Celebrities
Chris Noth Reveals He Almost Didn’t Return As Big For ‘And Just Like That’ After Learning His Character’s Fate
Chris Noth aka Mr. Big reveals why he almost didn’t return to the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot — and it definitely has to do with that groundbreaking Peloton scene.
Everyone’s talking about Chris Noth‘s dramatic and devastating demise as Mr. Big in the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, and apparently, that devastation was felt with the actors as well. Speaking with Access Hollywood, the 67-year-old actor revealed how he almost said no the Sex and the City reboot due to his fateful end.
“I originally called him [the director and co-creator of Sex And The City Michael Patrick King] and said ‘Michael, I’m not doing this. I don’t want to die.’ Because in the original [first] movie [draft] that happened, which they didn’t end up doing. And I said ‘I’m just not interested,’ he shared with the outlet. “At first I thought, ‘Well maybe they try and adopt a baby?’ But no…it’s not Sex And The City, it’s And Just Like That…, and in this story, Big’s got to go.”
Chris continued with at least a glimmer of hope about his character’s memory on the show, saying, “Nobody ever really dies because you’re always in the minds of people so there may be a little more Big to come.”
In case you missed it, the first episode of the reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw comes home from Lily’s piano recital to find the love of her life, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, dying on their bathroom floor from an apparent heart attack. Although the two had a plan to go to the Hamptons that evening, Carrie chose last minute to support her friend Charlotte’s daughter for her recital, and Big, with his night now free, took to his Peloton bike for a sweaty workout. After his virtual ride with Peloton instructor Allegra, he collapses and suffers a heart attack.
The death scene caused a bit of a backlash for the fitness company, as they saw a decrease in sales and stocks take a tumble the day after the premiere. In response, Peloton issued a statement through Cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, noting the positive effects of cycling and saying the exercise would have helped delay a heart attack. They even went so far as to condemn Mr. Big’s lifestyle as being a part of his cardiovascular issues and also made a quick ad response narrated by Ryan Reynolds with Big and his instructor Allegra cheers-ing to “new beginnings.”
Celebrities
Tory Lanez To Face Trial, Reportedly Yelled ‘Dance, B***h’ Before Firing At Megan Thee Stallion
Judge Keith Borjon finds probable cause for Tory Lanez to face trial over allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, detective testifies Tory allegedly told her to “dance, b***h” before firing.
The saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is far from over. While Tory has maintained he is innocent and the usual stance of the truth will come out eventually online, in the real world, he had court this morning.
Judge Keith Borjon found probable cause to send the case to trial during a preliminary hearing earlier this morning, December 14. The roadside dispute that took place after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house will now be in the hands of the trial when Tory is back in court on January 13.
During the preliminary hearing this morning in his felony assault case, a long-standing rumor was confirmed by the testimony of an officer on the stand. An intoxicated Tory reportedly told Megan to “dance, b***h” before firing a gun. Detectives also revealed they found the gun under Tory’s passenger seat and it was “warm to the touch,” suggesting “the firearm had been used” recently.
Tory is innocent until proven guilty, but from the facts starting to come out, that innocence is in jeopardy if the trial doesn’t go in his favor.
Celebrities
David Beckham Becomes An Honorary Spice Girl While Rocking The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater Ever
David Beckham’s ready to Spice Up Your Life! The soccer star rocked a ‘Spice World’ Christmas sweater that got a reaction from some members of the girl group — including his wife!
David Beckham is proudly supporting the Spice Girls this holiday season. The 46-year-old pro soccer player showed some love to the iconic British girl group that’s comprised of five talented women, including his wife Victoria Beckham, 47, by rocking a Spice World ugly Christmas sweater in a cute new Instagram photo. The image depicted David proudly pointing to his festive attire, while Posh Spice herself wore her own Christmas shirt as she posed next to her handsome hubby and gave the peace sign to the camera.
In his caption, David emphasized his support for his wife’s girl group. “Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls ❤️ Christmas jumpers are out 🎅🏼,” he wrote. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) loved David’s choice of attire, commenting on the post, “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!” Victoria shared an additional photo of David rocking the Spice World sweater in her own Instagram post, which she captioned, “Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham.”
David’s sweater advertised the infamous 1997 Spice World movie, which starred Victoria, Emma, Mel B (Scary Spice) Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) dealing with fictional events before a major concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The film was a box office success for the “Wannabe” singers, grossing over $100 million worldwide.
This isn’t the first time that one of Victoria’s loved ones have shown some love to the Spice Girls. The couple’s son Brooklyn Beckham, 22, hilariously paid homage to his famous mother and her bandmates by playing all five of them in a parody video back in March. He photoshopped the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video to impersonate the entire 90s girl group, starting with his mother, of course.
In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David are loving parents to Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10. The A-list couple married in 1999, just as the Spice Girls’ worldwide success was starting to die down.
Celebrities
A Pregnant Woman, A Woman With A Child & A Third Woman Walk Into A Beauty Supply Shop….This Isn’t A Joke, It’s A Ridiculous Robbery
First of all—this is the worst Set It Off remake I’ve ever seen.
On Sunday, a beauty supply store in Tamarac, Florida, was robbed by what security camera footage shows were a pregnant woman, a woman holding a baby, and a third woman.
According to Local 10 News, the trio of makeover marauders wasn’t after The Beauty Plug (there’s no way the store is really called that…holy hell, it’s really called that) supply shop’s cash register. Instead, they reportedly stole several lace-front wigs. (Basically, this is what would happen if Tyler Perry had an idea for a heist movie.)
It’s also unclear if the cast of Three Robber Women And A Baby had guns when they robbed the store, but, according to the owner, they didn’t use firearms at all. Instead, one of the women pepper-sprayed an employee who happened to be the owner’s daughter.
“Tonight we experienced a horrific event,” the shop owner posted to the store’s Instagram page, according to The Shade Room. “3 girls came into our store attacked my daughter with pepper spray and stole multiple lace wigs. I cannot believe this. If you recognize any of them PLEASE contact us. One was very pregnant and the other was holding a baby that approx. 6-8 months.”
“I hope those wigs were worth it because once you decided to pepper spray my child, you turn a simple petty theft into robbery w/assault & battery, and because you had that baby with you, you’ll be charged on that too,” the owner continued. “Sad that you’re about to lose your children and freedom over some wigs. Dumb low-life.”
Guys, obviously, this is no laughing matter—I mean, when you gotta get cute, you gotta get cute, and if you don’t have the money to get cute, sometimes you gotta pull some Great Value Italian Job sh** so you won’t be out here looking busted. *In my best Chris Rock voice* I’m not saying they should have done it—but I understand.
Anyway, Local 10 News reported that a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective came out to speak with the owner on Monday and the robbery is being investigated, although, so far, no suspects are in custody.
Hopefully, they at least looked good in their new wigs, though.
