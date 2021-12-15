News
Avalanche sweeps Rangers: 5 takeaways from Colorado’s 4-2 win over New York
Superstar defenseman Cale Makar reached another milestone with his 13th goal in his 23rd game this season and superstar center Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his points streak to eight games as the red-hot Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game season series against the Original Six franchise at Ball Arena.
Second-line winger Valeri Nichushkin had the game-winning and game-clinching goals and center Nazem Kadri, who missed the two previous games with an injury, had three assists in his magical season. He leads Colorado with 37 points in 23 games.
Five takeaways:
Home cookin’ and on fire. The Avs (17-7-2), who also downed the Rangers 7-3 last week at Madison Square Garden, won their eighth consecutive game at Ball Arena and have outscored their opponents 45-19 in that stretch. Colorado extended its winning streak to five games and points streak to seven (6-0-1). This club is a league-best 13-2-1 in its last 16 and 15-3-2 over its last 20.
“Bobby” Makar. His end-to-end goal last week in Philadelphia had teammates comparing him to Bobby Orr, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman a record eight consecutive times from 1968 to 1975. Makar, 23, appears to be running away with the Norris this season after producing his 13th goal to become the first defenseman since 1988 — 10 years before he was born — to produce 13 tallies in his first 23 games.
Winnipeg’s Dave Ellett had 15 goals through 23 games in 1988-89 and no one has reached 13 quicker than Makar, who also had a shot clang off the crossbar late in the third period in what led to a disallowed power-play goal by J.T. Compher.
“I guess the pucks just seem to be going in right now,” Makar said. “I don’t anticipate it continuing throughout the year, it’s a little bit of a heavy pace right now. It seems cliché but a lot of credit goes back to guys moving the puck well and then creating lanes for everybody, especially even the goal that I scored tonight.”
Thanks to Makar, the Avs have a league-leading 28 goals from defensemen — eight more than any other team.
Kadri’s All-Star-worthy season. After missing the last two games with a lower-body ailment, Kadri produced his 12th multi-point game of the season and league-tying-high sixth time with three points. Kadri ranks fourth in NHL scoring with 37 points and second in assists with 26.
He and Makar should be elite frontrunners to play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in February.
Great Nate. MacKinnon has just three goals but he’s registered a point in all eight games since returning from injury on Dec. 1 at Toronto, a stretch where he has 13 points. MacKinnon has been limited to just 16 games but had produced a point in all but one — Nov. 6 at Columbus in the game he sustained a lower-body injury.
MacDermid downs Reaves. Off-season acquisition Kurtis MacDermid is a defenseman who is also used as a fourth-line forward and he might be the toughest guy in the league. Colorado loves his presence on and off the ice and was thrilled about his victorious fight against Ryan Reaves midway through the second period.
Reaves, who played for the Vegas Golden Knights the last four seasons, changed the momentum of the Avs-Knights playoff series last season with his intimidating ways. Colorado now has an answer to Reaves and anyone else in its way, and MacDermid, 27, proved that in his first professional fight against the aging enforcer (34).
In new “Torn” film, legendary climber Alex Lowe’s son reckons with his 1999 avalanche death
Max Lowe was 10 years old when his dad, the superstar mountaineer Alex Lowe, died in an avalanche on an expedition in Tibet in October 1999.
Alex’s best friend and climbing partner, Conrad Anker, went on to marry Alex’s widow and raise Max and his two brothers sons. Now a filmmaker, Max used his camera as a therapeutic tool for himself and the family, attempting to reckon with the trauma of their loss in intimate interviews and by digging through Alex’s archives at their Bozeman home.
The result is “Torn,” a revelatory and radically intimate documentary has been touring across the U.S. since the Telluride Film Festival and recently had its theatrical premiere in New York.
The Lowes and Anker were finally able to recover Alex’s remains from the avalanche site on Shishapangma in 2016. But the process didn’t provide closure, Max Lowe recalled in a recent video interview. Instead, it had the opposite effect and led him to work through his trauma with his family on film.
“I made this film with the hope that it would reach a larger audience of folks and people who don’t know anything about climbing but do know something about family and loss,” Lowe said. “I think anyone who has experienced any sort of loss can relate to our story in a way. And it’s been pretty powerful to hear the feedback.”
Read the full story from our partner at aspentimes.com.
The vision for Denver Park Hill golf course? A big park, affordable housing and business space, city summary says
Turning Park Hill golf course in northeast Denver into a mixed-use mini neighborhood with affordable housing and business space is going to be a heavier lift after the November election, but the redevelopment is what most people who live nearby want, according to a summary document released by the city this week.
Save Open Space Denver, the grassroots group that has been fighting to keep development off the 155-acre property, meanwhile, is decrying the summary and the city-led planning process that informed it as eyewash designed to forward the goals of the development companies that own the land.
The Park Hill Golf Course Prevailing Vision document was released Monday. It boils public input gathered over the course of 2021 into eight priorities. The process included public workshops, small group discussions, meetings of a 27-member steering committee and a survey that more than 2,600 northeast Denver residents filled out this spring. The priorities are:
- Build a large public park and other gathering places on the property formerly only open to golfers
- Create an oversight committee for future planning and development
- Protect existing trees and plant more
- Create more youth and recreational sports opportunities
- Build income-restricted affordable housing including for-sale homes
- Provide space for a grocery store and other fresh food options
- Provide commercial space for local businesses, especially those owned by people of color
- Have strategies ready to combat the involuntary displacement of neighborhood residents that could result from the redevelopment
Save Open Space, or SOS Denver, was behind Initiated Ordinance 301 which prevailed in November over a competing measure backed by Westside Investment Partners, the development firm that bought the course for $24 million in 2019. The measure dictates that any future development planned for the course — already subject to a city-owned conservation easement — must get the blessing of voters in a citywide election before moving forward.
SOS Denver, on Monday, released its own bullet-pointed list of reasons the report and the city’s planning process should be discounted. The statement was signed by five people who served on the steering committee.
Reasons included that the steering committee never discussed plans for development on other properties near the course that stand to increase the residential population and the need for more park space; and that the city exhibited “clear and proven bias” toward Westside that colored the entire process; and that there was never a serious discussion about the value of open space on a warming planet.
“There are many more severe flaws in this process and the summary that are too numerous to detail here,” reads the final bullet point.
The prevailing vision document is a stepping stone. The planning process, steering committee meetings and community outreach will continue in 2022 as city officials work to create more detailed plans for the property including a framework with specific locations and details for park space on the land. The city plans to collect fees from the property owners to help fund that work.
Ultimately, officials expect to approach the city council for approvals including amending the conservation easement that dictates the property remains home to an 18-hole golf course. Once a clear vision is in place, the city will refer a question to voters in a citywide election in accordance with the requirements of Ordinance 301, the summary document says.
Kenneth Ho, a principal with Westside Investment Partner who has been leading the company’s work on the golf course, said nothing in the summary report is surprising to him. It’s the same list of wants Westside has been hearing from neighborhood residents since it bought the property. While 301 dilutes the influence of people living in the greater Park Hill area, it doesn’t change the end goal.
“It means that we have to go through the city process to master plan the site and put some detail around what the site’s going to look like and what commitments will prevail in a citywide election,” Ho said.
Signing day tracker: Gophers football program adds players for 2022
On Monday, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck had a spectrum of feeling going into about national signing day on Wednesday morning.
“Jumpy. Paranoid. Those are the real answers,” he said. “Anything can happen. You are constantly talking to all the recruits like we always do. … Feel confident too, on the same edge, the same way, you fee; incredibly confident, you’re excited.”
The uncertainty was laid to rest on Wednesday morning. Here’s how the early signing period unfolded:
6:04 a.m. — Defensive back Aidan Gousby, Lehigh Acres, Fla., 6-feet, 180 pounds
After being listed as an athlete, Gousby will play in the secondary at the U. On offense in 2021, he had 17 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 17 times for 221 yards and two TDs.
The Gophers said: “Our first signee of the day! All the way from the Sunshine State. Welcome to the Maroon and Gold @GousbyAidan
6:08 a.m. — Linebacker Maverick Branowski from Spruce Creek, Fla., 6-3, 210
As a senior, Branowski had 100 total tackles (51 solo) with 10 for lost yards, one pass breakup and one defensive touchdown.
The Gophers said: “We feel the need … the need for speed. Welcome to the Gophers, @maverick.b5!”
