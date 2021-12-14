St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws

Gopher’s men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson was dripping wet after his players doused him in the immediate wake of a 75-65 win at Michigan on Saturday. One of Johnson’s postgame comments, however, was far from watered down.

“We’re the toughest team in this league; that has to always be who we are,” Johnson said in a team video posted online. “We can not change who we are, ’cause it works.”

The Gophers’ surprise 9-1 start has come with a lot of praise, and Johnson wants to fight the possibility of a letdown against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1) Tuesday at Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

What Johnson won’t guard against is how outsiders are talking about how hard his first team at the U is playing. “I said (to the players) now you have something to live up to,” Johnson said in a news conference Monday. “That’s the standard. That is never going to change.

“Forget scoring, forget all this other stuff, if you want to live up to something, live up to whatever people are talking about how hard they think you play. That’s what we’ve got to continue to do.’ ”

The Gophers rallied from a 36-32 halftime deficit to beat the Wolverines for their first win in Ann Arbor since 2011. Johnson knows his team has thin margin for error, and toughness can be an intangible that puts them over the top. Jamison Battle erupted in the second half for 21 of his game-high 27 points, and the Gophers turned the ball over only four times.

After falling 75-67 to Michigan State in the Big Ten opener last Wednesday, Minnesota fought back against Michigan for its third road win of the season. They won at Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 and at Mississippi State on Dec. 5.

Johnson said he put an emphasis on “competitive toughness” when assembling his nearly completely remade roster through the NCAA transfer portal.

“You kind of have to innately have that in you for … you to play here. That is part of the deal,” Johnson said. “The other part is that we demand it every day. We talk about it every day. I’m just a firm believer that (it) helps win. It helps with the culture piece, it helps with the mindset. It helps with everything.

“I think if you look at the successful teams, especially in our league, there is a big toughness factor to them. I think that is a piece of our program that we are always going to fall back on.”

Johnson said he also tried to create chaos in preseason practices to show that players must be ready to fight through it.

“He put together a lot of crazy situations that day,” center Eric Curry said. “… He definitely prepared us before the season began for those moments, and it has definitely shown so far.”