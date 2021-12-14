News
Workers killed in Amazon warehouse collapse range in ages from 26 to 62
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Grief comes in waves for the family and friends of Amazon workers killed in the Edwardsville tornado, as they come to grips that their loved ones are truly gone.
Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Six people were killed when the Amazon facility collapsed.
The victims were identified as 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville.
The family of Etheria Hebb says she was a mother of a 1-year-old little boy, the youngest of her siblings, and a hard worker who loved her family dearly.
Her cousin says she was named after her.
“A part of me is missing. We called each other ‘Little Etheria’ and ‘Big Etheria.’ It won’t be the same without her,” Etheria Hudson said.
Hebb had just transferred to Amazon’s Edwardsville location about six months ago from the Hazelwood facility.
“She was an outgoing person. She was just sweet as can be. Just a tragic thing to lose her like this. It’s really heartbreaking. I know it can happen to anyone, but to someone so sweet and full of life,” Hudson said.
The family waited on pin and needles Friday night when the storm produced a deadly tornado that ripped through the Amazon facility, only to get word Etheria did not survive.
“We were told they were running and they had like 10 minutes to get to a safe location. They said the ceiling collapsed on her,” Hudson said.
Meanwhile, the family of Kevin Dickey released the following statement:
We are devasted at the toll this natural disaster has taken on our community and the entire Midwest. Our hearts are with the other families who have also lost loved ones.
We want to thank first responders for their efforts as well as the other heroes who were on the scene to help others get to safety. Dad talked often about his co-workers and their daily stories, he had a great bond with many.
Dad was a kind man that loved spending time with his family. He stole the show and hearts of his grandchildren anytime he was around. He will be truly missed. We have lost a very special person.
News
St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in addition to repealing city ordinances, the bill Jones signed Monday bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against the possession of small amounts or of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions.
The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for search and arrest.
Jones has said the bill removes an unjust and discriminatory policy. She said nearly 600 people have been arrested in St. Louis on marijuana charges in the past three years, and nearly 500 of them were Black.
News
Boston prepares for winter weather with new plows, plans for Mass and Cass population
Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing for her first winter at the helm of the city’s storm-response system, investing in new equipment to keep roads safe and developing plans to protect the city’s vulnerable populations.
“Winter is coming,” Wu said during a winter storm preparedness press conference Monday morning. “As it officially starts next Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Department of Public Works and many other city departments have been undergoing preparations for a long time to ensure that we are ready for the snow.”
The city has invested in 18 new pieces of equipment to treat streets and clear snow this season: five small dump trucks, nine pickup trucks, and four large dump trucks — all outfitted with plows and salt spreaders.
Wu updated the press in front a massive salt pile on Frontage Road near the South End and noted city departments have 40,000 tons of salt prepared for slick roads, as well as 164 pieces of in-house snow clearing equipment.
Unlike many previous years, the city has made it through early December without a major storm or declaring a snow emergency. Boston received a light dusting last week.
Despite hiring woes in other sectors of the economy, public works staffing levels are robust and ready to take on the winter, officials said.
Wu also promised to house the homeless population at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard during snow emergencies. Countless homeless people struggling with addictions have built tent encampments in the area, raising safety concerns multiple mayoral administrations have struggled to address.
“Our city departments and cabinets have been hard at work to quickly identify transitional spaces with services to ensure everyone is housed this winter.” Wu said.
The mayor did not offer specifics about where those temporary shelters would be, but officials said city shelters will have 1,000 beds open during cold and stormy nights for anyone without a place to sleep.
“We’ve been working very, very hard to put together a plan to make sure our homeless are safe this winter,” said Chief of Housing and Director of Neighborhood Development Sheila Dillon.
Pine Street Inn will deploy extra vans during particularly cold and wet nights to offer housing to anyone left out on the street. If residents see an individual who appears to be at risk for dangerous exposure to winter weather, like sleeping on a sidewalk during a storm, they are advised to call 911.
Chief of Civic Engagement Aisha Miller also reminded residents space savers are only acceptable during for 48 hours after a snow emergency. The practice remains outlawed in South End.
Drivers who must venture out in a snowstorm can call 511 to get up-to-date conditions on city streets, and residents with cars should be aware of parking bans on main city arteries during storms.
News
Gophers’ emphasis on toughness paying off in hot start
Gopher’s men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson was dripping wet after his players doused him in the immediate wake of a 75-65 win at Michigan on Saturday. One of Johnson’s postgame comments, however, was far from watered down.
“We’re the toughest team in this league; that has to always be who we are,” Johnson said in a team video posted online. “We can not change who we are, ’cause it works.”
The Gophers’ surprise 9-1 start has come with a lot of praise, and Johnson wants to fight the possibility of a letdown against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1) Tuesday at Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
What Johnson won’t guard against is how outsiders are talking about how hard his first team at the U is playing. “I said (to the players) now you have something to live up to,” Johnson said in a news conference Monday. “That’s the standard. That is never going to change.
“Forget scoring, forget all this other stuff, if you want to live up to something, live up to whatever people are talking about how hard they think you play. That’s what we’ve got to continue to do.’ ”
The Gophers rallied from a 36-32 halftime deficit to beat the Wolverines for their first win in Ann Arbor since 2011. Johnson knows his team has thin margin for error, and toughness can be an intangible that puts them over the top. Jamison Battle erupted in the second half for 21 of his game-high 27 points, and the Gophers turned the ball over only four times.
After falling 75-67 to Michigan State in the Big Ten opener last Wednesday, Minnesota fought back against Michigan for its third road win of the season. They won at Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 and at Mississippi State on Dec. 5.
Johnson said he put an emphasis on “competitive toughness” when assembling his nearly completely remade roster through the NCAA transfer portal.
“You kind of have to innately have that in you for … you to play here. That is part of the deal,” Johnson said. “The other part is that we demand it every day. We talk about it every day. I’m just a firm believer that (it) helps win. It helps with the culture piece, it helps with the mindset. It helps with everything.
“I think if you look at the successful teams, especially in our league, there is a big toughness factor to them. I think that is a piece of our program that we are always going to fall back on.”
Johnson said he also tried to create chaos in preseason practices to show that players must be ready to fight through it.
“He put together a lot of crazy situations that day,” center Eric Curry said. “… He definitely prepared us before the season began for those moments, and it has definitely shown so far.”
