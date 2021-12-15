Connect with us

David Beckham Becomes An Honorary Spice Girl While Rocking The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater Ever

David Beckham
David Beckham’s ready to Spice Up Your Life! The soccer star rocked a ‘Spice World’ Christmas sweater that got a reaction from some members of the girl group — including his wife!

David Beckham is proudly supporting the Spice Girls this holiday season. The 46-year-old pro soccer player showed some love to the iconic British girl group that’s comprised of five talented women, including his wife Victoria Beckham, 47, by rocking a Spice World ugly Christmas sweater in a cute new Instagram photo. The image depicted David proudly pointing to his festive attire, while Posh Spice herself wore her own Christmas shirt as she posed next to her handsome hubby and gave the peace sign to the camera.

In his caption, David emphasized his support for his wife’s girl group. “Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls ❤️ Christmas jumpers are out 🎅🏼,” he wrote. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) loved David’s choice of attire, commenting on the post, “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!” Victoria shared an additional photo of David rocking the Spice World sweater in her own Instagram post, which she captioned, “Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham.”

David’s sweater advertised the infamous 1997 Spice World movie, which starred Victoria, Emma, Mel B (Scary Spice) Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) dealing with fictional events before a major concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The film was a box office success for the “Wannabe” singers, grossing over $100 million worldwide.

David Beckham (Photo: Tom Dymond/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time that one of Victoria’s loved ones have shown some love to the Spice Girls. The couple’s son Brooklyn Beckham, 22, hilariously paid homage to his famous mother and her bandmates by playing all five of them in a parody video back in March. He photoshopped the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video to impersonate the entire 90s girl group, starting with his mother, of course.

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David are loving parents to Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10. The A-list couple married in 1999, just as the Spice Girls’ worldwide success was starting to die down.

A Pregnant Woman, A Woman With A Child & A Third Woman Walk Into A Beauty Supply Shop….This Isn’t A Joke, It’s A Ridiculous Robbery

3 mins ago

December 15, 2021

A Pregnant Woman, A Woman With A Child & A Third Woman Walk Into A Beauty Supply Shop….This Isn’t A Joke, It’s A Ridiculous Robbery
First of all—this is the worst Set It Off remake I’ve ever seen. 

On Sunday, a beauty supply store in Tamarac, Florida, was robbed by what security camera footage shows were a pregnant woman, a woman holding a baby, and a third woman.

According to Local 10 News, the trio of makeover marauders wasn’t after The Beauty Plug (there’s no way the store is really called that…holy hell, it’s really called that) supply shop’s cash register. Instead, they reportedly stole several lace-front wigs. (Basically, this is what would happen if Tyler Perry had an idea for a heist movie.)

It’s also unclear if the cast of Three Robber Women And A Baby had guns when they robbed the store, but, according to the owner, they didn’t use firearms at all. Instead, one of the women pepper-sprayed an employee who happened to be the owner’s daughter.

“Tonight we experienced a horrific event,” the shop owner posted to the store’s Instagram page, according to The Shade Room. “3 girls came into our store attacked my daughter with pepper spray and stole multiple lace wigs. I cannot believe this. If you recognize any of them PLEASE contact us. One was very pregnant and the other was holding a baby that approx. 6-8 months.”

“I hope those wigs were worth it because once you decided to pepper spray my child, you turn a simple petty theft into robbery w/assault & battery, and because you had that baby with you, you’ll be charged on that too,” the owner continued. “Sad that you’re about to lose your children and freedom over some wigs. Dumb low-life.”

Guys, obviously, this is no laughing matterI mean, when you gotta get cute, you gotta get cute, and if you don’t have the money to get cute, sometimes you gotta pull some Great Value Italian Job sh** so you won’t be out here looking busted. *In my best Chris Rock voice* I’m not saying they should have done it—but I understand.

Anyway, Local 10 News reported that a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective came out to speak with the owner on Monday and the robbery is being investigated, although, so far, no suspects are in custody.

Hopefully, they at least looked good in their new wigs, though.

 

 

DaniLeigh shades DaBaby in photo caption

5 mins ago

December 15, 2021

DaniLeigh shades DaBaby in photo caption
By Sandra Rose  | 

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The drama between DaniLeigh and her baby daddy, DaBaby, continues weeks after the rapper tossed her out of his condo.

The pair dissed each other in a live-stream video that went viral last month.

Their embarrassing fallout, in front of millions, shamed the family and caused her Dominican mom to quit as her manager.

Still, DaniLeigh can’t get enough of the rapper, even though he humiliated her.

The singer shaded DaBaby in a caption of a photo of her baby during a doctor’s visit.

According to the blogs, she wrote: “Today [white heart emoji] doing it all alone but it’s all good cause I love your love baby girl.”

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram

Moments later, she edited the caption and wrote: “Today [white heart emoji] I love your love baby girl.”

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram

The Neighborhood Talk‘s followers accused DaniLeigh of attention-seeking and using their infant daughter to bash her baby daddy publicly.

DaniLeigh’s fans pleaded with her to seek help for her emotional issues.
 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: baby mama drama, DaBaby, DaniLeigh, rumors and gossip

‘Hawkeye’ Directors Break Down The Key Clint Scene That ‘Echoed’ Natasha’s Death On Vormir

8 mins ago

December 15, 2021

‘Hawkeye’ Directors Break Down The Key Clint Scene That ‘Echoed’ Natasha’s Death On Vormir
‘Hawkeye’ directors Bert and Bertie spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about that pivotal scene between Clint and Kate that mirrored what happened with Natasha on Vormir, Florence Pugh’s grand entrance, and more.

Hawkeye’s fifth episode became the show’s most important episode yet. Clint opens up about Natasha to Kate for the first time, and Yelena Bolova comes onto the scene. In the midst of Clint and Kate’s fight with Yelena and Maya, Kate is thrown over the top of a building. The moment when Clint saves Kate eerily mirrors what happened between Clint and Natasha on Vormir just before Natasha fell to her death in Avengers: Endgame.

This time around, Clint is able to save Kate. For any Marvel fan, the scene is a total gut-punch as you witness Clint realize that he’s back in the same position as he was on Vormir. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE inside scoop from directors Bert and Bertie, who directed episodes 3 through 5.

Hailee Steinfeld in episode 5. (Marvel Studios)

“When Clint sees Kate go over the edge, that’s exactly what you’re meant to feel,” Bert told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We actually went back and looked at that scene to make sure that some of the shots kind of echoed what you went through at the time of Natasha[‘s death]. It’s a relief to hear that that comes across, and then you understand why Clint makes that decision he does to cut her loose. Any other character would have just left it at that, but of course, Kate Bishop is her own little unicorn, so she heads back up into the fray and ends up saving the day.”

Bertie added, “We literally replicated the size of the shot. We had to have a wide of Kate so you get a sense of what’s happening. But the size of the shot on Natasha back then, the size of the shot on Clint, and even the arm reaching down just as it was before we did a lot to try and make sure we mirrored as much as possible. Jeremy [Renner] really went there again. He kind of relived that experience both as Jeremy and as Clint. It was a powerful scene to shoot.”

Avengers Endgame
Natasha and Clint in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ (Everett Collection)

Kate doesn’t listen to Clint after he saves her, and she returns to the roof. This brings her face-to-face to an unmasked Yelena. Earlier in the episode, Clint tells Kate that the best shot he never took was the one aimed at Natasha. Kate has her arrow aimed at Yelena but she doesn’t take the shot after Yelena shakes her head.

“What we love is so much can be said with a look rather than a line,” Bert said. “You’re right, there’s a moment that they connect. If only we knew if that was going to play out or not. We just, unfortunately, don’t, but you can really get a lot out of that moment and I think in those instances you are making those assumptions about what Kate’s feeling, what Yelena’s feeling, but of course Florence [Pugh] has the ability just to hold that space, and then she’s gone.”

Bertie brought up these key points about Yelena: “Also, does she know Kate as a character? How much does she know about Kate? Kate has not killed a person so, like, she’s going, I’m a hardcore lethal weapon. I can see you and you’re not. You’re talented but you’re not like me.”

During that moment, Yelena never says a word to Kate. “We went through many iterations of that. I feel like there was some dialogue. I feel like that scene was longer and then we realized,” Bert revealed. “Bertie and I are fans of just what do you really need? What is the essential part of a scene? And as I said, sometimes something can be done in a look and with someone like Florence that is achievable.”

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. (Everett Collection)

Before she is unmasked, Yelena goes after Clint, the man she believes is responsible for Natasha’s death. Fans have been wondering if Clint is even aware that Natasha has a sister. “You’re going to find out more about that for sure, and he doesn’t get a good look at her on the roof,” Bertie told HollywoodLife. “But he does get a good look at her fighting style, so while they’re fighting there’s a certain way that a Black Widow moves and obviously the widow bites as well, you see at the end when he’s talking, you see that he’s understood that this person is a Black Widow.” New episodes of Hawkeye drop Wednesdays on Disney+.

Continue Reading

