Editorial: Polis, commute part of the 110-year sentence for Aguilera-Mederos
So unjust is the 110-year prison sentence for Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos that we are asking Gov. Jared Polis to begin the process immediately for a clemency review that could reduce his time in jail to something more reasonable.
We are not intending to undermine the verdict from the jury — Aguilera-Mederos did indeed kill four people and seriously injure others in a tragic and preventable crash.
But we do think there is an important distinction that the law, as written, did not allow jurors or the judge to make. The 26-year-old was not drunk. He was not intentionally driving recklessly because he was in a hurry or out for a thrill or running from police. He was not even full of road rage as his semi-truck accelerated down Interstate 70 out of control.
Rather, a tool that Aguilera-Mederos used for work failed. Whether it was from a lack of training or a lack of common sense, Aguilera-Mederos got back in his truck with the brakes smoking and hot from being used excessively to slow the heavy logging truck on the steep grades west of Denver. The brakes then failed completely and Aguilera-Mederos didn’t use the emergency ramp that could have safely stopped his truck.
Had traffic not been stopped at the bottom of the hill, Aguilera-Mederos might have avoided tragedy, but instead, he careened into the cars stopped in I-70 traffic and killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69.
America’s justice system has always struggled with how to treat negligent homicide cases.
Excessive punishment feels cruel, but so does a complete lack of consequences. If the goal is to deter others and foster rehabilitation, how many years in prison would suffice? If those responsible for unintentional deaths are guilty of such egregious transgressions of normal care and decency as to warrant prison time, what is an appropriate sentence?
So much depends on the facts of the case. And when we look at the mistakes Aguilera-Mederos made on April 25, 2019, we judge that life in prison is far too severe.
District Court Judge Bruce Jones agrees.
“I will state that if I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,” Jones said. “I would say that perhaps the legislature, in imposing a requirement of consecutive sentences, had in mind that there might be cases where a judge should give it further consideration after hearing from the Department of Corrections, and this may very well be one of those cases.”
The reason Jones did not have discretion is that lawmakers have set mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes, and then required that the sentences be served consecutively and not concurrently. Because four people were killed and so many were injured, the years added up to more than life in prison. This case shows clearly that Colorado’s sentencing laws are in need of much more reform than the changes that have come in recent years.
Polis could of course wait to see if Jones is able to later revise the sentence if Aguilera-Mederos seeks a review, however, with public attention on the case right now, we think the governor’s executive clemency advisory board should take up Aguilera-Mederos case and commute part of his sentence. Such an act could also spare the surviving victims in this case and the families of those killed a lengthy appeals process, although many heartbroken survivors have understandably said that they support a prison sentence in the case.
To guide him, Polis and his review board should look at similar cases across the state over the years.
Former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee was charged with nine counts including felony vehicular homicide, negligent homicide and vehicular assault after he killed a woman in a crash on U.S. 160 over La Veta Pass in 2016.
Prosecutors at the time said that Greenlee was speeding and driving aggressively in his Escalade before he attempted to pass a car and caused a collision.
Greenlee accepted a plea deal to criminally negligent homicide and three other counts. He didn’t serve a single day in prison, although he was sentenced to a year of home detention, 10 years of probation, ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and fined $100,000 in addition to being ordered to donate $1 million to a charity of the prosecutor’s choosing.
Greenlee’s age – he was 77 at the time of the sentencing — and his deteriorating health played into the judge’s decision: “Despite the fact that I consider probation to be the appropriate sentence here, I cannot disregard or speak lightly of the conduct of the defendant,” he said. “This is an egregious act, an act of inexplicable conduct by the defendant. It was inexcusable behavior.”
Would prosecutors have been more willing to offer Aguilera-Mederos a deal of one year in prison for each life he took if he was a man of financial means and could have donated $100,000 a year to charity?
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said in a public statement: “My administration contemplated a significantly different outcome in this case, but Mr. Aguilera-Mederos wasn’t interested in pursuing those negotiations. The jury’s thoughtful verdict reflects the strength of the evidence presented and recognizes the harm caused to the victims. We requested the minimum sentence allowed by law and welcome future opportunities for the court to reconsider its sentence, consistent with the mission and values of this office.”
However, neither the district attorney nor Aguilera-Mederos’ defense attorney answered questions from this board about specific deals that may have been offered or rejected.
We are losing faith in America’s justice system, and clemency is one way to ensure the scales of justice remain balanced.
CU Buffs football early National Signing Day class of 2022
Early National Signing Day took place Wednesday. Here’s a look at which football players have signed with the Colorado Buffaloes.
|
|Player
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Stars*
|
|Aaron Austin
|DL
|Fort Worth, Texas
|***
|Zach Courtney
|TE
|Post, Texas
|***
|Dylan Dixson
|S
|Houston, Texas
|***
|Carter Edwards
|OT
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|***
|Travis Gray
|OT
|Aurora, Colo.
|***
|Simeon Harris
|CB
|Vallejo, Calif.
|***
|Eoghan Kerry
|OLB
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|***
|Ashton Logan
|P/PK
|Anaheim Hills, Calif.
|–
|Kaden Ludwick
|OLB
|Happy Valley, Ore.
|***
|Owen McCown
|QB
|Rusk, Texas
|***
|Keyshon Mills
|CB
|Little Elm, Texas
|***
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo.
|***
|Aubrey Smith
|ILB
|Atlanta, Ga.
|***
|Xavier Smith
|S
|Atlanta, Ga.
|***
|Chase Sowell
|WR
|Humble, Texas
|***
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|Allen, Texas
|***
|Victor Venn
|RB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Joshua Wiggins
|CB
|Spring, Texas
|***
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd killing
By AMY FORLITI
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, averting a trial but likely extending the time he is already spending behind bars on a state conviction.
Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck during a May 25, 2020, arrest as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case.
The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care.
Chauvin appeared in person Wednesday for the change of plea hearing in an orange short-sleeve prison shirt. He said “Guilty, your honor” to confirm his pleas.
Federal prosecutors recommended up to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison. A judge will determine his sentence later, but a 25-year federal sentence would likely extend Chauvin’s time behind bars by about six years if he earns credit for good behavior.
Judge Paul Magnuson didn’t set a date for sentencing.
Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide calling for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.
In Minnesota, defendants with good behavior serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the remaining one-third on supervised release, also known as parole. Under that formula, he’s expected to serve 15 years in prison on the state charges, and 7 1/2 years on parole.
Under sentencing guidelines, Chauvin could get a federal penalty ranging from 27 years to more than 33 years in prison, with credit for taking responsibility, said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. But the guidelines are not mandatory, and Osler estimated Chauvin would be sentenced toward the lower end of the range.
As part of the plea deal, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old boy during a 2017 arrest in which he held the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.
To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government authority, and willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. That’s a high legal standard. An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part isn’t enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but did it anyway.
According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.
All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.
The second count alleges Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”
In the 2017 case involving the then-14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.
According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teen resisted arrest and after the teen, whom he described as 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds, was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The boy was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.
That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, including four times state prosecutors said he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”
The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.
Gophers, Tommies will play hockey exhibition
The Minnesota and St. Thomas men’s hockey teams will play an exhibition Jan. 2 at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.
The oldest of Minnesota’s six Division I programs, Minnesota is playing its the state’s newest. St. Thomas is playing its first season as a DI program after joining the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at GopherSports.com or TommieSports.com. All tickets are general admission and will be sold in advance with no on-site ticket sales at Doug Woog Arena including on game day.
While Doug Woog Arena does not have any mask requirements, masks or face coverings are recommended regardless of vaccination status.
