Ariana Grande Hits ‘The Voice’ Stage In Gorgeous Yellow Dress For Finale Performance
Even though Ariana Grande has no artists left in the competition on season 21 of ‘The Voice,’ she was still a big part of the show’s Dec. 14 finale! The singer took the stage to perform her latest hit with Kid Cudi.
Ariana Grande pulled double duty during The Voice finale on Dec. 14! Not only was the singer in her big red chair as a coach, but she also took the stage for a performance. Ariana was joined by Kid Cudi onstage, and they sang their duet “Just Look Up” from the Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up. The song was just released earlier this month, and this was the first time that the two publicly performed it.
As always, Ari wowed with her outfit for the performance, changing into a second ensemble from her show look. She wore a strapless yellow dress with a bow on the back. She also had on black gloves. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a high ponytail.
This was Ariana’s first season as a coach on The Voice, but unfortunately, she had no artists left in the finale. Ariana’s final artists, Jim & Sasha Allen, were eliminated during the semi-finals on the Dec. 7 episode. However, that meant she got to breathe easy during the finale and just focus on enjoying all of the star-studded performances — including her own. Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Walker Hayes, Jennifer Lopez, and more also hit the stage to sing during the two-hour live show.
Meanwhile, Ariana’s fellow coaches — John, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson — all have at least one singer left in the finale. Kelly has two artists, Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, and so does Blake, with Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham representing his team. John has one contestant left, Jershika Maple after she received the Instant Save vote in the semi-finals.
Of course, all three coaches are no strangers to winning this show. Blake has won eight of his past 20 seasons as a coach, including the most recent season (20) earlier this year, while John has one win throughout five seasons and Kelly has three wins from her seven seasons. So far, it has not been confirmed which coaches will be returning for the show’s 22nd season. However, NBC did reveal that the show will only be airing one season a year (in the fall) from now on, so The Voice will not be returning until Sept. 2022.
‘The Voice’ Recap: A New Winner Is Crowned The Season 21 Champion
After months of intense competition, ‘The Voice’ named its new winner during the season 21 finale? So, who won ‘The Voice’ season 21? Was it Hailey Mia, Girl Named Tom, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten, or Jershika Maple?
The Voice’s top 5 took the stage for the last time with their coaches during the show’s epic season 21 finale on December 14. The 2-hour finale event led up to the big reveal of the new season 21 winner. It all came down to Girl Named Tom, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten, and Jershika Maple.
Wendy and Blake Shelton performed an incredible rendition of Christina Aguilera’s “Just A Fool.” Blake also hit the stage with Paris to sing The O’Jays’ “Love Train.” Hailey and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a gorgeous performance of Jasmine Thompson and Zedd’s “Funny.” John Legend and Jershika wowed with their performance as well.
Before Girl Named Tom performed with Kelly, host Carson Daly revealed some exciting news about the group. He announced that revealed that not only is Girl Named Tom the first trio to make The Voice finale, but they are also the first act in 21 seasons to have 4 songs in the iTunes top 10 at the same time. Girl Named Tom and Kelly teamed up for an amazing cover of “Leave Before You Love Me” by the Jonas Brothers.
After star-studded performances, the top 5 took the stage to await the results. They all thanked their coaches for all the love and support they received over the course of season 21. The artist in fifth place was Jershika Maple. John and Jershika shared a sweet hug after her elimination.
The finalist in fourth place: Hailey Mia. The top 3 of season 21 were Paris Winningham, Girl Named Tom, and Wendy Moten. Both Paris and Wendy are part of Team Blake, while Girl Named Tom is part of Team Kelly.
Third place went to Paris Winningham. The final two came down to Wendy Moten and Girl Named Tom. Kelly praised her trio of stars and gushed that she was “Team GNT forever.” Blake told Wendy that it was his “honor” to be her coach this season.
Only one could win season 21, though. The Voice crowned Girl Named Tom as the season 21 winners! History was made! Girl Named Tom became the first trio to win The Voice!
Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Engaged To BF Matt Moeller: ‘Yes 100 Times Over’
Eminem’s oldest daughter is off the market! She posted a sweet photo of her boyfriend of seven years popping the question.
Eminem‘s family is about to get bigger! The 49-year-old rapper’s oldest daughter Alaina Scott confirmed she’s engaged to her boyfriend Matt Moeller in a sweet Instagram post shared on Sunday, Dec. 12. The 28-year-old looked over the moon as her partner of seven years got down on one knee and presented her with a ring. In the next, the pair shared a kiss to mark the occasion, which took place on a romantic rooftop.
A final photo gave followers a look at the gorgeous gold band ring which featured a sparkly emerald cut diamond. “This moment. this life,” Alaina captioned the post, along with a heart emoji. “Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” she added.
Alaina is Eminem’s niece, but was legally adopted by the 8 Mile star at some point in the 2000s. Her biological mother is Dawn Scott, who is the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott. Dawn, who lived in Michigan, tragically passed away in 2016 from a drug overdose. Notably, Eminem shares daughter Hailie Jade, 25, with Kim. He also adopted Kim’s son Stevie Laine Scott, now 19, who she shares with Eric Hartter.
The rapper has referenced both Alaina, Hailie and Steve (who goes by Lainie) in his music — including on the 2004 track “Mockingbird.” On the song, he raps, “Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world.” He then referenced both daughters as he said, “Looking at your baby pictures it just trips me out / To see how much you both have grown / It’s almost like your sisters now / Wow, I guess you pretty much are / And daddy’s still here / Lainie I’m talking to you too / Daddy’s still here / I like the sound of that, yeah / It’s got a ring to it, don’t it?”
He later described the song was “one of the most emotional” he’s ever written. “Yeah, a song called ‘Mockingbird’ to Hailie and Alaina. When [Kim] was on the run they didn’t understand it, and I’m not the greatest talker in the world, especially when I’m trying to explain to two little girls what’s goin’ on with someone who’s always been a part of their life and just disappeared. So that was my song to explain to them what was goin on, probably the most emotional song I ever wrote,” he said to Rolling Stone in 2004.
“I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie,” he added. . “I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”
Carrie Underwood Dazzles In Sparkling Gown During ‘Voice’ Finale Performance With John Legend
While performing a breathtaking duet with John Legend on ‘The Voice’ finale, Carrie Underwood looked absolutely incredible in a gorgeous outfit onstage.
Carrie Underwood stole the show when she performed on The Voice stage for the season 21 finale on Dec. 14. The country superstar joined one of the show’s coaches, John Legend, for an absolutely breathtaking duet. The two sang their song “Hallelujah,” which was part of Carrie’s 2020 holiday album, My Gift. As always, Carrie’s powerhouse voice lit up the entire room, and she and John were the perfect pairing as they belted out their holiday tune while surrounded by candles.
Of course, Carrie also looked beyond beautiful in her ensemble for the performance. The 38-year-old wore a nude-colored tulle gown with a plunging neckline and sequin embellishments. Her look was complete with her hair styled in loose waves, and her makeup looked flawless. John played the piano while Carrie showed off those amazing vocals.
Despite her Christmas album being released more than a year ago, Carrie has been making the rounds this holiday season. Earlier this month, she performed on both CMA Country Christmas and Christmas in Rockefeller Center. She also appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to perform one of her holiday hits. In 2020, Carrie even had her own holiday special, where she performed a slew of holiday hits, as well.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of December, Carrie kicked off the first run of her Las Vegas residency. She performed several shows on the Strip and documented the event with photos and videos on her Instagram page. In March/April, Carrie will return to the stage for the second leg of concerts. The residency has been so popular that she even had to add six more dates in May, as well, so fans have plenty of opportunities to see the show if they’re in Vegas!
At one of the December shows, Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, brought the pair’s two sons, Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2, to see mom onstage. Both boys looked like they had a blast, and Carrie was thrilled to have them in the audience. “Love that they get to see me at “work”,” she wrote on Instagram. Now that all of these performances are done, Carrie can hopefully enjoy the rest of the holiday season at home with her loved ones!
