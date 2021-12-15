News
Great gift ideas for people who love to cook
Many people know someone who loves spending lots of time in the kitchen. Certain home cooks may enjoy whipping up favorite recipes, while others might get excited about experimenting with new flavors and ingredients. A love of cooking paves the way for many different gifting opportunities.
Food-related gifts also come in a wide variety of price points, making it easy for shoppers to spend as little or as much as they want. Check out these 10 gift ideas for the foodie on your holiday shopping list.
1. Sheet pans: They may not seem like the most sexy or high-tech tools of the kitchen, but sheet pans are among the most versatile. They can be used for cookies, sheet pan cakes, oven-frying cutlets or fries, or even serving as the perfect bases for candy brittles.
2. Air fryer tool set: By now many people have hopped on the air fryer bandwagon, but they may not have all of the accessories to take air frying to the next level. From spatulas to tongs to silicone brushes, an air fryer tool set can make meals even more delicious.
3. Dutch oven: You’d be hard-pressed to find a more hard-working tool in the kitchen than a Dutch oven. These heavy, often enameled, cast-iron vessels come in various quart sizes. They can be used to cook stews, breads, cakes and much more.
4. Kitchen compost bin: Home cooks who want to cut down on waste will appreciate a countertop compost bin to gather food scraps.
5. Serving board: The rise in cheese and charcuterie boards means cooks will need something attractive for serving their spreads. Wooden and stone boards are attractive when serving sliced cheeses, crackers, chutneys and other appetizers.
6. Electric wine opener: Wine is the perfect complement to many dishes, and what easier way to open bottles than with an electric wine opener? Many are compatible with almost any bottleneck and can open several bottles on a single charge.
7. Spiralizer: The trend for pasta alternatives continues, and having a spiralizer that can turn vegetables like zucchini into spiraled “noodles” will be handy in most kitchens.
8. Apron and accessories: Home cooks need to protect their clothing in the kitchen. A fashionable apron and matching oven mitts can make a statement and keep clothes clean.
9. Meat delivery: The number of direct-to-home meat shipping providers continues to grow. Have quality cuts of meat delivered right to a home cook’s house so he or she can cut back on trips to the store.
10. New blender: Today’s blenders can crush ice, process foods, puree and chop foods. These versatile appliances make a welcome addition to any kitchen.
Editorial: Chang-Diaz deflects, but damage is done
If State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz should ever rethink her run for governor, she could always try out for the Bruins.
She’s good at deflecting shots.
Chang-Diaz had to do some skating when police unions and state Republicans slammed a new campaign staffer for his Twitter profile picture — one in which he wore a hat inscribed with the antipolice slogan “ACAB,” as the Herald reported.
That’s the abbreviation for the anti-cop phrase “All Cops are Bastards,” which gained popularity in 1920s England, and resurfaced as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, rising to the fore once more during the nationwide protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police.
In a town awash with Sox caps, Campaign Organizing Director Anthony Collins picked the ACAB beanie.
State Police Association of Massachusetts President Michael Cherven said, “It’s a shame that a person associated with an elected official would choose such an ignorant statement, but we respect everyone’s rights and their Constitutional right to free speech.”
Yes, Collins has a right to free speech, as do we all.
But it behooves everyone who wears their personal or political views on their sleeve, or head, that employers are watching, and that grandstand could cost you a job.
According to a survey by CareerBuilder, 70% of employers “use social media to screen candidates before hiring.”
Here’s the wakeup call: 54% of employers surveyed said they chose not to hire a candidate based on content found on their social media profile(s).
One top reason: The person posted provocative or inappropriate photos, videos or information.
Because while everyone is entitled to their point of view, and is free to engage in the legal activities of their choosing, photos and content posted to the internet reflect on you, your reputation and, subsequently, that of your employer.
Hence the social media deep dives by recruiters.
Chang-Diaz acted like the puck was inches from the crease.
“I don’t agree with every sentiment my staffers hold, but if the GOP and police unions were actually concerned about chronic distrust of police in Black and brown communities, they would spend their time holding their officers accountable — not scrutinizing my staff’s social media photos and looking the other way on police brutality,” Chang-Diaz, a Jamaica Plain Democrat, said in a statement to the Herald.
But the damage has been done. The ACAB hat represents Collins’s view, and as campaign organizing director, Collins is a face of Chang-Diaz’s campaign.
If that sounds like a stretch, consider the assumptions people make about those who wear MAGA hats and the folks with whom they associate.
Chang-Diaz’s Republican opponent, the Trump-endorsed Geoff Diehl, expressed his support in “all our first responders” saying, “As governor, I’ll always have your back.”
Chang-Diaz is staying on the ice. “Republicans and police unions are so afraid of my candidacy that they’re attacking one of my staffers in an attempt to misrepresent my positions — and it’s disgraceful,” she said.
Time will tell if Chang-Diaz can command the game, or if a staffer’s social media moment will assist one of her opponents in scoring the ultimate goal.
Storm expected to pack thunderstorms, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes — in December
A late-season severe weather system could bring thunderstorms and the potential for tornadoes Wednesday evening in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
As warm, moist air overrides the snowpack from last week’s storm, fog is expected to develop overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The fog could be locally dense at times and persist into Wednesday afternoon, when the Twin Cities are expected to see record temperatures in the mid-50s.
As the storm system advances, very strong winds will develop, with west/northwest gusts in excess of 50 mph. A high wind warning has been posted from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.
Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, and a few storms could produce damaging winds and, possibly, isolated tornadoes.
The damaging winds will pose the risk of blowing down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected, and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The passing front will lead to a large temperature fall-off in the Twin Cities. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28.
On the cold side of the storm system Wednesday, 1 to 4 inches of snow are possible in northwest Minnesota. Blizzard conditions are also possible if enough snow falls during the period of high wind.
Dear Abby: It’s best to butt out of boyfriend’s cellphone pics
Dear Abby: I have been with my boyfriend for almost five years. We don’t live together but we see each other every other day. Recently we had an argument about him following girls who show their butts on Instagram. This is not the first time I have asked him to delete the pictures; it’s the third, actually.
Every time I call him on it, he claims he just scrolls through them, but he gets mad at the same time or insists he doesn’t pay any attention to them. He promises to unfollow them but never does. I also feel really insecure because when we first started seeing each other, he made a comment about wanting to pay to get my butt enhanced. What should I do?
— Bothered by Butts
Dear Bothered: Perhaps you should spend less time looking at his cellphone. If your boyfriend is caring, faithful and treats you well, you may have to learn to deal with your insecurity. Many men look at pictures on the internet and it’s not a threat to their relationships.
That said, however, if your boyfriend’s ideal woman is one with a prominent posterior, you may not be The One for him. And regarding his comment about having yours enlarged — of course, that would be your choice, not his, so don’t be coerced. And, please, be aware that unless cosmetic surgery is done by a board-certified physician, the results can be unfortunate. It’s also very expensive and the procedure is not “minor” surgery.
Dear Abby: My husband and I have been together for 16 years and have two little boys. Since we were young we have wanted tattoos, but we couldn’t afford them and I couldn’t decide what kind I wanted. Recently, the subject came up again, and I decided I’d get one that symbolizes my motherhood.
At first, my husband seemed all for it, but then he started joking about where his name would go on it. I responded that his name would never be part of my tattoo because it would be about being a MOM. I also said I don’t plan to get a tattoo of him because, although I know we’ll grow old together, if something happened to him, I’d be stuck with it forever.
He was hurt by that remark and now thinks I’m questioning our future together. Mind you, his tattoo has nothing to do with me or our kids, and I’d never ask him to do that. Now he’s pushing me to “honor him” in a tattoo. I still feel strongly about the “mother” ink being my one and only. Should I add his name, or is a tattoo not the best route?
— Feeling Guilty in Texas
Dear Feeling Guilty in Texas: What is driving your husband’s “push” was the foolish comment you made that you would feel “stuck” (pun intended?) if he died and you had to wear his name forever. I would hope that you “honor” your husband every day of your marriage and vice versa.
Someone’s name inked on your anatomy is no guarantee a relationship will last — living examples of which are the many celebrities who have had theirs removed or modified because their romances fizzled. If neither of you has gotten those tattoos yet, it would be better for your marriage if you both end this argument by skipping them.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
