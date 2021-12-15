News
COVID winter surge threatens St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A frustrated St Louis Metropolitan Task Force provided St. Louis with another COVID update today and painted a rather grim picture, warning the region could return to its worst pandemic levels by the beginning of the new year. Task Force Doctors Alex Garza of the SSM Healthcare Systems and Dr. Clay Dunagan of the BJC Healthcare system jointly addressed the surging numbers in an afternoon briefing posted to the Task Force’s Facebook page.
Dr. Garza, who last took part in a briefing in July before heading off for military duty in Kuwait, was clearly frustrated with the lack of progress since he left.
“I’m literally disappointed to tell you we are once again losing ground to the virus. The number of people within our region who are hospitalized with COVID is increasing, the number of people in ICU’s is increasing, and the number of people on ventilators is increasing. And quite frankly, the number of people who are becoming vaccinated is not increasing.”, said Garza. He added, “As a region, we’re really moving in the wrong direction. The virus is winning this round because of that highly contagious Delta variant.”
The latest numbers from Task Force hospitals show little reason for optimism. Hospitalizations in this winter surge of cases are moving back to the worst of the summer delta surge numbers. Dr. Dunagan said the reproduction number of the disease in the St. Louis region is now at 1.14, indicating the virus is again spreading.
Medical officials have said since the beginning of the pandemic that the reproduction number, or amount of additional people an infected person might infect, needs to be below 1 in order for the pandemic to wane. At 1.14, each COVID-positive patient is spreading the disease to more than one additional person and the surge takes off. Doctors Garza and Dunagan said this is what is happening now in St. Louis.
Dr. Dunagan also cautioned about the current situation with COVID deaths in local hospitals.
“Suddenly we’re back into a surge, and one that looks as potent as the last one”, he said. “Once again we see mortality rising in the region. We’re up to a seven-day moving average of about eight cases a day. So, it’s really pretty extraordinary when you think about it, that nearly sixty people are dying a week still from COVID in our region.”
Both doctors are concerned about the future and the coming months. Dr. Garza warned of the impact on everyone in the community and intimated hospital services to non-COVID patients could once again become impacted.
“Because of this dramatic increase in cases, healthcare workers have been battered over the past year and a half and are again bracing for the coming deluge of patients and deciding which healthcare services we should stop doing to take care of these incredibly sick patients… and patients are stacking up in emergency departments because there is no room in the hospitals.”, Dr. Garza warned.
Hospitalization numbers collected by the Task Force indicate the majority of patients being treated right now are among the unvaccinated in our community.
“What this is telling us is that the surges are really being driven by the unvaccinated. And it’s also telling us—if you look carefully at the numbers—is that being vaccinated is still tremendously protective against being hospitalized,” said Dr. Dunagan.
The doctors believe the data collected to this point have indicated there’s much more trouble brewing. Last winter, hospitalization numbers in November and December reached patient levels above 1,000 people as the region struggled to fight the virus without widescale vaccinations available. Those numbers decreased in the spring as vaccinations became readily available and lead to decreases inpatient levels.
Dr. Garza warns the delta surge and eventual emergence of the omicron variant could send numbers this winter right back to the highest levels felt during the pandemic. “If the virus continues to circulate like it currently is in our community, and if we can’t decrease the number of new people becoming infected, then this model will predict that these numbers will continue to climb, that we will see more and more people admitted to the hospital. If you follow the model out for the next couple of weeks you’ll see that we’ll reach a peak that is equivalent to last year in our worst-case scenario by the first week of January”, Dr. Garza said.
In the most recent hospitalization numbers released today, the region has seen increases in most categories that cause concern. There are now 123 patients in ICU beds in the region, a number our region hasn’t seen since late September. That’s also an increase of 11 patients in the last 24 hours. The number of patients requiring ventilator care has also jumped with 81 hospitalized patients now requiring that help breathing.
And for the first time since mid-September, the St. Louis region has again seen a troubling jump in pediatric COVID cases. This comes at a time when many area school districts are announcing relaxation of masking rules and going mask optional when they return after the holiday break. The Task Force reported Monday that 21 children were hospitalized. It’s the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations since the third week of September. By Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations had grown to 24 children.
Of the 21 children being treated, three of them are in ICU beds. That’s the highest number of kids getting critical care in nearly a month. The total hospitalizations include eight children under the age of 11 getting care, and thirteen children between 12-18 years receiving treatment.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis renews mask mandate as COVID transmission surges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The mask mandate has been renewed in the City of St. Louis. The Board of Aldermen unanimously passed the measure to require anyone age five or older to wear a mask in public places.
Health orders must be renewed every 30 days according to a new Missouri law. St. Louis is one of the few remaining municipalities in Missouri with a mask mandate.
A winter COVID surge is expected and the city is currently seeing the highest amount of virus transmission since last January. In early 2021 vaccines were only available to vulnerable populations.
The vaccination rate for Missouri is at around 60 percent. Now, unvaccinated people are more likely to get COVID because the new varients are more contagious.
“As a region, we’re really moving in the wrong direction. The virus is winning this round because of that highly contagious Delta variant,” said Dr. Alex Garza during the Pandemic Task Force briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has warned public health departments and school districts that they need to stop enforcing mask mandates after a decision by Missouri’s Cole County Circuit Court. It says mask mandates, quarantines, and other public health orders are illegal.
The omicron variant was detected in St. Louis earlier this month. It appears to be highly contagious but causes less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus. The Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection but still good protection from hospitalization.
Suggest a Correction
News
Nonstop flights to continental Europe from St. Louis will begin next summer
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for take-off, St. Louis, as there will be nonstop flights to continental Europe from St. Louis Lambert International Airport starting next summer.
It was announced Tuesday in a press release that Lufthansa Airlines will schedule three nonstop flights per week from St. Louis to Frankfurt, Germany beginning in June 2022. Tickets can now be purchased online where travelers can choose from business, premium economy, and economy seating.
“With the 2022 summer flight schedule, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group will offer a total of 280 destinations worldwide with around 9,000 weekly connections,” the press release states.
“Our mission is to connect people, cultures, and economies, sustainably, and the launch of service from St. Louis is the best example of our commitment to this mission. The United States is our most important market outside of our European home markets and we are thrilled to commence service in this vibrant market, linking it to the Frankfurt hub, as we expand our network of gateways in the United States, connecting even more markets than before the pandemic,” said Frank Naeve, vice president of Sales, Lufthansa Group Passenger Airlines for the Americas.
Naeve told FOX 2’s Patrick Clark that the airline will transport passengers as well as cargo on the new routes.
“The aircraft we operate on the main deck you have all the seats, but on the lower deck, you have space for cargo. Obviously transporting passengers is what we do, but also transporting high-quality goods and making contributions to supply chains,” said Naeve.
This was a team effort by Greater St. Louis, Inc., the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, World Trade Center St. Louis, and St. Louis Lambert International Airport, regional businesses, civic and government leaders.
Codenamed “Project Mark,” the nonstop flight service had been in the works for almost two years, with a push from businesses like Bayer and Enterprise Holdings Inc.
“This is exactly the type of win we can secure for St. Louis when we work together and speak with one voice around a common objective,” said Andrew C. Taylor, executive chairman of Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Founding Chair of Greater St. Louis, Inc.
“By working with Lufthansa and bringing our regional partners together, we are now able to connect St. Louis directly to the world. This is a major step forward for our region’s critical transportation infrastructure necessary to advance the goals of the STL 2030 Jobs Plan.”
The nonstop flights are predicted to add between $50 million to $100 million per year to a region’s economy, according to the press release.
“Many of our St. Louis businesses have an international reach so a direct connection to Europe is a critical step to growing our region and making it easier to do business here,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “This is a great moment for our region, and I look forward to building off this exciting announcement to attract new business and industry.”
It has been almost 20 years since St. Louis has offered nonstop flights to continental Europe. The last nonstop flight was on TWA to Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris in September 2001, according to the press release.
“For the first time in nearly two decades, St. Louis will have a direct flight to continental Europe, helping put our city back on the map,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said.
“As the economic engine of our region with top-tier health systems, world-class universities, and a thriving arts scene, St. Louis has so much to offer to the international community. I appreciate the collaboration of those across our region, including our business community, County Executive Sam Page, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Port Authority Chairman John Maupin, and so many others to strengthen our airport and our economy with this new direct route.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Winds may gust up to 55 mph in Missouri and Illinois Wednesday
CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management has issued a weather advisory for the St. Louis area until early Thursday morning. The gusts could blow down some tree limbs that have the possibility of causing some power outages.
The advisory extends from noon Wednesday to 2:00 am Thursday. It covers much of the state of Missouri and southern Illinois. Winds from the south will be around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
The National Weather Service says that southerly winds are expected to pick up speed Wednesday afternoon into the night. It could be an unpleasant time to be an inflated outdoor holiday decoration.
Tractor-trailers should use extra caution when traveling on highways.
COVID winter surge threatens St. Louis region
St. Louis renews mask mandate as COVID transmission surges
Nonstop flights to continental Europe from St. Louis will begin next summer
Winds may gust up to 55 mph in Missouri and Illinois Wednesday
Harvard professor’s trial a test of DOJ’s China prosecutions
No Loons players picked in MLS expansion draft Tuesday
Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record
Judge delays case against parents in Michigan school massacre
Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin on pace for a 60-catch season
Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame names 58th class
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together