CSU Rams football early National Signing Day class of 2022
Early National Signing Day took place Wednesday. Here’s a look at which football players have signed with the Colorado State Rams.
|
|Player
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Stars*
|
|Dante Bivens
|OL
|Houston, Texas
|–
|Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi
|QB
|Aledo, Texas
|***
|Trevyn Heil
|OL
|Aurora, Colo.
|–
|Aaron Karas
|OL
|Arvada, Colo.
|**
|Dontae Keys
|OL
|Fayetteville, N.C.
|–
|Corey Lambert Jr.
|DB
|Harvey, La.
|–
|Ky Oday
|WR
|Denver, Colo.
|–
|Melquan Stovall
|WR
|Lancaster, Calif.
|–
Michelle Wu sets January 12 date to clear out Mass and Cass tent encampments
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city is imposing a Jan. 12 deadline to clear the encampments at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, while also connecting people to wraparound services and supportive housing.
“Our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide,” the mayor said in a statement. “Our team is taking every possible action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard and keep this area clear of encampments moving forward.”
Starting this Thursday, the 143 occupants at Mass. & Cass, according to a new headcount, will be given notice and flyers that they will need to clear the area by Jan. 12.
TAlso known as Methodone Mile, the area has become the center of the opioid crisis in the city, with open air drug use and dealing readily visible.
Residents currently living in tents on the sidewalk and streets will be given several housing alternative options, including at the EnVision Hotel in Mission Hill, the Shattuck Hospital Campus’s small cottages or separate men’s and women’s acute substance use treatment beds in Jamaica Plain, or the Roundhouse Hotel near Mass. & Cass administered by Boston Medical Center.
The EnVision Hotel will provide 41 beds in a congregate setting as a step to permanent housing and is already up and running.
The Shattuck Campus, run in collaboration with the state, will house up to 30 people in the cottages, 17 in a women’s area for acute substance use treatment, and 30 in a men’s area, and will be online either late next week or the week of Dec. 27, pending proper staffing. This site will have wraparound services for its temporary residents, including housing assistance and medical care.
The Roundhouse Hotel will house up to 60 individuals with round-the-clock staff and case management onsite to support recovery and transitions to permanent housing. It will have intensive medical offerings to address mental health and substance use needs. The date for the opening of this site is to be determined.
Other sites will also be made available in partnership with local shelters including St. Francis House and the Woods-Mullen Shelter, which will be bolstered by additional services provided by the city and made more suitable for longer-term, but still temporary, shelter.
— Developing
Third annual Tony Romano basketball tournament
The third annual Tony Romano Holiday Basketball Tournament will take place at Tewksbury High School from December 27-29. The tournament honors the memory of Romano, an icon in the Merrrimack Valley community.
Monday, December 27
Girls Basketball
Game 1 – Chelmsford vs. Wellesley, 5
Game 2 – Lowell vs. Tewksbury, 7
Tuesday, December 28
Boys Basketball
Game 3 – Malden vs. Burlington, 5
Game 4 – Chelmsford vs. Tewksbury, 7
Wednesday, December 29
Non-winner of Game 1 vs. non-winner of Game 2, 2
Non-winner of Game 3 vs. Non-winner of Game 4, 3:30
Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5
Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:30
Texts show top Trump defenders’ private alarm on Jan. 6
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump’s highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.
But they did not publicly display that same sense of alarm mere hours after the deadly insurrection. And they have since joined some of the country’s top Republicans in downplaying Trump’s role in the attack — part of a larger effort to rewrite the history of Jan. 6.
Here are some of the frantic messages that Trump allies sent to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the insurrection was unfolding and what they’ve said publicly about the events since then:
DONALD TRUMP JR.
“He’s got to condemn this s-— ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump’s eldest son wrote in a text message to Meadows about his father. That’s according to excerpts read Monday by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of a House committee investigating what happened.
Earlier on Jan. 6, before the violence, the younger Trump tweeted that his father “has the people!!!” over a picture of throngs of pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered in Washington. When word began to surface that the Capitol was breached, Trump Jr. changed his tone, tweeting, “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful,” and “Don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”
But, barely a week later — and after the House impeached President Trump for inciting the insurrection — Trump Jr. began advancing the false narrative that authorities knew violence was coming on Jan. 6 but didn’t do enough to prepare — in part because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored warnings about what might occur.
“If these federal law enforcement agencies had prior knowledge that this was a planned attack then POTUS didn’t incite anything,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Jan. 14. “If he didn’t incite anything then Nancy Pelosi and the Dems used impeachment on yet another sham political witch-hunt.”
GOP members of Congress, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, have since advanced similarly false claims about Pelosi delaying military assistance to help Capitol Police officers trying to quell the attack.
___
LAURA INGRAHAM
“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” the Fox News Channel host wrote, according to text excerpts Cheney read. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”
But on her show the evening of Jan. 6, Ingraham cited false claims that the rioters included leftist provocateurs, saying, “They were likely not all Trump supporters, and there are some reports Antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd.”
She added: “If you are a Trump supporter hoping to display your support for the president, well, today’s antics at the Capitol did just the opposite.” Ingraham also made a false assertion that there were “legitimate concerns” that voter fraud potentially marred the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden, but she noted, “That never should have lent any license to violence or other chaos.”
Ingraham has since repeatedly downplayed the Jan. 6 attack. In April, she said that “America’s most dangerous insurrectionists” weren’t those who participated in the mob. Instead, she said, “The real threat to our future is Biden, and the well-heeled, powerful forces who want us to lose sight of what made America great in the first place.”
During a March phone interview with Trump, Ingraham asked him: “Are you concerned that the U.S. Capitol, after Jan. 6, has become a fortress, protecting the Capitol from the people who are supposed to actually be the ones in charge here, not the people who are sitting in the Capitol?” She then didn’t object when Trump said the mob posed “zero threat” and suggested that authorities were “persecuting a lot of those people” for being a part of it.
Ingraham said during her Tuesday show that, “Both publicly and privately, I said what I believe: that the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a terrible thing.”
“Crimes were committed. Some people were unfairly hounded and persecuted and prosecuted,” she said. “But it was not an insurrection.”
___
SEAN HANNITY
“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?” the Fox News Channel host wrote to Meadows about Trump, according to text excerpts read by Cheney.
During his show the evening of Jan. 6, Hannity said those responsible for the attack “must be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” but he also quickly raised concerns that law enforcement wasn’t ready for what happened.
“I don’t care if the radical left, radical right — I don’t know who they are. They’re not people I would support,” Hannity said then. “So how were officials not prepared? We got to answer that question. How did they allow the Capitol building to be breached in what seemed like less than a few minutes?”
During his show on Monday, Hannity called the House committee investigating the attack a “Democrat sham” and a “waste of your time and money.” He also falsely said Trump had pushed for extra Capitol protection before Jan. 6 but was denied by Pelosi. He had Meadows on as a guest, but neither mentioned the text messages.
On Tuesday, Hannity opened his show likening what occurred during the Capitol attack to demonstrations around the country after the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.
“All riots, obviously, are bad. All of them,” Hannity said. “And on this program, we strongly condemn the violence on Jan. 6 just like we condemned all of the violent riots in the summer of 2020.”
Hannity called Cheney reading his Meadows text “a weak attempt to smear yours truly and, presumably I guess, President Trump,” and argued that what he wrote was consistent with what he said on the air the day of the Capitol attack.
“I say the same thing in private I say to all of you,” Hannity said.
