Bitcoin

LABEL Foundation Is Bridging To The Binance Smart Chain Using MultiBaas Middleware

Published

28 seconds ago

on

LABEL
Blockchain-oriented international education platform LABEL Foundation has announced it is bridging over to the Binance Smart Chain. In order to expand interoperability, the platform which is built on the Ethereum Mainnet is enabling new use cases through this bridge.

Using the MultiBaas Middleware built by Curvegrid, LABEL Foundation will create a bridge that links the Ethereum Mainnet and the Binance Smart Chain that will allow LBL tokens to move freely between both blockchains. The integration will allow for advanced smart contract capabilities as well as massive computation for the LABEL Foundation to bring more sustainable, scalable, and secure performance for its users.

LABEL has also announced that it is conducting two consecutive IDOs on RedKite and NFTb on 17th December, which allows the early-stage users to purchase LBL tokens during the public sale.

Benefits Of The Bridge

One pain point for users who transact on the Ethereum blockchain has been the high fees associated with its activities. The blockchain has grown to become the home of DeFi and as such has seen increased network activity. Users are increasingly finding themselves putting off small transactions and moving assets like NFTs on the blockchain due to these fees.

These high transaction fees have pushed DApps on the network to seek out cheaper alternatives for their clients and the Binance Smart Chain has presented itself as the obvious choice for this migration.

With the BSC bridge, the LABEL Foundation foundation would be able to significantly lower fees for its investors and increase throughput efficiency. The Binance Smart Chain is known throughout the crypto space for its fast, decentralized transactions, as well as high TPS (transactions per second), which LABEL Foundation will leverage.

The blockchain gives projects with a long-term vision like LABEL Foundation the ability to anticipate and solve issues that LBL token holders may encounter by making the DApp multichain.

LABEL Foundation Builds For The Future

The multichain bridge enabled by the MultiBaas Middleware will allow LBL tokens to move seamlessly from BEP-20 to ERC-20 and vice versa. It aids in LABEL Foundation’s expansion which has already crossed the blockchain and education industry.

Through a recent collaboration with the leading music education platform OPENTRACK, operated by Clession, LABEL Foundation brings world-class instructors into its ecosystem to provide best-in-class content for its platform.

LABEL Foundation is bringing artists such as Scoop DeVille, Mark Lettieri, Docskim, and many Grammy-nominated artists to incubate and NFTize IP rights on the platform. Through its NFT Market, IP rights can be embedded in NFTs to make them readily transactable. This will be done through a Global Value Chain initiated by a virtuous loop provided by LABEL Foundation.

The migration and bridging to the Binance Smart Chain will also enable LABEL Foundation to leverage the blockchain’s many features in order to bring the very best experience to users through their App.

Last but not least, bridging to the BSC will enable LABEL Foundation to find and onboard world-class entertainment talents through its incubation system. Profit-sharing will be fair through an enabling environment created through effective system integration.

LABEL Foundation also announced that Solanium will be joining the project as a strategic adviser to help expand its ecosystem.

 

Bitcoin

Top 3 Most Famous Polygon Metaverse Games

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Top 3 Most Famous Polygon Metaverse Games
  • With over 91K users in the previous 30 days, Arc8 tops the list.
  • PooMania is currently Polygon’s second most popular game.

Metaverse games like Decentraland and The Sandbox are now fetching valuations worth billions. Let us look at the top 3 most famous crypto polygon metaverse games.

1. ARC8 BY GAMEE

Polygon’s top Metaverse crypto game is Arc8 by GAMEE. Arc8 is a group of mobile games that allow players to earn cryptocurrency based on the P2E model. The program is now accessible for iOS and Android smartphones, so users can start playing games straight away. Arc8 creates its own games, focusing on hard gameplay and entertaining combat.

Moreover, Arc8 is an amazing idea that pays people for their expertise. Arc8 also conducts competitions and events where players may earn extra incentives. With over 91K users in the previous 30 days, Arc8 tops the list.

2. POOMANIA

PooMania is a blockchain-based war game. Users may purchase a Poo to battle other players in the Poos market. Some Poos were quoted at 1000 MATIC (around $2,000) and others at 145 MATIC (around $300).

PooMania’s popularity has soared in recent months, with over 41,000 users in the previous 30 days. PooMania is currently Polygon‘s second most popular game.

3. CRAZY DEFENSE HEROES

Crazy Defense Heroes is now available, a TOWER ecosystem mobile tower-defence game. TOWER includes Crazy Kings and Crazy Defense Heroes, two successful smartphone apps with over 2 million downloads. Participants CDH user ID may earn them TOWER tokens by linking your MetaMask wallet to your phone’s Crazy Defense Heroes.

TOWER’s team has previously created high-quality games. TOWER’s value will rise once the blockchain-based PC game is released, with over 36,000 users in the previous 30 days. Crazy Defense Heroes is currently Polygon’s third most popular game. This is a fantastic project to watch in 2022.

Bitcoin

Crypto Market Bloodbath Creates Largest Stretch Of Fear Since April Peak

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Fear, blood, a spider and a black rose
As the downtrend in the crypto market continues, so does extreme fear. What’s inspiring the sell-off? Is it Omicron? Or is it Evergrande? Is it a conspiracy? Or is it the holidays? All those questions and more have had the Fear and Greed Index pointing left for a month straight. What does this mean? Where do we go from here? That’s what we’re here to explore. 

Related Reading | Blood In The Streets: Crypto Market Becomes Fearful As Bitcoin Dives

But first, let’s talk about the Fear and Greed Index. One of the many Bitcoin indicators, it measures the market’s general sentiment at the moment. Zero is extreme Fear. A hundred is extreme Greed. And the indicator oscillates between those two at any given time. It’s been said that the crypto market is very emotional. The Fear and Greed Index is there to keep investors from making irrational decisions based on sentiment alone. 

Fear And Greed Index shows Extreme Fear | Source: Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update

What’s The Fear And Greed Index Saying Now?

According to Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update, fear has settled in:

“The Fear and Greed Index has now signaled “Fear” or “Extreme Fear” for almost one month straight. The last time we saw such a prolonged fearful market sentiment was at the beginning of the summer when the market sentiment was fearful for more than two months straight. With the sustained consolidation of bitcoin, the late autumn euphoria has dampened, and the overall sentiment seems very negative at the moment.”

The report also says that, “during steady sell-offs, bitcoin tends to outperform the overall crypto market.” And this time was no exception, BTC “outperformed all indexes so far in December, seeing a negative return of -18% after a relatively flat second week of trading this month.” On the other hand, “the Small Cap index has seen a loss of nearly a third of its value in December.“ What does this mean in general?

“The bitcoin dominance has risen by 1.13% in the last week. This is the third time we’re seeing bitcoin dominance bottom at 40% in 2021. The last two times were May 19th and Sep 13th. It seems that the 40% threshold is a difficult area for alts to sustain”

BTCUSD price chart for 12/15/2021 - TradingView

BTC price chart for 12/15/2021 on Eightcap | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

What Can We Expect In The Future?

To get our dose of technical and on-chain analysis, let’s give the mic to this month’s Fear & Greed Newsletter:

“A major factor here is the cycle support band. We cannot ignore the fact that Bitcoin had just closed 2 consecutive weeks below the market support band. Historically, this meant that we’d see a longer consolidation phase before we could have a true reversal in the trend. The takeaway here is this, as long as Bitcoin closes the week below the cycle support band, we shouldn’t expect any major breakout in price to take place.”

Every dog has its day, though. A week ago, analyzing a very similar market sentiment, NewsBTC informed you:

“A “Fear and Greed” Index on Extreme Fear levels, according to certain analysts, has historically preceded crypto market local bottoms. However, a run into new highs could see an obstacle as the macro-economic outlook turn complex.”

Related Reading | Bitcoin Price Bloodbath: Is El Salvador A “Sell The News” Event?

It’s also important to remember that only two months ago, we were in a similar situation and the sentiment did a complete 180 in a matter of weeks. 

“The indicator dipped all the way down to extreme fear on 30th September, but in under two weeks the sentiment has already rebounded back to extreme greed. The report notes that this shows how fast the sentiment can change among the crypto market.”

With that being said, and a disclaimer that this isn’t financial advice, in a situation like this there’s only one thing we could say… hodl the line! 

Featured Image: PublicDomainPictures on Pixabay| Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin

Slope Finance Joins Forces with MoonPay to Activate its Fiat Payment Gateways

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Gold Fever $NGL is coming to the Kucoin exchange
Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, 15th December, 2021, Chainwire

Slope Finance, the first mobile wallet built on Solana which has gained phenomenal traction in the mobile-first market, has announced its partnership with MoonPay, a leading crypto payments infrastructure company, to offer an industry-first wallet with a fiat on-ramp into the Solana ecosystem. This partnership offers easy access to Slope’s quarter of a million users who are embracing the full spectrum of offerings from cryptocurrency purchases to NFT minting capability.

The partnership with MoonPay significantly reduces the barriers of access to blockchain by enabling users to participate directly through traditional fiat payment methods. This allows users to use debit cards or Apple Pay methods to convert from their own local fiat currency to dollars when making purchases.

Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay, said: “From the very beginning, MoonPay has worked to simplify fiat-to-crypto transactions so that more people can have access to this remarkable technology. Partnering with leaders in the mobile space such as Slope is a giant step in this direction, and we’re delighted to see where it leads us.”

This is a timely partnership given the extraordinary consumer interest in the NFT market. With Slope Finance offering minting, floor prices, and leveraging of NFTs, this will give a new level of power to users of the platform. 

MoonPay is a rapidly growing company that at just two and a half years old had the largest and highest valued Series A for any bootstrapped crypto company globally. It’s the ultimate partner to join Slope on this journey. 

