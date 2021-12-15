Khloe Kardashian: How She’s Handling Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Drama

Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child.

Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.

“Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family,” the insider shared. “The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.” The source went on to share how Travis was at the party, but staryed “pretty laid back” the whole time, considering the recent tragic events he endured at his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5.

Another source close to the family revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had been “planning this baby shower for a couple months” and that it was a “really intimate” event attended only by “immediate family” and close friends held at half-sister Khloe Kardashian‘s home. “At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her,” the insider shared.

They continued, “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby is here,” they shared. “The baby is said to be due in mid-January and Kylie is really focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind right now. Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time.”

In addition to the latest baby shower news, another source told HL back in October how Travis has “been a rock” for Kylie during her second pregnancy. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, Travis has been very hands on.

Kylie, for her part, has also continued to be incredibly supportive of her man as he continues to navigate the tragic aftermath of his Nov. 5 Astroworld concert. “Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Kylie shared in a Nov. 7 statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she also said.