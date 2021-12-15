Celebrities
Joel Schiffman: 5 Things To Know About Hoda Kotb’s Fiancé
The ‘Today’ show co-host has been engaged to her fiancé Joel Schiffman since November 2019, but their wedding. But before she walks down the aisle, here’s what you need to know about her fiancé.
After years of dating, Hoda Kotb, 57, and her longtime partner, Joel Schiffman, 63, got engaged in November 2019. The news was announced on an episode of Today, and Hoda was absolutely beaming when she shared the sweet pic from her engagement. The proposal appeared to take place on the beach, where the happy couple stood behind their names, which were written in the sand, as Hoda flashed her stunning ring. Unfortunately, the couple has had to postpone their wedding a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Today host revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, but hopefully they’ll be able to Before this sweet couple exchange their “I dos,” here are five things you need to know about Joel Schiffman!
1. Joel met Hoda in 2013
Hoda met her soon-to-be husband at an event she, apparently, “didn’t want to go to,” according to her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. As she was readying to leave the event, Hoda signed a few autographs when Joel approached her. Their meet-cute definitely left an impression on the Today show host, as she passed along her email address to him. They’ve been together ever since!
2. He’s been married before.
Joel had a serious relationship prior to meeting Hoda and has a grown daughter from that marriage named Kyle Schiffman. Since his relationship with Hoda, Joel has become the father to Haley and Hope, whom Hoda adopted. During her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Hoda shared that she “knew I’d chosen the right man,” when she asked Joel about adoption.
3. Joel told Hoda he loved her first!
During an episode of Today, Hoda shared with her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, how Joel revealed his true feelings. Upon hearing him say those three magic words, Hoda said she had “to sit with that for a minute.” After a brief pause, Hoda told Joel she loved him, too!
4. Joel works in finance
Joel currently works as the Head of U.S. Defined Contribution and Insurance Sales at an investment management company. Before his current job, he was the Vice President and Director of Financial Institutions for Janus Henderson Investors for over three years, according to his LinkedIn.
5. He has two major degrees
Joel attended the University of California and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1981. After a number of years, he attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which is the business school of the private, Ivy League university, and finished his degree in 1995.
Bae Of The Day: “A Journal For Jordan” Star Chanté Adams Scintillates In Greta Constantine Dress At Star-Studded Premiere
Whew!
All eyes were on future Oscar-winner Chanté Adams at the star-studded world premiere of swoon-worthy Romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan” that’s now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22.
The incredibly talented actress stunned in a gorgeous Greta Constantine dress that matched her beautiful energy on the carpet.
You may remember her from “The Photograph” where she shined in every scene of the 2019 sleeper that also starred LaKeith Stanfield and “Insecure” alum Y’lan Noel.
Fast-forward to 2021 where she’s starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in the critically-acclaimed Drama that’s sure to leave you yearning for love by the end credits.
“Chanté brought Dana to life in a way where I caught myself watching sometimes in awe,” said Michael B. Jordan in an interview with EW.
“She’s really, really good. And it was fun to play the stages when you first meet somebody, what that feels like falling in love. Yeah, we got a chance to be upset with each other, be in love with each other, be goofy, be shy; to hit all those milestones that you do in any relationship. And I think she just did an amazing job at just being present. That’s so key and important, and yeah, she’s just wildly talented, so it was a great time.”
Directed by Denzel Washington with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, “A Journal For Jordan” is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.
Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.
Peep the moving trailer below:
Chris Noth Reveals He Almost Didn’t Return As Big For ‘And Just Like That’ After Learning His Character’s Fate
Chris Noth aka Mr. Big reveals why he almost didn’t return to the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot — and it definitely has to do with that groundbreaking Peloton scene.
Everyone’s talking about Chris Noth‘s dramatic and devastating demise as Mr. Big in the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, and apparently, that devastation was felt with the actors as well. Speaking with Access Hollywood, the 67-year-old actor revealed how he almost said no the Sex and the City reboot due to his fateful end.
“I originally called him [the director and co-creator of Sex And The City Michael Patrick King] and said ‘Michael, I’m not doing this. I don’t want to die.’ Because in the original [first] movie [draft] that happened, which they didn’t end up doing. And I said ‘I’m just not interested,’ he shared with the outlet. “At first I thought, ‘Well maybe they try and adopt a baby?’ But no…it’s not Sex And The City, it’s And Just Like That…, and in this story, Big’s got to go.”
Chris continued with at least a glimmer of hope about his character’s memory on the show, saying, “Nobody ever really dies because you’re always in the minds of people so there may be a little more Big to come.”
In case you missed it, the first episode of the reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw comes home from Lily’s piano recital to find the love of her life, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, dying on their bathroom floor from an apparent heart attack. Although the two had a plan to go to the Hamptons that evening, Carrie chose last minute to support her friend Charlotte’s daughter for her recital, and Big, with his night now free, took to his Peloton bike for a sweaty workout. After his virtual ride with Peloton instructor Allegra, he collapses and suffers a heart attack.
The death scene caused a bit of a backlash for the fitness company, as they saw a decrease in sales and stocks take a tumble the day after the premiere. In response, Peloton issued a statement through Cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, noting the positive effects of cycling and saying the exercise would have helped delay a heart attack. They even went so far as to condemn Mr. Big’s lifestyle as being a part of his cardiovascular issues and also made a quick ad response narrated by Ryan Reynolds with Big and his instructor Allegra cheers-ing to “new beginnings.”
Tory Lanez To Face Trial, Reportedly Yelled ‘Dance, B***h’ Before Firing At Megan Thee Stallion
Judge Keith Borjon finds probable cause for Tory Lanez to face trial over allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, detective testifies Tory allegedly told her to “dance, b***h” before firing.
The saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is far from over. While Tory has maintained he is innocent and the usual stance of the truth will come out eventually online, in the real world, he had court this morning.
Judge Keith Borjon found probable cause to send the case to trial during a preliminary hearing earlier this morning, December 14. The roadside dispute that took place after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house will now be in the hands of the trial when Tory is back in court on January 13.
During the preliminary hearing this morning in his felony assault case, a long-standing rumor was confirmed by the testimony of an officer on the stand. An intoxicated Tory reportedly told Megan to “dance, b***h” before firing a gun. Detectives also revealed they found the gun under Tory’s passenger seat and it was “warm to the touch,” suggesting “the firearm had been used” recently.
Tory is innocent until proven guilty, but from the facts starting to come out, that innocence is in jeopardy if the trial doesn’t go in his favor.
