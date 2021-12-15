News
Editorial: Chang-Diaz deflects, but damage is done
If State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz should ever rethink her run for governor, she could always try out for the Bruins.
She’s good at deflecting shots.
Chang-Diaz had to do some skating when police unions and state Republicans slammed a new campaign staffer for his Twitter profile picture — one in which he wore a hat inscribed with the antipolice slogan “ACAB,” as the Herald reported.
That’s the abbreviation for the anti-cop phrase “All Cops are Bastards,” which gained popularity in 1920s England, and resurfaced as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, rising to the fore once more during the nationwide protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police.
In a town awash with Sox caps, Campaign Organizing Director Anthony Collins picked the ACAB beanie.
State Police Association of Massachusetts President Michael Cherven said, “It’s a shame that a person associated with an elected official would choose such an ignorant statement, but we respect everyone’s rights and their Constitutional right to free speech.”
Yes, Collins has a right to free speech, as do we all.
But it behooves everyone who wears their personal or political views on their sleeve, or head, that employers are watching, and that grandstand could cost you a job.
According to a survey by CareerBuilder, 70% of employers “use social media to screen candidates before hiring.”
Here’s the wakeup call: 54% of employers surveyed said they chose not to hire a candidate based on content found on their social media profile(s).
One top reason: The person posted provocative or inappropriate photos, videos or information.
Because while everyone is entitled to their point of view, and is free to engage in the legal activities of their choosing, photos and content posted to the internet reflect on you, your reputation and, subsequently, that of your employer.
Hence the social media deep dives by recruiters.
Chang-Diaz acted like the puck was inches from the crease.
“I don’t agree with every sentiment my staffers hold, but if the GOP and police unions were actually concerned about chronic distrust of police in Black and brown communities, they would spend their time holding their officers accountable — not scrutinizing my staff’s social media photos and looking the other way on police brutality,” Chang-Diaz, a Jamaica Plain Democrat, said in a statement to the Herald.
But the damage has been done. The ACAB hat represents Collins’s view, and as campaign organizing director, Collins is a face of Chang-Diaz’s campaign.
If that sounds like a stretch, consider the assumptions people make about those who wear MAGA hats and the folks with whom they associate.
Chang-Diaz’s Republican opponent, the Trump-endorsed Geoff Diehl, expressed his support in “all our first responders” saying, “As governor, I’ll always have your back.”
Chang-Diaz is staying on the ice. “Republicans and police unions are so afraid of my candidacy that they’re attacking one of my staffers in an attempt to misrepresent my positions — and it’s disgraceful,” she said.
Time will tell if Chang-Diaz can command the game, or if a staffer’s social media moment will assist one of her opponents in scoring the ultimate goal.
Storm expected to pack thunderstorms, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes — in December
A late-season severe weather system could bring thunderstorms and the potential for tornadoes Wednesday evening in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
As warm, moist air overrides the snowpack from last week’s storm, fog is expected to develop overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The fog could be locally dense at times and persist into Wednesday afternoon, when the Twin Cities are expected to see record temperatures in the mid-50s.
As the storm system advances, very strong winds will develop, with west/northwest gusts in excess of 50 mph. A high wind warning has been posted from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.
Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, and a few storms could produce damaging winds and, possibly, isolated tornadoes.
The damaging winds will pose the risk of blowing down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected, and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The passing front will lead to a large temperature fall-off in the Twin Cities. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28.
On the cold side of the storm system Wednesday, 1 to 4 inches of snow are possible in northwest Minnesota. Blizzard conditions are also possible if enough snow falls during the period of high wind.
Dear Abby: It’s best to butt out of boyfriend’s cellphone pics
Dear Abby: I have been with my boyfriend for almost five years. We don’t live together but we see each other every other day. Recently we had an argument about him following girls who show their butts on Instagram. This is not the first time I have asked him to delete the pictures; it’s the third, actually.
Every time I call him on it, he claims he just scrolls through them, but he gets mad at the same time or insists he doesn’t pay any attention to them. He promises to unfollow them but never does. I also feel really insecure because when we first started seeing each other, he made a comment about wanting to pay to get my butt enhanced. What should I do?
— Bothered by Butts
Dear Bothered: Perhaps you should spend less time looking at his cellphone. If your boyfriend is caring, faithful and treats you well, you may have to learn to deal with your insecurity. Many men look at pictures on the internet and it’s not a threat to their relationships.
That said, however, if your boyfriend’s ideal woman is one with a prominent posterior, you may not be The One for him. And regarding his comment about having yours enlarged — of course, that would be your choice, not his, so don’t be coerced. And, please, be aware that unless cosmetic surgery is done by a board-certified physician, the results can be unfortunate. It’s also very expensive and the procedure is not “minor” surgery.
Dear Abby: My husband and I have been together for 16 years and have two little boys. Since we were young we have wanted tattoos, but we couldn’t afford them and I couldn’t decide what kind I wanted. Recently, the subject came up again, and I decided I’d get one that symbolizes my motherhood.
At first, my husband seemed all for it, but then he started joking about where his name would go on it. I responded that his name would never be part of my tattoo because it would be about being a MOM. I also said I don’t plan to get a tattoo of him because, although I know we’ll grow old together, if something happened to him, I’d be stuck with it forever.
He was hurt by that remark and now thinks I’m questioning our future together. Mind you, his tattoo has nothing to do with me or our kids, and I’d never ask him to do that. Now he’s pushing me to “honor him” in a tattoo. I still feel strongly about the “mother” ink being my one and only. Should I add his name, or is a tattoo not the best route?
— Feeling Guilty in Texas
Dear Feeling Guilty in Texas: What is driving your husband’s “push” was the foolish comment you made that you would feel “stuck” (pun intended?) if he died and you had to wear his name forever. I would hope that you “honor” your husband every day of your marriage and vice versa.
Someone’s name inked on your anatomy is no guarantee a relationship will last — living examples of which are the many celebrities who have had theirs removed or modified because their romances fizzled. If neither of you has gotten those tattoos yet, it would be better for your marriage if you both end this argument by skipping them.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 15: Are there stars you should bench for playoffs?
Playoff time is here. And whether you’re playing the next two or three weeks for your league championship, or to avoid the cellar, you’re about to make the most critical lineup calls of the season.
Just because you took star players in the first rounds of the draft in late August doesn’t mean you should start them in this third week of December.
Case in point: It would have seemed blasphemous back in the summer, but it IS possible that the top two quarterbacks in fantasy should be left on your bench in the playoff opener. That’s right, the Chiefs’ all-world Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
Bench Mahomes? Seems rash, but he’s going against the Chargers’ No. 5 pass defense on Thursday night, and he has thrown multiple TD passes only twice in the past two months. He has had three games with a goose egg in that department. Not quite MVP numbers.
Allen looked great last week in the Bills’ comeback in Tampa Bay, at least until he injured his foot. He’s listed as questionable against a not-terrible Carolina defense. But what’s really questionable is how much a not-full-speed Allen can help fantasy owners if he’s not running much.
If you’re feeling especially frisky, there are three QBs you can find on waivers that have a very good chance to surpass the big two this week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Jets), the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Falcons) and … yes … even the Bears’ Justin Fields going against that not-very-vaunted Vikings defense.
Here are some other headliners that might be properly set aside on your bench this week:
Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys RB) — Zeke hasn’t been himself for some time because of various injuries and has seen reduced duty, even in last week’s key game in Washington. He has reached the end zone in only two of his past eight games. His teammate, Tony Pollard, might be a better bet if he returns from a foot injury as expected against the Giants.
Saquon Barkley (Giants RB) — The oft-injured New York star had a season-best 64 yards last week and his first touchdown since Oct. 3. But the Giants’ offensive line is still a mess, and the Dallas defense they are facing this week is getting more dominant each week.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) — He’s one of the three best RBs this season, averaging more than one touchdown per game. But his ankle injury, combined with his early Thursday game, means Ekeler might not be 100 percent against the improved Chiefs defense. Coach Brandon Staley says he expects Ekeler to play, but be ready to move quickly if he cannot.
Terry McLaurin (Washington WR) — The WFT’s best receiver went catchless last week after being injured against Dallas, but he has been a non-entity lately. Only 73 yards over the past three games combined, and it’s not certain who will be playing quarterback this week against the Eagles.
D.J. Moore (Panthers WR) — Here’s another top pass catcher who has been hurt by his team’s uncertain quarterbacking. He has only one TD catch in the past nine games, and that is not likely to change with Carolina going up against a now-desperate Bills defense.
Russell Wilson (Seahawks QB) — Speaking of uncertain quarterbacking, the Seattle star has been a little better recently after an ugly return from his finger injury. While he has a pair of TD passes in each of his past three games, he’s got Aaron Donald and the Rams chasing him this week. It could get ugly again for Mr. Ciara.
SITTING STARS
Seattle RB Rashaad Penny had a career day last week against Houston, but he won’t repeat that against the Rams. … Don’t expect the Seahawks’ receiving duo of Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf to do well, either, especially the latter . … Tampa Bay’s run defense will put a wet blanket on the numbers for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, as will the hoarding of TD opportunities by running QB Taysom Hill. … Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris won’t run wild against Tennessee, as the desperate Steelers focus on the passing game. …And while Jacksonville RB James Robinson is still a long-term keeper, the Jaguars’ are such an Urban disaster that you can’t start any of their players, even against the almost-as-meager Texans.
MATCHUP GAME
We didn’t like what we saw of the Vikings’ defense late last Thursday night, so we’re thinking Chicago QB Justin Fields, if healthy, and WR Allen Robinson could be fantasy playoff winners for some mavens on Monday night. … 49ers TE George Kittle has been all-world the past couple of weeks, and he will be again against Atlanta, along with teammate Brandon Aiyuk. … Houston rookie QB Davis Mills has been looking good lately, and he might look great against the Jaguars. … Same goes for Tennessee RB D’onta Foreman vs. the Steelers. … And with Miami needing to rely on the passing game this week, look for big games from wideouts Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker against the Jets.
INJURY WATCH
Lots of uncertainty about the status of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be limited by an injured ankle if he plays at all against Green Bay. … Meanwhile, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is complaining about his injured foot, though he’s still a must-start. … Miami’s top three running backs are all on the COVID list, which means either Duke Johnson or Malcolm Brown could see No. 1 duty against the lowly Jets. … New York, for its part, will get rookie RB Michael Carter back. … Players added to the COVID list include revived Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Jarvis Landry. … Among the long list of questionable players at this point: Arizona RB James Conner, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell, Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt, New England RB Damien Harris, Philly RB Miles Sanders, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, and two quarterbacks: Philly’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Like most of you, we had never heard of Lions RB Craig Reynolds until last weekend, when the rookie recorded 13 touches for 99 yards in his first-ever game off of the Detroit practice squad. He hails from Kutztown University, a school that has produced hall of famer Andre Reed and little else in terms of NFL talent. But D’Andre Swift could be done for the rest of the season, and Jamaal Williams is still on the COVID list. So Reynolds could be a last-second option for you going up against Arizona on Sunday. Grab him off the waiver wire, just in case.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Chiefs at Chargers (+3½):
Pick: Chiefs by 7
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Raiders at Browns (-6½):
Pick: Browns by 7
Patriots at Colts (-2½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
