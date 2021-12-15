Bitcoin
Interesting Predictions by 13 Great Experts for Crypto in 2022
- Crypto industry is expected to become mainstream in the near future.
- As 2021 ends, investors are excited about what’s next for crypto.
- 13 crypto experts predicted the interesting signs of crypto in 2022.
As the crypto industry is booming in the market breaking through all challenges and regulations rising against it. As 2021 is about to end, the whole year witnessed the role of crypto has skyrocketed in all aspects. Crypto adoption went to peak at certain times and thus became a popular culture around the globe.
Moreover, as technologies are growing, events in the crypto space are marking a landmark in a very short period of time. Further, brushing up the successful events of crypto 2021 for a minute.
Remarkably, El Salvador accepted Bitcoin as a legal tender adopting crypto assets to exchange for goods and services. The New York stock exchange approved the first ever BTC futures ETF marking a milestone for crypto enthusiasts. Significantly, the top digital currency. Bitcoin (BTC) records a new ATH transforming the crypto market to a bullish trend.
13 Predictions – Life of Crypto in 2022
As 2021 is eventually ending, 13 great experts came forward to share their predictions about the crypto sector for the upcoming year. These predictions are triggering the curiosity among the investors community of what the crypto world will be in 2022.
To start with, the first interesting prediction was shared by CEO at asset management platform Gold-i, Tom Higgins. He smartly predicted that ETH price will spike high surpassing Bitcoin due to the move of proof of stake feature.
In addition, the entire predictions went contrasting with price values of popular cryptocurrencies in the market. Following, the head crypto analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence shares, Bitcoin will have the upper hand in 2022, surging its price to greater heights.
The Co-founder of Boston Protocol, Justin Banon shares, the metaverse will be the new bridge for people to connect with the web and each other.
Further, the chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, Brock Pierce is expecting an interesting battle between crypto and metaverse and also with gaming and Meta networks.
Then, the CEO of Fast Future, Rohit Talwar shared, the economy of the crypto market will just boom to a peak of $7.5 trillion in 2022.
Some interesting predictions also came up in the list. The regulatory officer at cross chain protocol Qredo, Benjamin Whitby predicts, 2022 will witness the world’s first billion-dollar hack through DeFi platforms as it is rising in recent days.
Following, Fast Future’s Talwa revealed his prediction saying, almost 25 countries will adopt central bank digital currency by the end of 2022. It can be their own asset or issued from another country like China’s digital yuan.
Future of Crypto in 2022
Next, these 2 predictions were simply inspiring. The CEO of decentralized payment ecosystem Divi Project, Nick Saponaro predicted, the concept of Initial game offerings will be popular in 2022. And the chief revenue officer at AscendEx, Shane Molidor came up predicting, large number of people will be officially working in the metaverse platform.
In addition, CEO of crypto startup Meow, Brandon Arvanaghi analyzed that more than 500 remote working crypto firms will officially launch their headquarters to work on metaverse networks.
More so, the co-founder and CTO of Enjin blockchain platform, Witek Radomski shared, if all countries strive to implement strict regulations, then crypto adoption will be slower. Last but not least, the head of Callsign, a fraud and security analytics platform gave his prediction stating that Banks will seek into the crypto industry for fraud trends in 2022.
Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Won’t Go Down Quietly: Risk of Bounce Grows
Ethereum is forming a base near the $3,660 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is correcting higher, but a move above $3,920 is needed for upside continuation.
- Ethereum is forming a base near the $3,660 and $3,700 support levels.
- The price is still trading below $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,920 resistance zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Forms Base
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,800 level. ETH formed a base near the $3,660 and $3,700 levels, and recently started an upside correction.
There was a move above the $3,800 level. The price cleared the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $4,175 swing high to $3,665 low. Besides, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price is now facing resistance near the $3,880 zone. The next major resistance is near the $3,920 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $4,175 swing high to $3,665 low. A clear move above the $3,920 level could stage a steady upward move.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next stop for the bulls could be $4,000. A close above the $4,000 level may possibly spark a strong rally in the coming sessions. In the stated case, it could even rise towards the $4,250 level.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,920 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,820 level.
The key support is now forming near the $3,720 level. If there is a clear break below the $3,720 support, the price could extend losses. The next major support is $3,660, below which the bears are likely to aim a test of $3,500. Any more losses might lead the price towards the $3,320 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,720
Major Resistance Level – $3,920
Bitcoin
ADALend: Protocol Efficiency ON CARDANO In Handling Interest Rates
In order to diversify their portfolios, crypto traders turn to fixed-income instruments like bonds and stocks. A substantial economic force to be reckoned with, the cryptocurrency market is a legitimate source of debt securities that are no less reputable than their equivalents. With interest rate derivative products, the creditors in the cryptocurrency market, mostly comprised of lenders and borrowers, hope to stabilize their revenue and reduce their risk. There are two types of interest rate derivatives in the crypto market: one that lets you extend the length of your loan and one that enables you to raise the interest rate.
In the traditional financial markets, there is a big difference between the interest rates offered to borrowers, and the interest rates offered to lenders. The same is true in the crypto-financial market.
ADALend’s Utilization Ratio
The interest rates for both borrowers and lenders will fluctuate with the changes in the utilization ratio of the loans in the specific pool. The interest rate is dependent on the total amount of money available in the liquidity pool, which is denominated in the platform’s LP token. If more people are looking to borrow than funds in the liquidity pool, the interest rate increases; if more people are trying to lend than borrowers, the interest rate decreases.
The utilization ratio is a ratio between the total amount of tokens in circulation and the amount of tokens actually used by the platform. The ADALend platform is designed to maintain the utilization ratio at a low level for non-stable coins. In doing so, the platform will maintain a higher amount of tokens in circulation at the same time. The higher amount of token in circulation will allow for the platform to support liquidity mining, in which the token holder is rewarded for holding the token. The token holder will be rewarded for holding the token by receiving loan interest from the borrower. When the borrower pays off the loan, the lender will pay back the interest to the token holder who has been holding the token. This is what makes the token a valued asset.
ADALend Protocol for Efficient Idle Asset Management
The protocol will reduce idle assets on the platform by shifting a portion of them to stable swap platforms with no temporary loss within the acceptable range. The core program architecture of the ADALend project includes making use of idle assets. Rather than storing your assets in cold storage, they can be leased out or borrowed to support the ADALend Lending protocol. This will not only aid in the recovery of the asset’s idleness, but it will also result in a profit for the asset’s owner as a result of its sale. It will, in turn, be beneficial to everyone in the blockchain market sector, which makes use of the Cardano ecosystem as a result of this, which assures an equitable asset allocation based on the terms of the loan arrangement between the borrower and lender.
Bitcoin
Monsterra Tackles Existing NFT Gaming Issues via Free-To-Play-To-Earn Model
The gaming industry is going through a dramatic evolution. The rise of NFT gaming has led to an explosion in play-to-earn games whereby players can earn and own digital in-game assets to sell at their discretion.
Despite this rapid growth, players typically face high entrance fees, poorly designed gameplay, imbalanced tokenomic models, and high gas fees, creating barriers to entry that can harm further adoption in the niche.
Monsterra seeks to change all that with a free-to-play-to-earn model that lets gamers play and earn for free without imposing any upfront cost. While earning is a central part of the game to incentivize player loyalty, the focus is on building an exciting and inspiring gameplay experience to keep it fun. It is also designed with an innovative dual token model to slow down inflation and sustain a balanced in-game economy. Also, users pay no gas fees to get started with Monsterra, instead only paying a transaction fee when converting their assets into NFT items.
Monsterra Ecosystem
Monsterra is a dual chain-based game on the Binance Smart Chain & Terra networks, inspired by the gameplay of Axie Infinity, Clash of Clans, and Boom Beach. Set in a fictional world, Monsterra revolves around farming, property building, and battling other lands and players using magical creatures known as Mongens, guardians of Monster Terra.
Mongens
The main Mongen characters divide into five races known as Beast, Tectos, Mystic, Celest, and Chaos. The creatures are used for production, defending lands, and launching attacks.
Each character’s stats are calculated via unique DNA codes based upon race, traits, and rarity figures. Rarity is further classified into common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary, with Mongens leveling up to improve their skills over time and an unprecedented breeding mechanism to create hybrid characters.
Plots
Plots are the building blocks of the Monsterra world, with eight plot types serving different purposes, namely core, pasture, breeding, hatching, food production, food storage, barracks, defense, and decor plots to craft the ideal environment.
Land
To connect plots, users need to use a land framework defined by several rarities and diverse themes with different limitations on development. There are various methods for users to acquire land, which can be individually customized and farmed to produce an in-game currency used to feed and nurture the Mongens and train their troops.
In-Game Currency
Monsterra applies an innovative dual token model, utilizing MSTR and MAG to ensure the sustainability and scalability of the in-game ecosystem.
MSTR
MSTR is the primary Monsterra token, used for transactions like purchasing land, marketplace items, or other in-game activities, with a limited supply of 100 million.
Users can stake MSTR, as well as NFTs, in innovative staking pools and yield farms to receive rewards from the game as a shared revenue stream while still being able to use the assets for game activities. Players also need MSTR to participate in the governance of the Monsterra DAO.
MAG
MAG is a secondary token used across Monsterra. It has an uncapped supply regulated via a burning mechanism. The MAG token can be minted via quest completion, battle victories, and DAO voting. It is then burned via gaming activities including breeding, evolving, fusion, skill learning, and plot upgrades.
Gameplay
To get started in Monsterra, players can claim free in-game items including one default land and two Soulcores to incubate for new Mongens. They can then engage in a series of game activities across four different battle modes, nurturing their Mongen squads to expand territory and earn rewards from battle victories.
Adventure Mode
In Adventure Mode, players send Mongen squads to explore and attack new lands for hidden reward tokens. Players land in NPC territories and use tactical strategies to overcome obstacles and extract maximum resources from the soil.
Boss Challenge Mode
Boss Challenge Mode players lead Mongen armies to conquer surrounding lands inhabited by dreadful beasts. If victorious, the land will belong to them, and their territory further expands.
Battlefront Mode
In this mode, players take on other players, raiding their lands to obtain the resources of opponents as rewards for winning Mongen battles. If attacking players fail, they will have to pay rewards to the successful defensive landowners.
Arena Mode
Arena Mode allows players to enter arena battles, fighting it out against other Mongen squads to win betting rewards. Players participate by betting a fixed amount of MAG tokens. The winner receives the full amount, and the loser is deducted a 5% fee for the game.
Roadmap Ahead
Monsterra’s INO and IDO are anticipated by the end of the year. Q1 2022 should deliver an NFT marketplace, staking and yield farming services, and the DAO, alongside the launch of Adventure Mode. The remaining battle modes are expected to be delivered between Q2 and Q3 2022 before Monsterra scales up to become multi-chain and multi-platform.
Interesting Predictions by 13 Great Experts for Crypto in 2022
Tristan Thompson Says Relationship With Ex-Fling Maralee Nichols Was ‘Based On Sex’
St. Louis repeals marijuana law; some call for legalizing recreational pot statewide
Homeowners against Sunset Hills water tower get boost from state agency
Hazelwood School District votes to keep mask mandate
Cleanup continues after tornado leaves a trail of damage in Edwardsville
More questions raised after Missouri man shoots neighbor, claiming self-defense
1 motorist killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Ham Lake
Slow cooker beef roast makes hosting festive dinner a snap
TA: Ethereum Won’t Go Down Quietly: Risk of Bounce Grows
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together