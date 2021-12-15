Interesting Predictions by 13 Great Experts for Crypto in 2022

Crypto industry is expected to become mainstream in the near future.

As 2021 ends, investors are excited about what’s next for crypto.

13 crypto experts predicted the interesting signs of crypto in 2022.

As the crypto industry is booming in the market breaking through all challenges and regulations rising against it. As 2021 is about to end, the whole year witnessed the role of crypto has skyrocketed in all aspects. Crypto adoption went to peak at certain times and thus became a popular culture around the globe.

Moreover, as technologies are growing, events in the crypto space are marking a landmark in a very short period of time. Further, brushing up the successful events of crypto 2021 for a minute.

Remarkably, El Salvador accepted Bitcoin as a legal tender adopting crypto assets to exchange for goods and services. The New York stock exchange approved the first ever BTC futures ETF marking a milestone for crypto enthusiasts. Significantly, the top digital currency. Bitcoin (BTC) records a new ATH transforming the crypto market to a bullish trend.

13 Predictions – Life of Crypto in 2022

As 2021 is eventually ending, 13 great experts came forward to share their predictions about the crypto sector for the upcoming year. These predictions are triggering the curiosity among the investors community of what the crypto world will be in 2022.

To start with, the first interesting prediction was shared by CEO at asset management platform Gold-i, Tom Higgins. He smartly predicted that ETH price will spike high surpassing Bitcoin due to the move of proof of stake feature.

In addition, the entire predictions went contrasting with price values of popular cryptocurrencies in the market. Following, the head crypto analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence shares, Bitcoin will have the upper hand in 2022, surging its price to greater heights.

The Co-founder of Boston Protocol, Justin Banon shares, the metaverse will be the new bridge for people to connect with the web and each other.

Further, the chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, Brock Pierce is expecting an interesting battle between crypto and metaverse and also with gaming and Meta networks.

Then, the CEO of Fast Future, Rohit Talwar shared, the economy of the crypto market will just boom to a peak of $7.5 trillion in 2022.

Some interesting predictions also came up in the list. The regulatory officer at cross chain protocol Qredo, Benjamin Whitby predicts, 2022 will witness the world’s first billion-dollar hack through DeFi platforms as it is rising in recent days.

Following, Fast Future’s Talwa revealed his prediction saying, almost 25 countries will adopt central bank digital currency by the end of 2022. It can be their own asset or issued from another country like China’s digital yuan.

Future of Crypto in 2022

Next, these 2 predictions were simply inspiring. The CEO of decentralized payment ecosystem Divi Project, Nick Saponaro predicted, the concept of Initial game offerings will be popular in 2022. And the chief revenue officer at AscendEx, Shane Molidor came up predicting, large number of people will be officially working in the metaverse platform.

In addition, CEO of crypto startup Meow, Brandon Arvanaghi analyzed that more than 500 remote working crypto firms will officially launch their headquarters to work on metaverse networks.

More so, the co-founder and CTO of Enjin blockchain platform, Witek Radomski shared, if all countries strive to implement strict regulations, then crypto adoption will be slower. Last but not least, the head of Callsign, a fraud and security analytics platform gave his prediction stating that Banks will seek into the crypto industry for fraud trends in 2022.