Broncos tight ends embracing their role, focusing on run blocking heading into critical final four-game stretch
The Broncos’ tight ends probably aren’t winning fantasy football managers many games this season.
Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert are unlikely to see many individual accolades thrown their way either.
But the good news for the Broncos is their collective performance appears to be a case of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Through Week 14, the Broncos are the only team with two players (Fant and Okwuegbunam) among the leagues’ top 25 in tight end receptions.
“We’re making the most of our opportunities and we’re finding consistency in our run blocking,” Okwuegbunam said. “As far as statistics go, we don’t have the most individual production as far as getting the ball in our hands, receptions, (yardage). But when you pull up the tape and look at our efficiency, I think we’ve done a really good job as a group.”
Fant and Okwuegbunam are a long way off from matching the production of the current All-Pro standards at the position — Baltimore’s Mark Andrews (NFL-best 75 catches) and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce (73 catches).
But Fant (53 catches for 475 yards, three TDs) and Okwuegbunam (27-267-2) are trending upward at the right moment coming off the Broncos’ thrashing of Detroit this past Sunday. Fant had a 32-yard catch to set Denver up to take a commanding 14-0 lead while Okwuegbunam had his first touchdown since Week 1. Okwuegbunam made one defender miss, then barreled past another and lunged for the pylon to ice the blowout victory in the fourth quarter.
“When I caught that ball and I (got) close to the end zone like that, I smelled blood, and I (was trying) to do everything I could to get in,” Okwuegbunam said. “That was the feeling I had right there.”
Okwuegbunam added that Fant’s down-the-field catch earlier in the game shows the tight ends’ “ability and athleticism to stretch the field with (vertical routes),” something the Denver offense hasn’t been able to consistently capitalize on this year.
“A lot of their catches have been underneath, like on check-downs or when they’re chipping and then getting out (to the flat),” tight ends coach Wade Harman explained. “So it’s a little harder to get yards after catch in those scenarios. When you’re down the field moving, it’s a little easier.”
Denver’s tight ends have accounted for six touchdowns (including Saubert’s fourth-quarter score in Week 12 that helped seal the upset of the Chargers). By comparison, Buffalo’s Dawson Knox has eight touchdown catches by himself.
The trio’s main job has been helping to set the tone for a run game that’s paved the way to the team’s last three wins. In the 38-10 rout of Detroit, the Broncos employed multiple-tight end formations on nearly half their offensive snaps (32 of 68), including six plays with all three on the field.
Coincidence or not, the only game where the Broncos had more multiple-tight end personnel snaps (34) was their previous high water mark offensively (30 points in Week 9 at Dallas).
“From the tight end perspective, we’re focusing on what we can control,” Fant said. “Whether that’s catching the ball or run blocking most of the game — everything else will take care of itself.”
Fant emphasized he and Okwuegbunam “appreciate Eric’s leadership” as a special teams pillar and premium run blocker in his first season in Denver.
“In the game, sometimes we don’t get the ball as much as we may like, but (Saubert) is constantly staying in our ear, being like, ‘Stay on it, the targets will come,’” Fant said. “We have to keep being there, and being a reliable option. We have to keep pushing to get open on routes in (the red zone) and (quarterback Teddy Bridgewater) will find us.”
Official: License for Noem’s daughter got unusual treatment
By STEPHEN GROVES
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.
Sherry Bren’s testimony before a legislative panel was the first time that she has spoken in depth in public about Kassidy Peters’ application and about a meeting that her mother called last year to discuss the appraisal process. The panel began looking into the July 2020 meeting at the governor’s mansion after The Associated Press first reported on it in September.
Noem called the meeting a week after the state’s Appraiser Certification Program notified her daughter that her application was headed for denial. Peters ultimately obtained the certification four months later, in November 2020, and Bren said she was subsequently “forced to retire” from a program that she had led since its inception in 1991.
Bren testified that she felt “intimidated” at the July meeting, where she said Peters’ unsuccessful application was discussed in detail and a plan was formulated that gave her another chance to apply.
Bren said that she could not remember the agency forming what’s called a “stipulation agreement” for any other appraiser at that point in their application. She said it broke with established procedures, giving Peters a third chance to pass a work review; applicants are usually granted two opportunities.
Yet even before that, Bren said, Peters’ application had departed from established practice, when Noem’s labor secretary took an unusual, hands-on role that spring.
The panel’s inquiry into the program comes as Noem has positioned herself as a prospect for the GOP presidential ticket in 2024 and shown a willingness to jab at potential rivals.
Noem has denied wrongdoing, casting her actions as an effort to cut red tape to address a shortage of appraisers. Noem also has insisted the agreement was not even broached at the July meeting and said her daughter had only given “her personal experiences through the program.”
“There’s been a continual narrative that I did something to help her get licensed, which is absolutely false,” Noem said at an event Monday.
In testimony Tuesday, Bren said she had expected to see Noem and her labor secretary at the July meeting, but was surprised that it included others, including Peters and the governor’s top aides.
“Once I got there, I was very nervous, and, quite frankly, intimidated,” Bren said.
As she testified, Noem spokesman Ian Fury posted on Twitter that the agreement showed that Peters had to meet additional requirements to get her license.
In an email, Fury also questioned Bren’s credibility, pointing out that the agency had previously entered into a “stipulation agreement” with an applicant in 2017.
But Bren said that 2017 agreement was reached as part of the proceedings of a third-party review board, called the Office of Hearing Examiners, to which appraisers can appeal if they believe the agency mishandled their license.
“Once our case goes to hearing, then these documents are outside of my authority or control, and it would not be the same thing as what we’re talking about today,” Bren told the committee.
The 2017 agreement laid out a plan for an applicant to withdraw his application and submit a new one; Peters’ agreement allowed her to complete her initial application.
In another departure from normal procedure, Peters said Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman had pushed in the spring for Bren to strike from Peters’ first agreement a requirement that she take additional classes as she tried for a second time to meet federal requirements. Bren said she could not remember a cabinet secretary ever getting involved in that process.
Hultman previously testified that Peters’ application was handled in the same way as many other applicants. Hultman also said the meeting in the governor’s mansion did not influence how Peters’ application was handled because regulators had already shaped the agreement.
But Bren told lawmakers, “I recall the discussion focused on crafting a second agreement requiring Peters to complete the classes. Peters agreed to complete the classes, correct and rewrite the appraisal reports, and submit them for review to the examiner.”
The agreement was signed more than a week after the meeting.
Bren’s appearance was compelled by subpoena. After retiring, she filed an age discrimination lawsuit and accepted a $200,000 settlement that bars her from disparaging state officials.
Bren testified that she was “forced to retire.” Asked later to say why, she said: “I believe that it was age discrimination and beyond that would be strictly speculation on my part.”
Several lawmakers said they would like to see the state remove the nondisparagement clause from Bren’s agreement because it would let them get more information.
“This is a question about, was a longtime, dedicated employee, was she wrongfully fired? Was she wrongfully fired on behalf of a relative of the governor? And did the state end up paying $217,000 to cover that up?” said Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat. “And we’re not going to know the answer to that question because of this nondisparagement clause.”
The committee will draft a report on its findings, said Rep. Randy Gross, the Republican co-chair. He said that would “let the facts of what we learned stand on their own.”
___
Follow Stephen Groves on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephengroves
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year’s midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote.
The 50-49 party line vote came just one day shy of a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last month that she was running out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default. The measure now moves to the House where a vote could come as early as Tuesday night, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.
“This is about paying debt accumulated by both parties, so I’m pleased Republicans and Democrats came together,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said of the agreement, which created a workaround that allowed Democrats to avoid a Republican filibuster.
Despite a seemingly straightforward name, the nation’s debt limit does little to curtail future debt. Established in 1917, it instead serves as a brake on spending decisions already approved by Congress and the White House — some decades ago — that if left unpaid could cripple markets, send the economy into a tailspin and shake global confidence in the U.S.
That hasn’t stopped Republican saber-rattling. For months, they’ve used the debt limit to attack Democrats’ big-spending social and environmental agenda while pledging to staunchly oppose the current effort to increase the threshold. As recently as October, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not “be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement.”
In striking a deal, McConnell backtracked on his word. But he also got much of what he wanted: Democrats taking a politically difficult vote without Republican support, while increasing the limit by a staggering dollar figure that is sure to appear in future attack ads.
“If they jam through another taxing and spending spree this massive debt increase will just be the beginning,” the Kentucky Republican said Tuesday.
The decision, however, has proven unpopular with some Republicans, particularly Donald Trump.
The former president has railed against the deal repeatedly, calling McConnell a “Broken Old Crow” who “didn’t have the guts to play the Debt Ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything.”
“GET RID OF MITCH!” Trump said in a statement issued Sunday.
Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also criticized the intricate process Schumer and McConnell agreed to, which he warned could be used in the future to “launder” potentially unpopular votes while bypassing the Senate’s normal mode of operation.
Under the agreement, an amendment was made to an unrelated Medicare bill that passed last week with Republican votes. It created a one-time, fast-track process for raising the debt limit that allowed Democrats to do so with a simple majority, bypassing the 60 vote threshold to avoid a GOP filibuster.
Lee said the process was intended to make the Republican votes last week “appear as something other than helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling,” which he said Republican leadership “committed, in writing no less, not to do.”
Yet Republican arguments against debt limit increases often ignore inconvenient facts.
The nation’s current debt load of $28.9 trillion has been racking up for decades. Major drivers include popular spending programs, like Social Security and Medicare, interest on the debt and recent COVID-19 relief packages. But taxation is also a major factor, and a series of tax cuts enacted by Republican presidents in recent decades has added to it, too.
The national debt includes $7.8 trillion heaped onto the pile during Trump’s four-year presidency, an analysis of Treasury records shows. The GOP-championed 2017 tax cut is projected to add between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the debt, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.
Coroner: Woman killed in ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III’s crash burned to death
LAS VEGAS — The woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities blame on ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III driving drunk at racetrack speeds burned to death, the county coroner in Las Vegas said Tuesday.
Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, “died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2,” according to a statement from Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse that was released through a county spokesman.
“Other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs … left forearm and (chest),” the statement said. “The manner of her death was accidental.”
Ruggs, 22, is accused of causing the pre-dawn crash by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph (251 kph) with his girlfriend in his Corvette sports car before it slammed into the rear of Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on a residential street where the speed limit is 45 mph (72 kph).
The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the crash. He remains on house arrest with strict conditions after posting $150,000 bail. He has an ankle-wrapped GPS on one leg and an alcohol monitoring device on the other.
Attorneys for Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, have declined to specify the injuries that they suffered. Both were hospitalized after the wreck early Nov. 2.
Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, have suggested through court filings that they may question whether Ruggs caused Tintor’s death. They did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment about the coroner’s findings.
The lawyers told a judge in a court document last month that they found a witness who told them firefighters were slow to respond while flames consumed the car where Tintor and her dog, Max, died. They didn’t identify the witness.
Other witnesses told police they heard screams and tried to rescue Tintor and her dog but were turned back by heat, flames and smoke.
Attorney Farhan Naqvi, representing Tintor’s family, declined to comment on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing of evidence in Ruggs’ case has been delayed from this week to March 10.
Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa denied in a Nov. 11 statement there were any “delays in response or in the attack on the fire.”
The statement said the arriving fire captain reported that the vehicle was fully involved in flames upon arrival “and the passenger compartment was not survivable for anyone inside.”
Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Reno, Nev., contributed to this report.
