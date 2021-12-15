Kim Kardashian’s nephew, Mason, advises her to keep daughter, North West, safe on social media

Kim Kardasshian‘s “mature” 12-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, expressed concern for his 8-year-old cousin, North West, after she went live on TikTok without permission.

Mason was alarmed when North went live on TikTok and filmed Kim lying in bed alone over the weekend.

Mason is the son of Kim’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick (pictured).

The smart boy advised 40-year-old Kim not to let North go live on TikTok without supervision — after all, she’s just a kid.

Kim shared her nephew’s thoughtful text messages via her Instagram Stories:

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret.”

He added:

“I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said.”

The preteen was seemingly referring to the time he went viral for denying reports that Auntie Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott were back together in March 2020.

Mason added:

“Just in case for safety” and “I’d love to talk to her about it. Next time I come over maybe.”

Kim was impressed and thanked her nephew for the kind advice.

“I appreciate you looking out and I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

Kim referred to her nephew as a “king” and she invited him for a sleepover.