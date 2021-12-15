News
COVID could soon turn from a pandemic to an endemic, panel says
Businesses that want, or need, to get people back into the office can take a page from some of the public facing organizations that have had no choice but to keep their workplace open – by testing, requiring masks and universal vaccines, a doctor told a roundtable of Boston business leaders.
“For some employers, they may want to push (start dates) back and wait to see how the winter surge plays out before bringing all their employees back to work,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
“But for industries that really want or need employees back to work, then I think taking some lessons from industries that have had people at work, and how they have symptom checks every day, universal vaccination and universal masking, is probably a good playbook to start from,” he continued.
At a Massachusetts High Technology Council panel moderated by Stephen Pagliuca, co-chair of Bain Capital and co-owner of the Boston Celtics, medical experts also expressed optimism that COVID-19 is already showing signs of transitioning from a pandemic to a more localized disease with smaller outbreaks.
Although scientists are still working to understand the omicron variant, it appears to be a highly transmissible, less virulent strain of the virus, according to Dr. Adam Koppel, managing director of Bain Capital Life Sciences.
This means it infects more people, but its effects are less severe, which Koppel called “the ideal situation for a virus.”
“If this spreads out and becomes the dominant strain, it may– it may– enable us to more quickly get to an endemic state as opposed to a pandemic state where we can live more regularly with the virus more similar to the flu than what COVID has looked like,” he said.
And even though the panel predicted COVID would stick around instead of being eradicated altogether, they didn’t recommend shutting down a mostly normal life in the meantime.
“We have to get back to normal life, right? We can’t allow this virus to really change the way we live for a decade,” Koppel said.
More advanced therapeutics, especially “oral, direct-acting antivirals” for the disease, such as those in development by Merck and Pfizer, will aid in that transition, he said.
In the meantime, the panelists said Bay Staters should return to some semblance of a normal life by the start of the next school year or earlier.
“I’m really hoping that by the start of the next academic school year, we can be smart with masks, we can start the Pfizer and other (oral) drugs, and have a better understanding of how to use the antibody, and maybe (have) the next generation of vaccines,” Koppel said.
NASA craft ‘touches’ sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.
Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union.
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun. Scientists said it took a few months to get the data back and then several more months to confirm.
“Fascinatingly exciting,” said project scientist Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University.
Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind. The spacecraft dipped in and out of the corona at least three times, each a smooth transition, according to scientists.
“The first and most dramatic time we were below for about five hours … Now you might think five hours, that doesn’t sound big,” the University of Michigan’s Justin Kasper told reporters. But he noted that Parker was moving so fast it covered a vast distance during that time, tearing along at more than 62 miles per second.
The corona appeared dustier than expected, according to Raouafi. Future coronal excursions will help scientist better understand the origin of the solar wind, he said, and how it is heated and accelerated out into space. Because the sun lacks a solid surface, the corona is where the action is; exploring this magnetically intense region up close can help scientists better understand solar outbursts that can interfere with life here on Earth.
Preliminary data suggest Parker also dipped into the corona during its ninth close approach in August, but scientists said more analyses are needed. It made its 10th close approach last month.
Parker will keep drawing ever closer to the sun and diving deeper into the corona until its grand finale orbit in 2025.
Several St. Louis-area school districts look to end mask mandates
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several St. Louis-area school districts have proposals to end mask orders for students as the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 reaches a three-month high in the region.
The Hazelwood School Board weighed masking options Tuesday night, following the lead of districts across St. Louis County.
“People are getting beyond the mandates,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “I think we see that on the federal level, the state level. I think it’s time for parents to make decisions about what’s best for their kids.”
Mehlville Schools will switch to optional masking starting Jan. 17, with a 1% threshold in place. This means any particular school that sees a 1% infection rate would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.
The Parkway School Board will vote on a similar proposal Wednesday night. If approved, the district would switch to optional masking on Jan. 18, with a 2% infection threshold.
The Rockwood School Board votes Thursday on a proposal to go mask-optional Jan. 3, with a 4% infection threshold for each school. The Lindbergh School Board also votes Thursday on a proposal to go mask-optional on Jan. 5, with a 1.5% threshold.
The changes come amid heavy pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. A Cole County judge recently ruled that only elected officials can enact health orders, which makes most school mask orders illegal, according to Schmitt.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a surge in children being hospitalized for COVID-19 infections in the St. Louis region: up to 21 this week, the highest number since September. The number dropped to 19 Tuesday, with four children in intensive care.
“The omicron variant which is on the horizon does seem to affect kids pretty readily, whether it’s more so than delta, we don’t know. We do know that’s going to be a potential problem in the coming days,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Schmitt released the following statement about mask mandates in schools:
“All of our actions have been to put the power back in the hands of parents and children and out of the hands of power-hungry bureaucrats. Children have a low risk of contracting, spreading, or becoming seriously ill from covid-19. The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force can continue to stoke fear, but St. Louis Public Schools and other area school districts have had mask mandates for over a year, which proves that masks don’t work if they’re reporting a ’surge’ in cases. Further, a number of school districts across the state have imposed mask mandates for months and yet still experience the same ebbs and flows that the entire state does in cases. It’s time that we recognize that this virus is endemic and that people should have the ability to make their own choices for their kids.”
‘Worst night of my life’: Amazon worker who survived collapse speaks out
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A delivery driver who survived the deadly collapse at an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville said he was trapped under concrete for more than three hours.
Craig Yost, 39, had just finished his route Friday night when he returned to the Edwardsville facility around 8 p.m. He took shelter in a bathroom just before an EF-3 tornado hit the building, causing the walls to collapse.
“The worst night of my life for sure,” said Yost. “I was trapped under a wall of thick concrete that I had no idea how big it was. I know it took them over three hours to get me out of there.”
Yost suffered broken bones, cuts, and bruises. He is recovering at Saint Louis University Hospital after undergoing surgery.
“A lot of sadness but a lot of happiness because I’m glad to be alive. I was insanely lucky,” said Yost.
While 45 employees survived, six people died in the collapse.
“To the victims’ families, I would just tell them that I am my heart is with them,” said Yost. “For the time I spent down there thinking about those things that I might miss out on, I can understand how they’re feeling.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatal collapse.
Amazon said it was donating $1 million to the Edwardsville Community Foundation to help with recovery efforts. The company also said it will reach out to workers and their families to assist them.
