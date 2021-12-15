News
Hazelwood School District votes to keep mask mandate
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District voted to keep its mask order in place as the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise in the St. Louis area.
Several other school districts in the region are also weighing whether or not to ease up on masking regulations. This comes amid heavy pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
A Cole County judge recently ruled that only elected officials can enact health orders, which makes most school mask orders illegal, according to Schmitt.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that 24 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations since September.
“We clearly just haven’t convinced people that they’re in harm’s way,” said Dunagan. “Our political system has put this in turmoil, and it is very unfortunate that politics has overridden science.”
In a statement, Schmitt responds to the task force, saying: “The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force can continue to stoke fear, but St. Louis public schools and other area school districts have had mask mandates for over a year, which proves that masks don’t work if they’re reporting a ‘surge’ in cases. It’s time that we recognize that this virus is endemic and that people should have the ability to make their own choices for their kids.”
Some Hazelwood parents said they support the mask requirement, while others questioned its effectiveness.
“It would make me feel uneasy because you don’t know what other parents are doing for their kids or where they’ve been,” said parent Adrien Teepe.
“They should wear a mask, but think about a kid, how many kids are going to keep a mask on their face?” said parent Edward Crumer.
Hazelwood is the first, but certainly not the last school to discuss this.
On Thursday, Rockwood and Lindbergh will also vote on a mask optional plan for next semester. The Parkway School Board will meet tomorrow.
Suggest a Correction
News
Cleanup continues after tornado leaves a trail of damage in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An emergency declaration is in effect for much of Illinois following Friday’s tornados, which will give immediate federal funds to victims. In the meantime, Amazon and other agencies are trying to clean up the mounds of debris in Edwardsville.
Piles of debris still sit on roadways and fields, just miles from the Amazon facility off of I-270. Just down the road, Suzie Makler found walls and insulation from Amazon in her own backyard. She said her home was in the tornado’s path Friday.
“Everybody says that it sounds like a train, but I didn’t hear a train,” said Makler. “I heard racing cars. I heard crinkling like somebody’s taking foil and just pulling it together and making a ball. I think that’s the trees breaking.”
Makler said she and her family are alright and her home is still intact. However, her property is a different story.
“Looking at all my stuff broken in there, I kind of get a little choked up. But you got a remember, it can be replaced. It can be bought again, and we’re both here, and my grandson is here, and I am thankful and blessed,” Suzie said with tears in her eyes.
The Edwardsville Police Department sent a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying the city is continuing to clean up debris. The department said that the city is “working with Amazon to transition the property back to their control.”
“At this time, everyone reported to have been at the property when this event occurred has been accounted for, and we have no other reports of missing individuals,” the department said in a statement.
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spoke about the devastation on Capitol Hill.
“It’s a terrible reminder in America they were all one people. Massive concrete walls, 11 inches thick and 40 feet high, caved in, trapping employees who are working to fill Christmas and holiday orders,” Durbin said.
As the Edwardsville community works to pick up the pieces, Makler said she’s grateful for the overwhelming support.
“That’s when I get emotional,” Makler said. “When I see how many friends that come here that I haven’t seen for 10 years, that they’re struggling themselves and worrying about me. That got me a lot.”
There will be a candlelight vigil at the warehouse tomorrow at 5 p.m. to honor the six workers who lost their lives.
Suggest a Correction
News
More questions raised after Missouri man shoots neighbor, claiming self-defense
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — More neighbors are questioning the police investigation into the shooting death of a 28-year-old Missouri man.
Forty days have passed since Justin King was shot and killed in his neighbor’s yard in Bourbon, Missouri. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter was acting in self-defense.
One neighbor, Catherine Bosek, said King was helping her find her lost dogs moments before gunshots rang out.
“Sure enough it was Justin,” Bosek said. “I didn’t want to think it was Justin because I was in denial, and I came out here and there he was just laying there on the ground.”
Bosek said she not only saw King before he was shot, but she also said she saw the shooter with him in her front yard.
“It was not self-defense,” she alleged. “They left together.”
FOX 2 is not naming the shooter because he has not been charged.
“By the time I got my dog they were over there at [the shooter’s] house just laughing, but I do remember [the shooter] wanted him to do something in his trailer,” said Bosek. “I don’t know what it was, but he wanted him to go into his trailer for something.”
A neighbor shot a cell phone video right after it happened near the shooter’s driveway. Bosek ran over.
“I said, ‘Justin, please just hang on. Just stay here,’” Bosek said. “And he was gone by then.”
More than a month after the shooting, we’ve heard no answers about the police and prosecutor investigation while the trailer park remains filled with signs that say, “Justice for Justin.” Residents have been wearing shirts that say the same thing.
Six days after the killing, someone appears to have taken their own action against the shooter. The man’s car burned the night of Nov. 9.
The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case. The car fire is also under investigation.
FOX 2’s Chris Hayes spoke with a family member of the shooter over the phone. The relative said they’ve been crying because a man lost his life, and they’re confident in the answers any investigation may bring.
Suggest a Correction
News
1 motorist killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Ham Lake
One motorist was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night in Ham Lake, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast near Bataan Street Northeast.
According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck westbound on Crosstown crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV on Crosstown.
The woman driving the SUV was declared dead at the scene. The man driving the pickup suffered minor injuries.
Neither victim was identified pending notification of next of kin.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
