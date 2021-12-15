Celebrities
Bae Of The Day: “A Journal For Jordan” Star Chanté Adams Scintillates In Greta Constantine Dress At Star-Studded Premiere
Whew!
All eyes were on future Oscar-winner Chanté Adams at the star-studded world premiere of swoon-worthy Romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan” that’s now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22.
The incredibly talented actress stunned in a gorgeous Greta Constantine dress that matched her beautiful energy on the carpet.
You may remember her from “The Photograph” where she shined in every scene of the 2019 sleeper that also starred LaKeith Stanfield and “Insecure” alum Y’lan Noel.
Fast-forward to 2021 where she’s starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in the critically-acclaimed Drama that’s sure to leave you yearning for love by the end credits.
“Chanté brought Dana to life in a way where I caught myself watching sometimes in awe,” said Michael B. Jordan in an interview with EW.
“She’s really, really good. And it was fun to play the stages when you first meet somebody, what that feels like falling in love. Yeah, we got a chance to be upset with each other, be in love with each other, be goofy, be shy; to hit all those milestones that you do in any relationship. And I think she just did an amazing job at just being present. That’s so key and important, and yeah, she’s just wildly talented, so it was a great time.”
Directed by Denzel Washington with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, “A Journal For Jordan” is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.
Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.
Peep the moving trailer below:
Celebrities
Chris Noth Reveals He Almost Didn’t Return As Big For ‘And Just Like That’ After Learning His Character’s Fate
Chris Noth aka Mr. Big reveals why he almost didn’t return to the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot — and it definitely has to do with that groundbreaking Peloton scene.
Everyone’s talking about Chris Noth‘s dramatic and devastating demise as Mr. Big in the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, and apparently, that devastation was felt with the actors as well. Speaking with Access Hollywood, the 67-year-old actor revealed how he almost said no the Sex and the City reboot due to his fateful end.
“I originally called him [the director and co-creator of Sex And The City Michael Patrick King] and said ‘Michael, I’m not doing this. I don’t want to die.’ Because in the original [first] movie [draft] that happened, which they didn’t end up doing. And I said ‘I’m just not interested,’ he shared with the outlet. “At first I thought, ‘Well maybe they try and adopt a baby?’ But no…it’s not Sex And The City, it’s And Just Like That…, and in this story, Big’s got to go.”
Chris continued with at least a glimmer of hope about his character’s memory on the show, saying, “Nobody ever really dies because you’re always in the minds of people so there may be a little more Big to come.”
In case you missed it, the first episode of the reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw comes home from Lily’s piano recital to find the love of her life, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, dying on their bathroom floor from an apparent heart attack. Although the two had a plan to go to the Hamptons that evening, Carrie chose last minute to support her friend Charlotte’s daughter for her recital, and Big, with his night now free, took to his Peloton bike for a sweaty workout. After his virtual ride with Peloton instructor Allegra, he collapses and suffers a heart attack.
The death scene caused a bit of a backlash for the fitness company, as they saw a decrease in sales and stocks take a tumble the day after the premiere. In response, Peloton issued a statement through Cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, noting the positive effects of cycling and saying the exercise would have helped delay a heart attack. They even went so far as to condemn Mr. Big’s lifestyle as being a part of his cardiovascular issues and also made a quick ad response narrated by Ryan Reynolds with Big and his instructor Allegra cheers-ing to “new beginnings.”
Celebrities
Tory Lanez To Face Trial, Reportedly Yelled ‘Dance, B***h’ Before Firing At Megan Thee Stallion
Judge Keith Borjon finds probable cause for Tory Lanez to face trial over allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, detective testifies Tory allegedly told her to “dance, b***h” before firing.
The saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is far from over. While Tory has maintained he is innocent and the usual stance of the truth will come out eventually online, in the real world, he had court this morning.
Judge Keith Borjon found probable cause to send the case to trial during a preliminary hearing earlier this morning, December 14. The roadside dispute that took place after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house will now be in the hands of the trial when Tory is back in court on January 13.
During the preliminary hearing this morning in his felony assault case, a long-standing rumor was confirmed by the testimony of an officer on the stand. An intoxicated Tory reportedly told Megan to “dance, b***h” before firing a gun. Detectives also revealed they found the gun under Tory’s passenger seat and it was “warm to the touch,” suggesting “the firearm had been used” recently.
Tory is innocent until proven guilty, but from the facts starting to come out, that innocence is in jeopardy if the trial doesn’t go in his favor.
Celebrities
David Beckham Becomes An Honorary Spice Girl While Rocking The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater Ever
David Beckham’s ready to Spice Up Your Life! The soccer star rocked a ‘Spice World’ Christmas sweater that got a reaction from some members of the girl group — including his wife!
David Beckham is proudly supporting the Spice Girls this holiday season. The 46-year-old pro soccer player showed some love to the iconic British girl group that’s comprised of five talented women, including his wife Victoria Beckham, 47, by rocking a Spice World ugly Christmas sweater in a cute new Instagram photo. The image depicted David proudly pointing to his festive attire, while Posh Spice herself wore her own Christmas shirt as she posed next to her handsome hubby and gave the peace sign to the camera.
In his caption, David emphasized his support for his wife’s girl group. “Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls ❤️ Christmas jumpers are out 🎅🏼,” he wrote. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) loved David’s choice of attire, commenting on the post, “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!” Victoria shared an additional photo of David rocking the Spice World sweater in her own Instagram post, which she captioned, “Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham.”
David’s sweater advertised the infamous 1997 Spice World movie, which starred Victoria, Emma, Mel B (Scary Spice) Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) dealing with fictional events before a major concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The film was a box office success for the “Wannabe” singers, grossing over $100 million worldwide.
This isn’t the first time that one of Victoria’s loved ones have shown some love to the Spice Girls. The couple’s son Brooklyn Beckham, 22, hilariously paid homage to his famous mother and her bandmates by playing all five of them in a parody video back in March. He photoshopped the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video to impersonate the entire 90s girl group, starting with his mother, of course.
In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David are loving parents to Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10. The A-list couple married in 1999, just as the Spice Girls’ worldwide success was starting to die down.
