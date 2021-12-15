Connect with us

Kim Kardashian’s nephew, Mason, advises her to keep daughter, North West, safe on social media

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

Kim Kardasshian‘s “mature” 12-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, expressed concern for his 8-year-old cousin, North West, after she went live on TikTok without permission.

Mason was alarmed when North went live on TikTok and filmed Kim lying in bed alone over the weekend.

Mason is the son of Kim’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick (pictured).

The smart boy advised 40-year-old Kim not to let North go live on TikTok without supervision — after all, she’s just a kid.

Kim shared her nephew’s thoughtful text messages via her Instagram Stories:

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret.”

He added:

“I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said.”

The preteen was seemingly referring to the time he went viral for denying reports that Auntie Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott were back together in March 2020.

Mason added:

“Just in case for safety” and “I’d love to talk to her about it. Next time I come over maybe.”

Kim was impressed and thanked her nephew for the kind advice.

“I appreciate you looking out and I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

Kim referred to her nephew as a “king” and she invited him for a sleepover.

Photo may have been deleted

Celebrities

Woman attacked after filming murder of O-Block ARoy

December 15, 2021

By Sandra Rose 

A Chicago woman was attacked after she leaked video of the moment O-Block ARoy was shot and killed by a man he assaulted.

The Facebook Live video, filmed from an apartment window in O-Block, shows a man cowering on the ground as ARoy punched him repeatedly. When ARoy walked away, the man stood up, drew a weapon and shot the OG gangster multiple times before fleeing on foot. ARoy, real name James Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
 

The video of his murder went viral on Monday. A second video showed an angry crowd attacking the woman who leaked the video.
 

O-Block, also known as Parkway Gardens, is an infamous housing project on the 6400 block of South King Drive in Chicago. It was named after Gangster Disciples member Odee Perry, 20, who was shot and killed by Tooka gang member Gakirah “K.I.” Barnes when she was only 13.

Parkway Gardens was once home to numerous drill rappers, including Chief Keef and King Von (deceased).

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Says ‘Aloha’ In Sexy Black Bikini While Vacationing In Hawaii — Photos

December 15, 2021

Flaunting it! Amelia Hamlin set temperatures soaring as she shared some sizzling bikini snaps from her tropical getaway!

Amelia Hamlin is living her best life! The 20-year-old model gave her fans a treat as she posted a few sizzling bikini snaps from her family vacation in Hawaii. Taking to her Instagram Stories on December 14, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin began the fun photo drop with a gorgeous shot of the tropical landscape and the caption, “Feeling really lucky this morning.” She then added the sexy swimsuit shots where the natural beauty wrote, “sooo grateful 4 this time 2 slow down.”

As you can see in the photos here, Amelia struts across the a grassy knoll wearing a black bikini top and cut-off denim shorts. Her trademark brunette tresses are pinned back in a ponytail, as she rocks sleek modern sunglasses. The Women 360 Management model then showed off her flawless figure in a matching black thong as she posed like a pro in a pool of crystal blue water. Looking every inch the cover girl, Amelia flashed her megawatt smile having fun in the sun. Her wet locks were left long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.

Amelia Hamlin rocks white bikini as she hits the beach on Valentine’s Day, 2021. (Mega)

Earlier this year, Amelia made headlines for her romance with Scott Disick. The pair, with an age gap of 18 years, officially split in September 2021 after nearly a year together. On the November 30 edition of Watch What Happens Live, Harry got frank about what he knew of the breakup and how he felt about it. “Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry explained. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

Echoing her dad’s sentiment, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Amelia isn’t too concerned about the split. “Amelia has totally moved on since her relationship with Scott,” our source revealed. “She’s happy doing her own thing, working on her career, and is excited about her future in general. She really isn’t holding onto any type of hope of a reconciliation between her and Scott.” She certainly seems to be living her best life!

Selena Gomez Debuts Massive New Back Tattoo That Runs Down From Her Neck — See Pic

December 15, 2021

Selena Gomez showed off her new tattoo in a photo shared by Keith Scott ‘Bang Bang’ McCurdy, who has designed ink for the singer before.

Selena Gomez has some new ink on her body. The singer/actress, 29, debuted a new black tattoo on Wednesday, December 15 in a snapshot shared to Instagram by tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy. Selena’s tattoo, which can be seen below, starts at the base of her neck and runs down to just reach her shoulder blades. She faced a graffiti-filled wall while dressed in a black backwards coat that exposed her stylish ink. Bang Bang captioned the photo, “@selenagomez ✍️.”

Bang Bang’s image didn’t offer the best insight as to what Selena’s new tattoo depicts. Regardless, fans of the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress flooded the comments section of the post and complimented her new ink. “darklena is coming,” one fan said, while another wrote, “tell us more omg. we need a closer look.” A different follower pondered if Selena’s tattoo is of a rose, while others continued pleading with Bang Bang to show a closer-look at the design.

This is not the first tattoo that Selena has gotten from Bang Bang. The singer has more than 10 tattoos, Page Six reported previously, and she most recently used Bang Bang’s services to add a tattoo on her collarbone in April 2021. Bang Bang documented the new ink design on Instagram, and then EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Selena “reached out not too long ago, just saying she really wanted to get tattooed, not sure what and was thinking something big. We almost did a big cross and we designed it and looked at it and just decided like it didn’t fit.”

Selena Gomez at the 2017 InStyle Awards (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bang Bang added of the Only Murders in the Building star, “She took it really well. It took, I don’t know maybe a minute and a half to do. And she came in with a couple friends who also got tattoos, and it was, it was fun, it was cool. She’s a sweetheart. She’s as nice a person as you can know.”

Selena also used Bang Bang’s services to get the word “Rare” inked to her neck in January 2020. The neck tattoo was, of course, in reference to her incredibly vulnerable album of the same name, which debuted the same month Selena got her tattoo.

