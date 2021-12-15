Connect with us

Coroner: Woman killed in ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III’s crash burned to death

Published

1 min ago

on

Coroner: Woman killed in ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III's crash burned to death
LAS VEGAS — The woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities blame on ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III driving drunk at racetrack speeds burned to death, the county coroner in Las Vegas said Tuesday.

Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, “died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2,” according to a statement from Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse that was released through a county spokesman.

“Other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs … left forearm and (chest),” the statement said. “The manner of her death was accidental.”

Ruggs, 22, is accused of causing the pre-dawn crash by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph (251 kph) with his girlfriend in his Corvette sports car before it slammed into the rear of Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on a residential street where the speed limit is 45 mph (72 kph).

The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the crash. He remains on house arrest with strict conditions after posting $150,000 bail. He has an ankle-wrapped GPS on one leg and an alcohol monitoring device on the other.

Attorneys for Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, have declined to specify the injuries that they suffered. Both were hospitalized after the wreck early Nov. 2.

Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, have suggested through court filings that they may question whether Ruggs caused Tintor’s death. They did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment about the coroner’s findings.

The lawyers told a judge in a court document last month that they found a witness who told them firefighters were slow to respond while flames consumed the car where Tintor and her dog, Max, died. They didn’t identify the witness.

Other witnesses told police they heard screams and tried to rescue Tintor and her dog but were turned back by heat, flames and smoke.

Attorney Farhan Naqvi, representing Tintor’s family, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

ATLANTA — An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of his victory margin in those states.

The cases could not throw the outcome into question even if all the potentially fraudulent votes were for Biden, which they were not, and even if those ballots were actually counted, which in most cases they were not.

The review also showed no collusion intended to rig the voting. Virtually every case was based on an individual acting alone to cast additional ballots.

The findings build on a mountain of other evidence that the election wasn’t rigged, including verification of the results by Republican governors.

The AP review, a process that took months and encompassed more than 300 local election offices, is one the most comprehensive examinations of suspected voter fraud in last year’s presidential election. It relies on information collected at the local level, where officials must reconcile their ballots and account for discrepancies, and includes a handful of separate cases cited by secretaries of state and state attorneys general.

Contacted for comment, Trump repeated a litany of unfounded claims of fraud he had made previously, but offered no new evidence that specifically contradicted the AP’s reporting. He said a soon-to-come report from a source he would not disclose would support his case, and insisted increased mail voting alone had opened the door to cheating that involved “hundreds of thousands of votes.”

“I just don’t think you should make a fool out of yourself by saying 400 votes,” he said.

These are some of the culprits in the “massive election fraud” Trump falsely says deprived him of a second term:

A Wisconsin man who mistakenly thought he could vote while on parole.

Ravens place OL Trystan Colon on reserve/COVID-19 list as cases skyrocket around NFL

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Ravens place OL Trystan Colon on reserve/COVID-19 list as cases skyrocket around NFL
Amid an NFL-wide spike in coronavirus cases, the Ravens on Tuesday placed backup center Trystan Colon on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Colon, who has appeared in nine games this season, could be out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers or even longer. Under NFL protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive need to return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to be cleared for team activities, as long as they’re asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players with infections must quarantine for at least 10 days, while unvaccinated players who are deemed high-risk close contacts must sit out at least five days and continue to test negative throughout.

Colon, a second-year player who was undrafted out of Missouri, has played just eight offensive snaps over the Ravens’ past six games. He earned a season-high 26 snaps after replacing an injured Bradley Bozeman in a Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Colon’s designation comes a day after Ravens practice squad wide receiver Binjimen Victor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Positive tests around the league have skyrocketed in the past week. The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday entered enhanced COVID-19 protocols following an outbreak, closing down their facility through at least Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Yusaku Maezawa Shares Awkward Videos From ISS, Responds to Criticism Over Billionaire Space Travel

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Yusaku Maezawa Shares Awkward Videos From ISS, Responds to Criticism Over Billionaire Space Travel
Yusaku Maezawa is the first self-paying space tourist to visit the ISS since 2009. Yusaku Maezawa/Instagram

Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa is vacationing on the International Space Station this week. The 46-year-old billionaire is the first self-paying civilian to visit the space station since 2009. In an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, he confirmed the range of price he’d paid for the 12-day journey and responded to criticism that he could have put the money toward solving more urgent problems on Earth.

“Those who criticize are perhaps those who have never been to space,” Maezawa said in his first TV interview from space. “Once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience. And I believe that this amazing experience will lead to something else.”

Maezawa’s space trip is organized by Virginia-based Space Adventures. The same company had sent seven other tourists to the space station in 2001-2009. The exact price for his trip is undisclosed. Reports cited by the AP claimed he had paid over $80 million, which Maezawa said was “pretty much” the amount he’d paid.

“Yes, it is still rather expensive, but it is not only about money,” the billionaire said. “It takes time for your body to adjust in this environment and the training for emergencies takes at least a few months. So, honestly speaking, it is only accessible for those who have time and are physically fit and those who can afford it. But we don’t know if that is still going to be the case in 10 years, 20 years’ time.”

Unsurprisingly, those comments sparked some controversy on social media. Under a link to the interview posted on the AP’s Twitter page, some users bashed him for doing nothing to help people in need on Earth, others defended that it’s “his money, his choice.”

Maezawa blasted off into space on the early morning of December 8 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and arrived at the ISS later that day. He was accompanied by his 36-year-old assistant Yozo Hirano, who’s tasked to document the whole space journey, as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

Since docking at the space station last week, Maezawa has been posting photos and videos of his experience on social media.

On Saturday, he posted a time-lapse video of the space station orbiting around Earth. “This is exactly an entire orbit around Earth. Breathtaking.” he tweeted.

On Sunday, he posted a four-minute video on YouTube demonstrating how to use the bathroom on the space station.

In another video posted Monday, Maezawa was seen struggling to stay still while floating in zero gravity.

His latest YouTube share, posted on Tuesday, is a video of him brushing his teeth for three minutes straight in space.

Yusaku Maezawa Shares Awkward Videos From ISS, Responds to Criticism Over Billionaire Space Travel

