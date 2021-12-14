News
Stillwater Area High School lockdown lifted; apparent threat not credible, official say
Stillwater Area High School was temporarily placed on modified lockdown this morning after “threatening posts” were made on social media.
School district officials are working with Oak Park Heights police to determine the source of threat, said Carissa Keister, district spokeswoman.
The school was in a modified lockdown as a precaution, Principal Rob Bach said in a call to families at 10:13 a.m. Additional police were called in.
The threat was later determined to be not credible, officials said.
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski posted about the threat on his Facebook page. “As of now, 10:20am, there is NO ACTIVE THREAT and officers are on the scene,” he wrote. “Sounds like everyone is coming home and students are allowed to leave but the parking lot is understandably a mess.”
House to vote on holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will vote Tuesday on recommending criminal contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, after he said he would no longer cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.
That panel voted 9-0 Monday night to recommend the charges. A House vote to hold Meadows in contempt would refer the issue to the Justice Department, which would decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman. It would be the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s, according to House records.
On Monday the committee released a series of frantic texts Meadows received as the attack was underway. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s son were urging him to persuade Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters.
“We need an Oval Office address,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows, the committee said, as his father’s supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending lawmakers running for their lives and interrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory. “He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
Trump Jr. added, “He’s got to condemn this s—- ASAP.”
Members of the committee said the texts raised fresh questions about what was happening at the White House — and what Trump himself was doing — as the attack was underway. The committee had planned to question Meadows about the communications, including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages. The panel has not released any of the communications in full.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel’s vice chairwoman, read from the texts at the committee’s Monday evening meeting. She said they show “supreme dereliction” and raise important questions about whether Trump sought to obstruct the congressional certification by failing through his inaction to send a strong message to the rioters to stop.
“These texts leave no doubt,” Cheney said. “The White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol.”
The investigating panel has already interviewed more than 300 witnesses, and subpoenaed more than 40 people, as it seeks to create the most comprehensive record yet of the lead-up to the insurrection and of the violent siege itself.
The committee’s leaders have vowed to punish anyone who doesn’t comply, and the Justice Department has already indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt after he defied his subpoena. If convicted, Bannon and Meadows could face up to one year behind bars on each charge.
“Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said of Meadows. “His former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. That’s his legacy.”
In a Monday letter to Thompson, Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger said the contempt vote would be “unjust” because Meadows was one of Trump’s top aides and all presidents should be afforded executive privilege to shield their private conversations. Meadows himself has sued the panel, asking a court to invalidate two subpoenas that he says are “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”
Terwilliger noted that the contempt statute has been used infrequently and argued that a contempt referral of a senior presidential aide “would do great damage to the institution of the Presidency.”
On Tuesday, Terwilliger issued a new statement saying Meadows had never stopped cooperating but instead had consistently maintained that he could not be compelled to appear for an interview. He noted that Meadows has “fully cooperated” with respect to documents that are in his possession and are not privileged.
“As the House prepares to act on the Select Committee’s recommendation, perhaps Members will consider how the Select Committee’s true intentions in dealing with Mr. Meadows have been revealed when it accuses him of contempt citing the very documents his cooperation has produced,” Terwilliger wrote. “What message does that duplicity send to him as well as to others who might be inclined to consider cooperating in good faith to the extent possible?”
The committee has gradually teased a handful of the emails and texts Meadows had provided to the committee before he ended his cooperation.
On Monday, Cheney read from the texts from Trump Jr. and a series of Fox News hosts as those in Trump’s inner circle attempted to reach the president through his chief of staff.
“Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home … this is hurting all of us … he is destroying his legacy,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted Meadows, according to the committee.
“Please get him on tv. Destroying everything you have accomplished,” Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade wrote. Another text from Sean Hannity: “Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol.”
In response to one text from Trump Jr., Meadows texted: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”
Cheney also detailed texts that she said were from members of Congress and others in the Capitol.
“Hey, Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol,” read one text. “Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?”
Another read: “There’s an armed standoff at the House Chamber door.”
If Meadows had appeared for his deposition, lawmakers had also planned to ask him about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the insurrection, including his outreach to states and his communications with members of Congress.
Trump’s former top White House aide “is uniquely situated to provide key information, having straddled an official role in the White House and unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign,” the panel said in a 51-page report.
As part of its list of questions for Meadows, the panel says it wanted to know more about whether Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the response of the National Guard, which was delayed for hours as the violence escalated and the rioters beat police guarding the Capitol building.
The documents provided by Meadows include an email he sent to an unidentified person saying that the Guard would be present to “protect pro Trump people,” the panel said, and that more would be available on standby. The committee did not release any additional details about that email.
Committee staff said they would have interviewed Meadows about emails “to leadership at the Department of Justice on December 29th and 30th, 2020, and January 1st, 2021, encouraging investigations of suspected voter fraud,” even though election officials and courts across the country had rejected those claims.
In a text exchange with an unidentified senator, the committee said, Meadows said Trump believed Vice President Mike Pence had power to reject electors in his role presiding over the Jan. 6 certification.
Pence did not have that power under the law, as the vice president’s function is largely ceremonial.
___
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt’s ‘special angel’
Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their “safe space” with the storm approaching Friday evening, the girls’ mom texted her Aunt Sandy a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, 9-year-old Annistyn holding her favorite doll.
Fifteen minutes later, Sandra Hooker said, a tornado splintered the home, carrying the family members dozens of yards through the air into a field where first responders found them in mud. Annistyn, a third-grader who loved swimming, dancing and cheerleading, died, one of dozens killed in five states.
The other family members were injured, but survived. Seven-year-old Avalinn told doctors she flew around “in the tornado,” Hooker said.
Hooker called Annistyn Rackley a “special angel,” recalling the girl as outgoing and energetic despite a rare liver condition that required regular doctor’s visits. Hooker teaches gifted students at the same elementary school where Meghan Rackley teaches kindergarten in Caruthersville, which is nestled next to the Mississippi River in what’s known as Missouri’s Bootheel region.
Hooker’s account of what happened to the Rackleys came from talking to law enforcement and first responders who were at the scene after the tornado and found family members in the field. Hooker also said she talked to the girl’s father.
“Their house is splintered,” she told The Associated Press during a telephone interview. “There’s debris strewn forever out in the field, and so they were sucked up into the tornado.”
Tornadoes also roared through both the Missouri and Illinois sides of the St. Louis area, as well as the Memphis, Tennessee, area and parts of Arkansas and Illinois. A candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, were hit.
West of St. Louis, 84-year-old Ollie Borgmann, described as a sweet and “typical grandmother,” died at a hospital after a tornado on Friday blew the Defiance, Missouri, home she shared with her 84-year-old husband, Vernon, off its foundation.
In Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri, bordering Arkansas and Kentucky, where the Rackleys live, the sheriff’s office did not immediately return telephone messages Monday seeking comment about the storm that destroyed the Rackleys’ home. Gov. Mike Parson’s office said that about 30,000 Missouri residents initially were without power.
Hooker said that Annistyn Rackley’s family hadn’t yet unpacked from their move Dec. 4 from Caruthersville to their new home along Highway J, just west of the city. She said she talked to the girl’s mother, Meghan Rackley, on Friday afternoon about the possibility of bad storms.
Hooker is the sister of Meghan Rackley’s grandmother, and she said she and Annistyn, or Anni, grew close over the past four years. Annistyn also attended the same elementary school where her mom and Hooker teach.
Hooker said Annistyn’s parents learned when she was 2 months old that she had a rare liver disorder in which bile ducts don’t develop properly, sometimes making it hard to fight off illness. She said she bonded with Annistyn during doctor’s visits and blood draws and said the girl liked to draw with chalk on the cement of her carport.
But she said Annistyn still was full of energy and delighted in donning outfits and makeup for cheer competitions and learning new dances from TikTok. She did cartwheels and splits in front of Hooker.
“I would just gasp because she could do the splits all the time, and she would just laugh,” Hooker said. “She loved dancing.”
Her father, Trey Rackley, a 37-year-old trucking company dispatcher, suffered cuts and bruises and remains sore and sometimes in shock, Hooker said. But he and the youngest daughter, 3-year-old Alanna — Little Lani — are no longer hospitalized.
Hooker said Meghan Rackley’s injuries included broken bones, a brain injury and a large cut, and she’s asking people to pray for the 32-year-old mother. The middle child, Avalinn, or Ava, had broken vertebrae in her back and was expected to undergo surgery Wednesday, Hooker said.
After Ava reached a hospital in Memphis, Hooker said, she learned from family there that the young girl had told doctors and nurses, “I was flying around in the tornado and I prayed to Jesus to take care of me, and he spit me out — and the tornado spit me out into the mud.”
Hooker said after a prayer vigil Sunday, searchers in the field near the Rackleys’ house found the doll that Annistyn was holding in the photo. Hooker said it was Annistyn’s favorite, and she called it Baby MawMaw.
“They brought Baby MawMaw to me, and I’m cleaning her up so that Ava can have Baby MawMaw,” she said.
17-year-old who escaped detention center one month ago struck and killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspect who escaped custody from a juvenile detention center approximately a month ago was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound 70 Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. when mobile undercover surveillance detectives were following a vehicle driven by a woman and the 17-year-old the police were following was the passenger.
The juvenile that died was in custody at the juvenile detention center for weapons and drug-related charges, escaping from confinement, and tampering, according to Police Chief John Hayden.
He said their intelligence division had determined where the 17-year-old might be and detectives were following the vehicle near Broadway and Bittle.
Hayden said it appeared the car was indecisive as to whether they were going to enter the ramp or continue on Broadway. They then struck an embankment. Then they got out of the car and ran up to Broadway. Hayden said several cars almost struck them as they were on foot on Broadway. The detectives that were following them got out of their own vehicle. Those detectives were wearing vests with the word police on them. The two people then ran back down onto the ramp and entered westbound 70 traffic. That’s when they ran in front of a vehicle driven by a woman and the juvenile suspect was struck.
The woman running with the 17-year-old is not in custody at this time.
The accident has I-70 for a time Tuesday morning. Traffic was backed up for miles.
