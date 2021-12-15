Connect with us

News

Get Cooking: How to roast the perfect Christmas lamb

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Get Cooking: How to roast the perfect Christmas lamb
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

One of my brothers, Marc, lives overseas and is fond of cooking what the French call a “gigot” (leg of lamb) for Sunday dinners. I’m always amazed how much Dijon mustard Marc slathers all over the gigot before roasting it into his ancient but marvelous AGA oven. You’d think the little lamb would come out tasting like a hot dog.

But, not at all. Somehow, that mustard (and its flavorings of smashed garlic, rosemary, honey –from Marc’s own hives — black pepper and olive oil) mellows into a transcendently delicious sauce, none of which (not a ghost of which) will be found on the serving platter at the meal’s end.

Mustard is one of the more ancient of food flavorings. A member of the cabbage family, mustard seeds come in white, brown (“yellow”) and black and contain enzymes and other compounds that, when crushed and put in the presence of a liquid (commonly water, wine or verjus, the unfermented juice of unripe grapes) release piquant and volatile esters. Our eyes, palates and sinus cavities know all about that.

To counter that edge, mustard makers mollify the crushed seeds’ fire with sweeteners and other flavorings, or with time. Anyone with a jar of mustard that’s six months over its “consume by” date knows that it is a shadow of its earlier self.

Heat (as with Marc’s gigot and the recipe here) also tempers mustard’s own “heat.”  Indeed, a commonplace among Indian cooking is to fry mustard seeds in a small amount of oil or ghee in order to turn the seeds mild and make them into nutty wee polka dots.

Mustard seeds certainly are wee. However, its plant, any leafy green of the Brassica or Sinapis genus, isn’t. Yet it isn’t as large as the Jesus of Mark’s Gospel makes it out to be and for that parabolic teaching and its human hyperbole, I feel a kinship with the Speaker.

Here is the beautiful King James version of Mark 4, 30-32: “And he said, Whereunto shall we liken the kingdom of God? or with what comparison shall we compare it? It is like a grain of mustard seed, which, when it is sown in the earth, is less than all the seeds that be in the earth: But when it is sown, it groweth up, and becometh greater than all herbs, and shooteth out great branches; so that the fowls of the air may lodge under the shadow of it.”

Loose and leafy mustard greens grow four to five feet–maybe—and Jesus never met my father’s rhubarb plant.

Christmas Lamb

Adapted from Patricia Wells at foodandwine.com and thomasfarms.com. Serves 6.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup coarse-grain Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon ground hot red pepper (such as Aleppo, Espelette or Urfa)
  • 1/4 cup full-fat whole milk yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 6 cloves garlic, peeled and well crushed
  • 1 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3-pound boneless leg of lamb, trimmed of excess fat (see note)
  • 3 tablespoons peanut oil

Directions

Mix together well all the marinade ingredients (everything but the lamb and peanut oil). The marinade will be thick and pasty. Let rest for 30 minutes for the flavors to combine.

Place the marinade either in a large plastic zippered bag or a non-reactive container large enough to hold it and the lamb together. Slather the lamb with the marinade, making sure the marinade reaches all over. Close up the plastic bag or cover the container and place the lamb in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours.

To cook the lamb: Remove the lamb from the refrigerator and let come to room temperature (at least 1 hour). Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

In a large skillet, heat the peanut oil over high heat. Remove the lamb from the marinade, scrape it clean of the marinade (but reserve this marinade and any from the bag or container) and sear the lamb on all sides, 2-3 minutes per side. Put the lamb in a roasting pan and slather the reserved marinade all over it.

Place in the center of the oven and roast for 15 minutes, uncovered. Lower the heat to 375 degrees, flip the lamb over in its pan and roast an additional 20 minutes per pound (total roasting time for 3 pounds would be about 60 minutes), turning the lamb another couple of times as it roasts.

About 15 minutes before the end of the roasting time, check the temperature of the lamb at its thickest point with an instant-read thermometer. For medium-rare, remove from the oven at 135 degrees. For medium, at 140 degrees. Remove the lamb to a platter and loosely cover with foil. Let rest anywhere from 10-30 minutes. (Its temperature will rise 5-7 degrees.)

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ask Amy: Mother-in-law triggers traumatic experience

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
google news

Dear Amy: I’m a new mom to a wonderful, healthy and happy baby.

The birth was traumatic. My postpartum period was marred with unbearable pain, physical limitations, and multiple surgeries.

It was a difficult time of my life that I’m trying to move past in order to enjoy the happy times of new parenthood ahead.

I’m having a lot of trouble with some of my mother-in-law’s comments.

During the worst of this painful postpartum time, my active, able-bodied MIL came to visit the baby. I asked her if she’d throw in a load of laundry while she was at the house, since I couldn’t get downstairs easily.

She said no, and her explanation was: “That’s not what I had in mind.”

She was only willing to hold the baby.

Her unwillingness to help with everyday practicalities absolutely gutted me.

I now accept that this is the type of person she is.

The problem is that now, whenever she comes over and complains about having to do her own housework (she is able-bodied and lives alone), it brings back these awful memories of feeling completely abandoned by her during my greatest time of need.

It is literally like a terrifying flashback to those hard days when my pain was so excruciating. I was struggling every day simply not to give up!

google news
Continue Reading

News

Best Adderall Alternatives [2022]: Top OTC Supplements For Better Focus

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Best Adderall Alternatives [2022]: Top OTC Supplements For Better Focus
google news
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

One of the most common prescription medications used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is Adderall. It is a stimulant that can improve your behavioral problems and ability to concentrate on a task. It can also make you more organized.

However, Adderall has its negatives, too. One of them is the possibility of addiction. The drug increases the levels of two neurotransmitters—dopamine and norepinephrine — in the central nervous system. Norepinephrine affects the brain’s response to events, including its attention levels and reaction speed, while dopamine, which is popularly called the “happy hormone,” creates a rewarding effect. Adderall produces abnormally high levels of dopamine.

The result is quite obvious. It has a high risk of being abused. You keep going back to Adderall to get your dose of happiness, while discontinuing its use may cause anxiety, pain, and depression to set in. However, Adderall is a prescription drug, which keeps its chances of being abused in check.

But then, if you need a boost to your cognitive functions such as memory, attentiveness, and alertness, you don’t necessarily need a prescription drug like Adderall. A good nootropic supplement can also help you immensely. We have listed the three best adderall alternatives on the market that you can buy over the counter. What’s best, they contain only natural ingredients and have no chance of getting you addicted to them.

Top 3 Best Over-The-Counter Natural Alternatives To Adderall: 

#1. Noocube Overall Best OTC Adderall & Natural Stimulants

#2. Mind Lab ProLegal Adderall Alternatives for Increased Focus

#3. Qualia Mind – Most Effective Over-the-Counter Alternatives for Adderall

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Noocube – Overall Best OTC Adderall & Natural Stimulants

Best Adderall Alternatives 2022 Top OTC Supplements For Better Focus

Manufactured by Wolfson Brands (UK) Ltd, NooCube is one of the most popular nootropics in the market today. Wolfson Brands has experience of more than a decade in the health supplements business.

Shipping is free worldwide. Orders are shipped within 48 hours of being placed, from Monday to Friday. The company has warehouses in the U.S. and Europe, from where orders are shipped. So, U.S.-based orders are delivered within five to eight days. For the rest of the world, orders may take anything between five and 15 working days to be delivered.

The company offers a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee if you are not happy with the results of NooCube.

Highlights

INGREDIENTS

Alpha GPC: Alpha glycerylphosphorylcholine (Alpha GPC) may increase levels of acetylcholine—the learning neurotransmitter—in the brain. It is essential for memory, learning, and concentration and has shown promise in patients with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, too.

Huperzine A: Huperzine-A, extracted from the Chinese club moss plant, prevents the levels of acetylcholine from decreasing. It does so by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase (AChE), which can damage acetylcholine. Thus, it helps improve mental clarity, concentration, and memory. Huperzine may also improve the conditions of Alzheimer’s patients.

Cat’s Claw: This natural extract of the Uncaria tomentosa vine found in the Amazon rainforest contains antioxidants and may have neuroprotective benefits. It may help improve brain health and cognitive performance.

Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi): Bacopa monnieri or Brahmi herb has been used for ages in Ayurvedic medicine to improve memory and cognitive function. It contains compounds called bacosides that help repair damaged neurons and promote nerve growth. Thus, it enhances neuron communication with the brain, which improves cognitive function, memory, and mental performance. Many studies have proved the functions of Brahmi.

Oat Straw: Extracted from wild green oats, Avena sativa, or oat straw may increase alpha-2 waves in the brain, which are active when we are awake and control inflammation within artery walls, increasing blood flow to the brain. Research has suggested the positive effects of oat straw on attention and concentration.

L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine: These amino acids stimulate neurotransmitters in the brain. L-theanine, found in green and black tea, helps relieve stress and promotes a relaxed but alert state of mind. L-tyrosine helps create dopamine and noradrenaline, which are neurotransmitters that control alertness and focus, especially in stressful situations.

Pterostilbene: Found in several berries, including blueberries, pterostilbene affects the central nervous system. It improves cognition and neuronal functioning during aging.

Resveratrol: Found in red grapes and peanuts, this plant-based compound is a powerful antioxidant. Studies have demonstrated that resveratrol prevents neurodegeneration and improves cognitive function in Alzheimer’s patients.

DOSAGE

Take two NooCube capsules with breakfast. You can increase the dose to three or four capsules per day but not more than that. Each bottle has 60 capsules.

Pros

  • Designed by neuroscientists
  • Clinically tested ingredients
  • Non-GMO
  • Caffeine-free
  • Easy dosage
  • Quick and long-lasting effects
  • Zero side effects
  • Free shipping worldwide
  • 60-day 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

=> Click here to visit the official website of Noocube

#2. Mind Lab Pro – Legal Adderall Alternatives for Increased Focus

1639566442 647 Best Adderall Alternatives 2022 Top OTC Supplements For Better Focus

Manufactured by the U.K.-based Opti-Nutra Limited, Mind Lab Pro is another fantastic all-natural nootropic. Known for using premium ingredients, Opti-Nutra manufactures advanced performance supplements to enhance biological function and boost health.

The company is quick to process orders, which are shipped on the same day or the next working day. The shipping time varies according to the location, and you can find details here. You can return unused items within 14 days of delivery.

The company offers a money-back guarantee, too. You can use Mind Lab Pro for 30 days, which is one bottle. If you are unhappy with the effects, you can return the empty bottle within 60 days to get a full product refund, i.e., without the shipping cost.

Highlights

INGREDIENTS

Citicoline 250 mg as Cognizin: Citicoline helps rejuvenate and repair brain cells and optimizes the neural electrical impulses that control thought processes. Citicoline also supports neurotransmitters, including acetylcholine. It enhances mental performance and promotes mood balance, memory, and concentration. It may help maintain healthy brain function with age.

Phosphatidylserine (PS) 100 mg as Sharp PS Green from Sunflower Lecithin: Comprising 15% of the brain’s fats, PS optimizes receptors, boosts neurotransmitters such as acetylcholine and dopamine, and supports brain cell energy production. It may support brain cell creation, maintenance, and repair, sharpen memory, and hinder cognitive decline. PS is an FDA-certified medication for reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

Bacopa Monnieri 150 mg: Bacopa’s antioxidant bacosides enhance other brain antioxidants, helping protect brain cells from the effects of free radicals. Bacopa boosts memory and promotes learning and retention. It may also slow the rate of forgetting new knowledge, accelerate mental processing, optimize cognition under stress, and promote relaxation.

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom 500 mg: It supports brain health by supplying active nootropics called hericenones and erinacines. It may boost neural regeneration, memory, mood, and brain cell replication and function.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract 75 mg: The antioxidants in this extract can help offset the damaging effects of free radicals in the brain. The extract can also help release nitric oxide, which increases blood flow to the brain, thus enhancing mental energy, attention, learning, and focus in the short term, and memory, mental clarity, and brain health in the long term.

L-Tyrosine 175 mg as N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (NALT): This amino acid may help you multitask efficiently and optimize mental performance under high stress and fatigue.

L-Theanine 100 mg as Suntheanine: L-Theanine may enhance creativity and promote calming neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and GABA. L-Theanine may protect neurons from damage, help you think clearly, and remain calm. It also promotes new learning and creative problem-solving.

Rhodiola Rosea 50 mg: This extract may stimulate and support neurotransmitters such as norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin and prevent age-related decline. It inhibits the release of stress hormones such as cortisol, thus helping strengthen mental and physical stress resistance while promoting clear, calm thinking under taxing conditions.

Vitamins B6 (2.5 mg), B9 (100 mcg), and B12 (7.5 mcg): All B vitamins contribute to brain health. They boost mental performance and prevent cognitive decline. They also balance mood, boost mental energy, help with information storage, and enhance long-term brain health.

DOSAGE

Take two capsules a day with water or any other drink, preferably before breakfast. You can add another two capsules around lunchtime. It’s best to take a week off after taking the pills for four weeks or two days off after taking them for five days.

Pros

  • Made in the U.S.
  • Non-GMO
  • Soy-free
  • Allergen-free
  • Synthetic additive-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Caffeine-free
  • Non-irradiated
  • Vegan-friendly
  • Science-backed ingredients
  • Prebiotic NutriCaps
  • Third-party lab-verified
  • Easy dosage
  • Recyclable packaging
  • 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

  • Shipping is free only on large orders

=> Click here to visit the official website of Mind Lab Pro

#3. Qualia Mind – Most Effective Over-the-Counter Alternatives for Adderall

1639566442 732 Best Adderall Alternatives 2022 Top OTC Supplements For Better Focus

Qualia Mind is the brainchild of Neurohacker Collective. Founded in 2015, Neurohacker Collective aims at creating well-being products based on scientific research. Its nootropic products are designed to support and enhance the body’s innate intelligence. They support the body’s systems and biochemistry as a whole to restore homeostatic balance so that users can enjoy lasting benefits even after stopping their use.

Qualia Mind contains as many as 28 scientifically researched ingredients, including nootropics, neuro-vitamins, antioxidants, adaptogens, amino acids, and choline donors. Two of the nootropics are herbs used in ayurvedic medicine for ages to enhance memory and brain health.

Though the site does not reveal much about shipping, it does mention the terms of the 100% money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the results within 100 days, you can claim a 100% refund. You don’t even have to return any empty bottles. You can just call customer care or send an email and ask for a refund.

This policy applies only to first-time purchases or the final order of a subscription, one guarantee per product, per household.

Highlights

INGREDIENTS

Nootropic compounds

Huperzine A: This natural synaptic enzyme modulator can support learning, memory, neuroplasticity, and executive function.

Celastrus Paniculatus (Jyotishmati) Seed Extract: Celastrus paniculatus or jyotishmati has been traditionally used in ayurvedic medicine for its nootropic and neuroprotective effects. It can support memory and learning.

Theobromine: Extracted from cocoa (Theobroma Cacao) beans, theobromine is a methylxanthine related to caffeine. It supports alertness, attention, and executive function.

Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi) Leaf Extract: Another ayurvedic medicine, Brahmi has neuroprotective, nootropic, and adaptogenic effects. It may promote memory formation and recalling ability.

Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract: With its neuroprotective, nootropic, and adaptogenic effects, Ginkgo Biloba can promote healthy aging and support memory and attention.

Mucuna Pruriens Seed: This bean has neuroprotective and adaptogenic effects.

Alpha-GPC: Alpha-GPC acts as a precursor to acetylcholine with neuroprotective activity.

Cognizin®: This clinically tested nootropic ingredient is meant to supply your brain with the energy it needs to remain sharp.

Uridine Monophosphate: This naturally occurring nucleic acid may support short- and long-term memory, learning, attention, and executive function.

Organic Coffeeberry® Whole Fruit Extract: This superfruit contains high levels of fiber, protein, and polyphenols.

Neuro-vitamins

Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol): Has antioxidant and neuroprotective effects.

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid): Has strong neuroprotective and antioxidant effects.

Niacin (as niacinamide): This amide form of vitamin B3 has neuroprotective effects.

Vitamin B1 (thiamine): Part of the Vitamin B complex that plays an important role in cellular metabolism and energy production.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate/P5P): This active form of Vitamin B6 is also a part of the B complex. It supports energy metabolism and brain function.

Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin): Containing a metal ion, cobalt, methylcobalamin helps regulate metabolic function.

Vitamin B5 (calcium pantothenate): Also a part of the B complex, it plays a role in cellular energy generation and nervous system function.

Antioxidants

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ): Influences metabolism and is essential for healthy growth and function. It may also promote healthy gut function, immune system function, antioxidant defenses, and cognitive function, including memory. Some of its food sources include soy, spinach, parsley, and kiwifruit.

Adaptogen Extracts

Rhodiola Rosea Root: This flowering plant has nootropic and adaptogenic effects.

Amino Acids

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine: Promotes attention, motivation, and concentration.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine: Has healthy aging, neuroprotective, and nootropic effects.

Taurine: Has nootropic and neuroprotective actions.

L-Theanine: Found in green tea, it has neuroprotective effects, including anxiolytic activity and memory boosting.

DL-Phenylalanine (DLPA): This is a mixture of two amino acids and can enhance mood and help with cognitive performance.

Herbal tonics

Artichoke Stem and Leaf Extract: It contains cynarin, an acid with nootropic effects. It can support memory and executive function.

Coleus Forskohlii Root: Has nootropic and adaptogenic effects. It boosts learning, memory, and mental stamina.

Lipids

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid from algae): This omega-3 fatty acid has neuroprotective and nootropic effects.

Phosphatidylserine: This naturally occurring aminophospholipid, found in high concentrations in the brain, supports mental processing speed and accuracy, attention, and working memory.

DOSAGE

You can take up to seven capsules with water before breakfast. You can also take them later in the morning with a healthy snack. The bottles contain 22 servings.

Pros

  • Clinically researched ingredients
  • Vegan
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners
  • Fast shipping
  • Savings on bundles
  • Savings on subscription
  • 100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

  • Inconvenient dosage of seven pills every day

=> Click here to visit the official website of Qualia Mind

Adderall Alternatives: How We Made This List?

One of the problems with the supplement industry is that it is not regulated by the FDA. No matter how scientifically strong its ingredients might be, a supplement cannot claim to give any effects because it’s not a medicine. That increases the chance of consumers being cheated with ineffective products. So, you may ask how we selected the three products on our list. Here is what we followed:

#1. Ingredients

Traditional medicines, especially Ayurveda, have used certain herbal ingredients for ages to boost memory and cognitive functions. Now, western science is backing up that centuries-old knowledge with clinical research. Also, other synthetic and natural ingredients are being discovered to support the benefits of those ingredients and also to work on their own. The modern nootropic supplement market stands on the combination of traditional knowledge and modern research. Our chosen products contain several of those ingredients. We will also explain in detail how they will help improve your brain health.

#2. Safety

All the products we have listed contain all-natural ingredients. They will neither cause any side effects—unless you are allergic to a substance—nor leave you addicted. Still, we would recommend that you consult your doctor before incorporating any supplement into your schedule, especially if you have any health condition. Also, if you are pregnant or nursing, please avoid these supplements.

#3. Clinically tested ingredients

All the products we have listed contain ingredients that have been clinically tested. You will find links throughout the article to check those studies and their results.

#4. Customer feedback

As a final test of effectiveness, we went through as many customer testimonials as we could find on the brand website, third-party seller portals, and social media sites to make sure that the products have got mostly positive feedback with no reported side effects.

#5. Customer policies

Finally, we checked the brand’s reputation in terms of customer service and customer-related policies such as shipping, exchanges, returns, and refunds. All our three suggested nootropics guarantee a refund if you see no results.

Best Adderall Alternatives: 2022’s Buying Guide

There may be other nootropic natural alternatives to Adderall on the market. If you wish to look beyond this list, we would suggest that you follow this buying guide. It would help you choose a genuine and effective product. Here are the factors that you should keep in mind:

#1. Confirm that you need it

First, answer a question honestly: “Do I need a nootropic?” Adderall is a prescription medication for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). So, why do you need it? If you have trouble remembering things or maintaining focus, do not jump to the conclusion that you need a nootropic. It can be a temporary condition due to stress or other environmental factors. It may also be something more serious.

So, consult a doctor first. You can take a nootropic only if the doctor gives you the go-ahead. Also, if you are under medication for an existing health condition, ask your doctor if it is okay to take a nootropic. If you are pregnant or lactating, stay away from these supplements.

#2. Check the ingredients

All good nootropic brands list their ingredients and explain how they work to boost your memory, focus, or brain health in general. Check the list thoroughly. Here are some potent ingredients that you might want in your nootropic of choice:

  • Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi)
  • Alpha GPC
  • Huperzine A
  • Celastrus Paniculatus (Jyotishmati)
  • L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine
  • Pterostilbene and/or Resveratrol
  • Citicoline
  • Phosphatidylserine
  • Lion’s mane mushroom
  • Maritime pine bark extract
  • Rhodiola Rosea
  • Ginkgo Biloba
  • B Vitamins
  • GABA

#3. Customer feedback

Read customer reviews to check the efficacy of the nootropic and any reports of side effects. See how many have actually benefited from a product. All the products on our list guarantee that they are 100% safe. You should look for such claims, too. But check customer testimonials to make sure that the brand is telling the truth!

#4. Customer policies

Look for brands that offer a 100% money-back policy if you are not satisfied with the results. All our listed brands make this promise, which also reveals their confidence in their products.

FAQs About Nootropics That Could Effectively Act as Adderall Alternatives

Q: What is Adderall, and what does it do?

A: Adderall is a prescription drug used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy, which is a chronic sleep disorder. Adderall contains amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, which are central nervous system stimulants. They alter chemicals in the brain and nerves that cause hyperactivity and impulse control.

Q: Is Adderall addictive?

A: Yes, Adderall is habit-forming if you take it for longer than prescribed. It increases the level of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the central nervous system. Dopamine, which is called the “happy hormone,” makes you euphoric.

Many illegal substances give you that same euphoria by messing with dopamine, too. You get addicted to them because, well, everybody wants to be happy all the time, right? And once you try to take yourself off them, you face withdrawal symptoms, such as depression, irritability, panic, and anxiety.

Adderall has the potential to create the same dependency. Apart from making you euphoric, natural Adderall alternatives also give you enhanced focus and increased energy levels. But once you try to stop taking it, you will not experience the same uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms.

Q: What are the effects of Adderall abuse?

A: If you become addicted to Adderall, you may have trouble sleeping and concentrating and feel demotivated, depressed, irritable, and lethargic when you stop taking it. It may raise aggression and even give birth to suicidal thoughts.

Q: So, will a nootropic really work as an alternative to Adderall?

A: It might. We cannot say it WILL because these are supplements. They are not promoted as drugs by the FDA. But many ingredients in nootropics have shown efficacy in treating ADHD or at least improving the symptoms.

Nootropics may be used to treat brain-related conditions such as Huntington’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, too. The brands we have reviewed provide links to several studies to prove how each ingredient works to boost brain health and cognitive functioning.

However, every brain is different, and so is its ability. It is difficult to say for sure that something will work equally for everyone. For starters, the dosage may vary for different people. But these supplements do improve focus and communication, without any side effects or the risk of addiction.

Q: What are nootropics?

A: Nootropics are drugs or supplements that can improve your cognitive function, memory, concentration, and brain health. They may also help you communicate better, multitask more efficiently, and have heightened mental energy.

Nootropics are often called “smart drugs”, but they may also be sold as “cognitive enhancers” or “intelligence boosters.” The term “nootropic” was coined in 1972. It’s a combination of the Greek “nous” (mind) and “trepein” (bend). So, they are literally “mind-benders.”

Q: How do nootropics work?

A: Most nootropics work by interacting with or altering neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are chemicals that pass on information from one brain nerve cell (neuron) to another. They are some of the key elements in your brain functioning. They regulate cognitive functioning, which determines memory, attentiveness, communication, etc.

Some common neurotransmitters are serotonin, dopamine, acetylcholine, and glutamate. They send signals to your brain to ensure that all your organs and body parts do their work at the right time and in the right way. By interacting with these neurotransmitters, nootropics improve your brain’s functions.

Some nootropics can also boost blood flow and oxygen flow to your brain or encourage nerve growth in the brain. The best nootropic supplements have several of these ingredients to ensure optimal results.

Q: What are nootropics made from?

A: Nootropics can be made with either chemicals or natural substances or a combination of both. Natural nootropics usually contain herbal compounds that have been known to enhance cognitive ability and brain health for ages. Some of the best natural nootropics are Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi), Celastrus Paniculatus (Jyotishmati), Alpha GPC, L-Theanine, and L-Tyrosine, Huperzine A., Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Maritime Pine Bark Extract, Rhodiola Rosea, and Cat’s Claw. Herbal nootropics are safer than synthetic ones, and the results can be just as effective.

Q: Are nootropics safe?

A: All-natural nootropics have no side effects unless you are allergic to one of the ingredients.

Q: Are nootropics addictive?

A: If a nootropic is made with premium natural and stimulant-free ingredients, there is no reason why it should be addictive. Some nootropics contain caffeine or synthetic stimulants. That may cause an addiction.

Q: Do nootropics cause depression or anxiety?

A: Not at all. Instead, nootropics fight conditions such as depression and anxiety. Many nootropic ingredients boost your mood, motivate you, and help you focus.

Q: Will a nootropic make me smarter?

A: No. They will optimize cognitive processes such as learning and memory but not boost your IQ. If you are a student, nootropics may fetch you better grades because you will learn better and retain what you learn. But you have to work hard, too!

Q: How do I enhance the effects of a nootropic?

A: You can get better results from a nootropic if you follow these practices:

Get enough sleep: A good nootropic will make your brain more active and alert. So, you may have trouble sleeping. But make sure that you do get quality sleep for at least six hours. Give your body enough time to rest and recuperate.

Eat healthy: Avoid fast and processed food. Eat more fish, especially fatty fish like salmon. It contains Omega-3 fatty acids, which are hard to come by in nature. Also, eat fruits and veggies and drink lots of water and green tea.

Before We Leave You… Best OTC Adderall Alternatives To Try 

The world is gradually moving away from synthetic allopathy drugs thanks to their side effects. If they can help it, people often choose healthier natural Adderall alternatives even though those may not have an official seal of being medications. These nootropic supplements are similarly effective Adderall alternatives. Neither do you need a prescription to buy them, nor do they make you addicted and face any side effects.

However, when you go looking for a nootropic, pick only natural products. Do not consume any supplements with chemical ingredients because they may have side effects. Our bodies usually tolerate natural ingredients well. They may take slightly longer to show results, but the effects are more long-lasting and consistent because your entire system gets a boost.

However, do consult your doctor before consuming a nootropic or any other supplement. Weakening memory or cognitive function may be the signs of a lot of things, and only a doctor can detect the cause. You can always take nootropics once your doctor says it’s fine to do so.

Best Adderall Alternatives [2022]: Top OTC Supplements For Better Focus

google news
Continue Reading

News

NFL power rankings, Week 14: Ravens in limbo in chaotic playoff race, while four top contenders emerge

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

NFL power rankings, Week 14: Ravens in limbo in chaotic playoff race, while four top contenders emerge
google news

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record.

Here are the rankings after Week 14:

Super Bowl favorites

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3; No. 2 last week)

2. Green Bay Packers (10-3; No. 3)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4; No. 5)

4. New England Patriots (9-4; No. 4)

This far into the season, it’s still pretty difficult to get a handle on the league’s hierarchy. Just look at the standings. According to ESPN Stats & Information, each conference has a three-way tie for the best record through Week 14 for the first time since 1970, 13 teams in a playoff spot or within one game of one and five teams with the same record vying for a wild-card spot.

So why are there just four Super Bowl favorites this week? Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are the three best quarterbacks in the league, and the Patriots have the best defense and an all-time great coach. The betting market agrees, with Tampa Bay solidified as the Super Bowl favorite by most sportsbooks, followed by the Chiefs, Packers and Patriots.

The Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Bills on Brady’s 58-yard touchdown pass to former Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman keeps Tampa Bay in the hunt for the NFC’s top seed and the crucial first-round bye. The Packers are also in play for the No. 1 spot thanks to a 45-30 win over the Bears led by Rodgers’ four touchdown passes. The Chiefs’ 48-9 dismantling of the Raiders marked their sixth straight win, led by another dominant performance from a defense that has improved dramatically after a dismal start.

In a jumbled playoff picture, these four teams have separated themselves. Now the race is on for the first-round bye.

The top contenders

5. Los Angeles Rams (9-4; No. 9)

6. Arizona Cardinals (10-3; No. 1)

7. Dallas Cowboys (9-4; No. 6)

8. Buffalo Bills (7-6; No. 8)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5; No. 11)

Perhaps the biggest game of Week 14 is the one freshest on everyone’s mind. The Rams’ 30-23 win over the Cardinals on Monday night knocked Arizona out of the top spot in the NFC, catapulting the Rams back into the spotlight while raising questions about the Cardinals’ legitimacy as Super Bowl contenders. Arizona is strangely just 3-3 at home this season, and yet another poor performance in prime-time won’t win quarterback Kyler Murray or coach Kliff Kingsbury any support when it comes to the end-of-season awards. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald reminded everyone he’s still one of the league’s best defenders with three sacks, while quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered the type of performance that makes this Rams team more formidable than any version that featured Jared Goff. Not to mention, Los Angeles still flummoxed Murray without star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. When the Rams are playing at their best, they’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

The team they share a stadium with is getting hot at the right time, too. Quarterback Justin Herbert delivered another masterful performance in a 37-21 win over the Giants, including a 59-yard touchdown pass you need to see to believe. In just his second season, Herbert has a claim to be ranked in the same top tier as Brady, Rodgers and Mahomes. The Chargers are wildly inconsistent and prone to mistakes on defense and special teams, but when it comes to their quarterback and offensive weapons, they have the firepower to beat any team in the league.

Dallas is just as formidable thanks to its star talent. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is putting together a Defensive Player of the Year case with dominant performances week after week, including a strip-sack of Taylor Heinicke that led to a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over Washington. Dak Prescott is mired in a bit of a slump and left tackle Tyron Smith is out for at least a week with an ankle injury, but this Cowboys team is awfully good when healthy, as evidenced by its third overall ranking in Football Outsiders’ DVOA.

The wild cards

10. Baltimore Ravens (8-5; No. 7)

11. Indianapolis Colts (7-6; No. 12)

12. San Francisco 49ers (7-6; No. 14)

13. Cleveland Browns (7-6; No. 15)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6; No. 13)

15. Tennessee Titans (9-4, No. 10)

The Ravens can’t catch a break. Quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s 24-22 loss to the Browns with an ankle injury, putting his status in doubt for the stretch run as Baltimore tries to hold off Cleveland and Cincinnati for the AFC North title. The Ravens have been decimated by injuries, yet somehow remain in playoff contention. It’s a testament to coach John Harbaugh and his staff that this team remains competitive, including fighting back from a 24-3 deficit Sunday behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. But how much longer can they keep this up? A brutal finishing stretch against the Packers, Bengals, Rams and Steelers will ultimately decide this team’s fate. Are the Ravens a middling team just barely hanging on, or can Jackson return healthy enough to make them a playoff contender?

The Browns and Bengals aren’t taking advantage of a depleted Baltimore roster just yet. Cincinnati lost its second straight, 26-23 to the 49ers in overtime, while the Browns nearly blew a huge lead behind hobbled quarterback Baker Mayfield. To make matters worse, Cleveland put eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry and guard Wyatt Teller. A Week 17 game between the Browns and Bengals might decide which team advances to the postseason.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are starting to look like the NFC contenders many thought they would be before the season started. Jimmy Garoppolo has played as well as any quarterback in the league since Week 8, thanks in large part to the star duo of tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The defense has come on strong of late too, with defensive end Nick Bosa adding two sacks Sunday. San Francisco ranks eighth in DVOA, which shows that they’re a legitimate threat to knock off one of the league’s top teams in the postseason.

The messy middle

16. Minnesota Vikings (6-7; No. 22)

17. Denver Broncos (7-6; No. 19)

18. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7; No. 21)

19. Washington Football Team (6-7; No. 17)

20. Seattle Seahawks (5-8; No. 25)

21. Miami Dolphins (6-7; No. 18)

22. New Orleans Saints (6-7; No. 23)

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1; No. 16)

24. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7; No. 20)

25. Atlanta Falcons (6-7; No. 24)

The race for the final playoff spots is going to be tight. Washington currently holds on to the seventh and final spot in the NFC, but the Vikings, Eagles, Saints and Falcons are all breathing down their neck. Minnesota might be the best bet to emerge from this dog pile thanks to a talented offense that can keep up with just about anyone. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on pace to break Odell Beckham Jr.’s NFL record for the most receiving yards through a player’s first two seasons, and with running mate Adam Thielen out, he’ll be leaned on heavily.

However, the Eagles have the best chance to jump into that final playoff spot in the NFC. FiveThirtyEight gives Philadelphia a 37% chance to make the playoffs, while Pro Football Focus and ESPN’s Football Power Index have the odds at 32%. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has struggled of late, but his running ability gives the Eagles’ offense an added dimension that’s hard to defend. Philadelphia also has two games left against Washington, its direct competition for the seventh seed.

The bottom of the AFC standings is just as messy, with the Colts and Bills now occupying the sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Of the AFC teams currently outside the playoff picture, FiveThirtyEight gives the Browns the best chance to emerge at 40%, followed by the Bengals (29%) and Broncos (21%). The Dolphins (10%) and Steelers (10%) are still hanging on, but they’ll need some help to break through. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger delivered a vintage performance in Thursday night’s huge comeback against the Vikings, but Pittsburgh’s struggles on defense this year might keep them out of the postseason.

The basement

26. Carolina Panthers (5-8; No. 26)

27. Chicago Bears (4-9; No. 28)

28. New York Giants (4-9; No. 27)

29. New York Jets (3-10; No. 29)

30. Detroit Lions (1-11-1; No. 32)

31. Houston Texans (2-11; No. 30)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11; No. 31)

What exactly is Carolina’s plan? In Sunday’s 29-21 loss to the Falcons, coach Matt Rhule juggled quarterbacks Cam Newton and P.J. Walker, who combined for two interceptions and a lost fumble. The Panthers have won just two games since late September and are on the hook for quarterback Sam Darnold’s $18 million fifth-year option next season. The defense is loaded with young talent, but until Carolina finds a long-term answer at quarterback, this team is going nowhere fast. To make matters worse, this year’s draft class is lacking top-tier passers. Luring a big free agent or swinging a trade for someone like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson might be Rhule’s only hope to keep his job beyond next season.

Speaking of coaching upheaval, will Jaguars coach Urban Meyer last one year? Reports of dysfunction and turmoil inside the organization — including Meyer calling out the coaches he hired to defend their resumes — make it seem all the more likely this experiment will be over soon. Jacksonville only gets one chance to build a contender around No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Finding a suitable replacement for the former college coach is the only way to get things back on track.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.