Dear Abby: It’s best to butt out of boyfriend’s cellphone pics

Playoff time is here. And whether you’re playing the next two or three weeks for your league championship, or to avoid the cellar, you’re about to make the most critical lineup calls of the season.

Just because you took star players in the first rounds of the draft in late August doesn’t mean you should start them in this third week of December.

Case in point: It would have seemed blasphemous back in the summer, but it IS possible that the top two quarterbacks in fantasy should be left on your bench in the playoff opener. That’s right, the Chiefs’ all-world Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Bench Mahomes? Seems rash, but he’s going against the Chargers’ No. 5 pass defense on Thursday night, and he has thrown multiple TD passes only twice in the past two months. He has had three games with a goose egg in that department. Not quite MVP numbers.

Allen looked great last week in the Bills’ comeback in Tampa Bay, at least until he injured his foot. He’s listed as questionable against a not-terrible Carolina defense. But what’s really questionable is how much a not-full-speed Allen can help fantasy owners if he’s not running much.

If you’re feeling especially frisky, there are three QBs you can find on waivers that have a very good chance to surpass the big two this week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Jets), the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Falcons) and … yes … even the Bears’ Justin Fields going against that not-very-vaunted Vikings defense.

Here are some other headliners that might be properly set aside on your bench this week:

Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys RB) — Zeke hasn’t been himself for some time because of various injuries and has seen reduced duty, even in last week’s key game in Washington. He has reached the end zone in only two of his past eight games. His teammate, Tony Pollard, might be a better bet if he returns from a foot injury as expected against the Giants.

Saquon Barkley (Giants RB) — The oft-injured New York star had a season-best 64 yards last week and his first touchdown since Oct. 3. But the Giants’ offensive line is still a mess, and the Dallas defense they are facing this week is getting more dominant each week.

Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) — He’s one of the three best RBs this season, averaging more than one touchdown per game. But his ankle injury, combined with his early Thursday game, means Ekeler might not be 100 percent against the improved Chiefs defense. Coach Brandon Staley says he expects Ekeler to play, but be ready to move quickly if he cannot.

Terry McLaurin (Washington WR) — The WFT’s best receiver went catchless last week after being injured against Dallas, but he has been a non-entity lately. Only 73 yards over the past three games combined, and it’s not certain who will be playing quarterback this week against the Eagles.

D.J. Moore (Panthers WR) — Here’s another top pass catcher who has been hurt by his team’s uncertain quarterbacking. He has only one TD catch in the past nine games, and that is not likely to change with Carolina going up against a now-desperate Bills defense.

Russell Wilson (Seahawks QB) — Speaking of uncertain quarterbacking, the Seattle star has been a little better recently after an ugly return from his finger injury. While he has a pair of TD passes in each of his past three games, he’s got Aaron Donald and the Rams chasing him this week. It could get ugly again for Mr. Ciara.

SITTING STARS

Seattle RB Rashaad Penny had a career day last week against Houston, but he won’t repeat that against the Rams. … Don’t expect the Seahawks’ receiving duo of Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf to do well, either, especially the latter . … Tampa Bay’s run defense will put a wet blanket on the numbers for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, as will the hoarding of TD opportunities by running QB Taysom Hill. … Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris won’t run wild against Tennessee, as the desperate Steelers focus on the passing game. …And while Jacksonville RB James Robinson is still a long-term keeper, the Jaguars’ are such an Urban disaster that you can’t start any of their players, even against the almost-as-meager Texans.

MATCHUP GAME

We didn’t like what we saw of the Vikings’ defense late last Thursday night, so we’re thinking Chicago QB Justin Fields, if healthy, and WR Allen Robinson could be fantasy playoff winners for some mavens on Monday night. … 49ers TE George Kittle has been all-world the past couple of weeks, and he will be again against Atlanta, along with teammate Brandon Aiyuk. … Houston rookie QB Davis Mills has been looking good lately, and he might look great against the Jaguars. … Same goes for Tennessee RB D’onta Foreman vs. the Steelers. … And with Miami needing to rely on the passing game this week, look for big games from wideouts Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker against the Jets.

INJURY WATCH

Lots of uncertainty about the status of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be limited by an injured ankle if he plays at all against Green Bay. … Meanwhile, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is complaining about his injured foot, though he’s still a must-start. … Miami’s top three running backs are all on the COVID list, which means either Duke Johnson or Malcolm Brown could see No. 1 duty against the lowly Jets. … New York, for its part, will get rookie RB Michael Carter back. … Players added to the COVID list include revived Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Jarvis Landry. … Among the long list of questionable players at this point: Arizona RB James Conner, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell, Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt, New England RB Damien Harris, Philly RB Miles Sanders, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, and two quarterbacks: Philly’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.

THE DEEPEST SLEEPER

Like most of you, we had never heard of Lions RB Craig Reynolds until last weekend, when the rookie recorded 13 touches for 99 yards in his first-ever game off of the Detroit practice squad. He hails from Kutztown University, a school that has produced hall of famer Andre Reed and little else in terms of NFL talent. But D’Andre Swift could be done for the rest of the season, and Jamaal Williams is still on the COVID list. So Reynolds could be a last-second option for you going up against Arizona on Sunday. Grab him off the waiver wire, just in case.

THE THURSDAY PICK

Chiefs at Chargers (+3½):

Pick: Chiefs by 7

THE SATURDAY PICKS

Raiders at Browns (-6½):

Pick: Browns by 7

Patriots at Colts (-2½):

Pick: Colts by 3

BREAKING NEWS

We'll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday's kickoff.

