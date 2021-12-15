Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian: How She’s Handling Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Drama
As the paternity drama continues to swirl around Khloe Kardashian’s former beau, Tristan Thompson, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HL how the reality star is handling the situation.
Khloe Kardashian, 37, can’t be bothered by the paternity drama surrounding her former boyfriend and father of her first child, Tristan Thompson, 30, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, sharing how Khloe has been navigating the waters since the drama dropped. “After the Tristan drama unfolded, Khloe knew she would be asked questions by people everywhere she went,” the source shared. “Khloe wasn’t in hiding because she made a very public appearance for the People’s Choice Awards, but that was a controlled environment where she could dictate the narrative.”
The insider went on to share that Khloe didn’t have the “the time or energy to speak on something that’s none of her business,” adding that the reality star was handling the situation “very maturely” and wouldn’t be cutting Tristan out of her life completely. “At the end of the day, Tristan will always be True’s dad and that’s really all that matters.”
The scandal of note continues to unfold, but what we know currently is that Tristan has been accused by Texas trainer Maralee Nicols of being the father of her baby boy she had on Thursday December 2. While the 30-year-old NBA player admitted to having sex with Maralee, he also requested a paternity test. Moreover, an alleged text from Tristan was released where the player supposedly offered her $75,000 to drop the paternity suit.
As all the chaos continues, another source close to the Kardashians revealed to HL that Khloe’s relationship with Tristan was “done” and she doesn’t see the possibility of them getting back together. “He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True and she is not going to prevent him from doing this. But as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him, not after this,” the source revealed.
In addition to what our insiders shared, fans can see Khloe handling the incident as well as she can, recently taking a sweet photo of she and True, celebrating their bond beyond whatever issues mom and dad may endure.
Travis Scott Attended Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Baby Shower For 2nd Child, But Stayed ‘Low Key’ Despite Being ‘Excited’
Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child.
Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.
“Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family,” the insider shared. “The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.” The source went on to share how Travis was at the party, but staryed “pretty laid back” the whole time, considering the recent tragic events he endured at his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5.
Another source close to the family revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had been “planning this baby shower for a couple months” and that it was a “really intimate” event attended only by “immediate family” and close friends held at half-sister Khloe Kardashian‘s home. “At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her,” the insider shared.
They continued, “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby is here,” they shared. “The baby is said to be due in mid-January and Kylie is really focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind right now. Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time.”
Jude Law’s Son Rafferty, 25, Looks Like His Dad In ‘The Holiday’ As He Parties With Friends At London Pub
Rafferty Law was spotted hanging out with pals at the popular London pub The Walmer Castle, which is owned by former footballer David Beckham and film director Guy Ritchie.
Graham Simpkins, is that you?! Jude Law‘s son Rafferty Law, 25, looked just like his 48-year-old dad’s character from the 2006 movie The Holiday when he was photographed enjoying a smoke and chat with friends outside a London pub on Dec. 12. The pub was The Walmer Castle, which is owned by David Beckham and Guy Ritchie, and the handsome lad was all smiles while engaging in a conversation around cameras.
He wore a light tan zip-up long-sleeved top with red stripes and blue pants during the outing. He also wore black boots and appeared to be chatting with an unidentified woman at one point. His curly hair was reminiscent of his dad’s, especially when he was younger.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Rafferty, whose mother is Sadie Frost, out and about. The Jude look-alike has followed in his father’s footsteps by acting in a few things and wowed readers when he posed for British GQ digital special, GQ Hype in Jan. The hunk showed off his amazing blue eyes and attractive features as he laid back with his hands above his head in the gorgeous photo.
Some of the things Rafferty has acted in include the film Twist, which is a thoroughly modern retelling of Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist, and the 2020 short film The Hat. Although he’s been compared to Jude due their similar looks and career paths, the younger Law has admitted he doesn’t like to compare himself to anyone.
“I’m someone who really tries not to compare themselves to anyone else. I really try and ‘do me,’” he said Raff when asked about what it’s like having an “international sex symbol” like Jude for a father, in his British GQ interview. “My dad’s my best mate; he and I have always been so close. Like any father and son, growing up I looked up to my dad a lot. I’ve always liked the way he dresses – he loves trainers, so that got me into trainers from a young age. He likes good music and that got me into the same.”
Ben Affleck Admits He Almost Didn’t Rekindle Romance With J.Lo Because Of His Kids
Ben Affleck talked about getting sober, his relationship with his kids, and his on-again relationship with Jennifer Lopez in an open and honest interview with Howard Stern.
Ben Affleck, 49, is speaking out about how his rekindled flame with Jennifer Lopez, 52, almost didn’t happen. The actor made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show for an interview about his past and current life and admitted his three kids, including Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, are the reason he hesitated to strike up a relationship with the singer again.
When asked if he had doubts before diving back into a serious romance, Ben, who got back together with J.Lo earlier this year -17 years after they ended their engagement -, told Howard, “It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.”
“That being said, I know that my life affects them,” he continued. “Me and their mom are celebrities and that is hard, let’s not bullsh*t each other right? That is a cross to bear. It is an albatross already. So, I have tried to live my life in a way, and then during the divorce they printed f*cking horrible lies.”
Ben, who has been open about his struggles with alcohol in the past, also touched upon his journey to getting sober, and said that the way his kids looked at him at his rock bottom moment is what caused him to ultimately get the help he needed. “The cure for addiction is suffering,” he said. “You suffer enough before something inside you goes, ‘That’s enough.’”
“It was my kids. Since that day, I swear to Christ, I have not wanted to drink once,” he went on. “I am not cured. I am not a preacher, but there is a happy ending if you can get there.”
Ben also revealed what made him start drinking to begin with and explained why he and Jennifer took their time with getting a divorce. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
“Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” he added.
Since they started dating again, Ben and J.Lo have been seen on numerous outings with his kids and her 13-year-old kids, Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, proving they’re openly ready to share their lives as parents together.
