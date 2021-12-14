- Nitro League is a platform that provides gamers with real-world NFT assets.
Let us take a look at the top three forthcoming projects according to CryptoDep.
Nitro League (NITRO)
Nitro League is a decentralized gaming metaverse where players may earn tokens by racing futuristic automobiles or just exploring the game. The Nitro team’s aim is a completely decentralized ownership model for technology, authority, and economics. Holders may influence critical economic choices by staking their Nitro tokens in the ecosystem.
Nitro League is a platform that provides gamers with real-world NFT assets. Unlike traditional gaming, where game assets have no real-world value, Nitro assets may be freely exchanged on any marketplace. Aside from NFT assets, users earn credits and Nitro tokens for winning races with their NFT vehicles. A price of $0.06 per NITRO will be sold on December 14th.
Forward Protocol (FORWARD)
Forward Protocol employs a WordPress-like paradigm to enable non-technical people to develop Blockchain apps.
Forward Protocol incorporates NFT/DeFi/Gamification, AI/ML/Social Tokens with the value-driven economy in mind. Single-click deployment of Forward Protocol applications on any EVM compliant chain is possible. It also wants to use ARTH as a stablecoin. The IDO sale date is December 14th, with a $0.005 FORWARD price.
Rainmaker Games (RAIN)
Rainmaker Games is a free global platform connecting players, games, and guilds. Play, earn, learn, and interact like never before in the P2E universe. A data-driven platform allows gamers of all abilities to transition between games while training and learning smoothly.
It aims to build the greatest worldwide player platform and P2E data powerhouse. Its goal is to become a major hub and launchpad for games and a vital data source for guilds to construct stronger data-backed teams. December 15th-17th, IDO sale price $0.25 per RAIN.