hard to put together a plan to make sure our homeless are safe this winter,” said Chief of Housing and Director of Neighborhood Development Sheila Dillon.
Pine Street Inn will deploy extra vans during particularly cold and wet nights to offer housing to anyone left out on the street. If residents see an individual who appears to be at risk for dangerous exposure to winter weather, like sleeping on a sidewalk during a storm, they are advised to call 911.
Chief of Civic Engagement Aisha Miller also reminded residents space savers are only acceptable during for 48 hours after a snow emergency. The practice remains outlawed in South End.
Drivers who must venture out in a snowstorm can call 511 to get up-to-date conditions on city streets, and residents with cars should be aware of parking bans on main city arteries during storms.
Gopher’s men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson was dripping wet after his players doused him in the immediate wake of a 75-65 win at Michigan on Saturday. One of Johnson’s postgame comments, however, was far from watered down.
“We’re the toughest team in this league; that has to always be who we are,” Johnson said in a team video posted online. “We can not change who we are, ’cause it works.”
The Gophers’ surprise 9-1 start has come with a lot of praise, and Johnson wants to fight the possibility of a letdown against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1) Tuesday at Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
What Johnson won’t guard against is how outsiders are talking about how hard his first team at the U is playing. “I said (to the players) now you have something to live up to,” Johnson said in a news conference Monday. “That’s the standard. That is never going to change.
“Forget scoring, forget all this other stuff, if you want to live up to something, live up to whatever people are talking about how hard they think you play. That’s what we’ve got to continue to do.’ ”
The Gophers rallied from a 36-32 halftime deficit to beat the Wolverines for their first win in Ann Arbor since 2011. Johnson knows his team has thin margin for error, and toughness can be an intangible that puts them over the top. Jamison Battle erupted in the second half for 21 of his game-high 27 points, and the Gophers turned the ball over only four times.
After falling 75-67 to Michigan State in the Big Ten opener last Wednesday, Minnesota fought back against Michigan for its third road win of the season. They won at Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 and at Mississippi State on Dec. 5.
Johnson said he put an emphasis on “competitive toughness” when assembling his nearly completely remade roster through the NCAA transfer portal.
“You kind of have to innately have that in you for … you to play here. That is part of the deal,” Johnson said. “The other part is that we demand it every day. We talk about it every day. I’m just a firm believer that (it) helps win. It helps with the culture piece, it helps with the mindset. It helps with everything.
“I think if you look at the successful teams, especially in our league, there is a big toughness factor to them. I think that is a piece of our program that we are always going to fall back on.”
Johnson said he also tried to create chaos in preseason practices to show that players must be ready to fight through it.
“He put together a lot of crazy situations that day,” center Eric Curry said. “… He definitely prepared us before the season began for those moments, and it has definitely shown so far.”
A 19-year-old Somerville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with fatally shooting a 22-year-old Boston man outside a 7-Eleven in Malden last month.
Antonio Rufo-Sanon was located by police Monday morning at a Somerville residence and arrested without incident for the murder of Daquelle Matthews, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
On Nov. 20 at about 9:40 p.m., Malden police officers responded to a report of shots fired in front of a 7-Eleven on Salem Street.
Upon arrival, police found Matthews suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said on the night of the shooting, Rufo-Sanon had arrived at the 7-Eleven as a passenger in a vehicle with others.
Police looked at surveillance video and saw that Matthews was standing outside the store when he communicated with the men in the vehicle. Rufo-Sanon then allegedly fired a gun from the vehicle, fatally shooting Matthews.
After the shooting, the men fled the scene in that vehicle. Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle and locate it at a Somerville residence.
Police then identified the alleged driver of the vehicle as Isaiah Sautier and conducted forensic analysis on the vehicle to identify Rufo-Sanon.
Sautier was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned in Malden District Court earlier this month.
