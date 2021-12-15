Lori Harvey Is All Smiles In Sexy Cutout Dress For Night Out After Judging At Miss Universe

Luann de Lesseps is under fire after a recent appearance in Washington, D.C.

After hosting “A Very Countess Christmas” at The Lincoln Theater on Friday, a number of fans spoke out against the Real Housewives of New York City cast member, claiming she exhibited some very upsetting behavior in the moments that followed her performance.

In a screenshot of a Bravo Ducking Bravo post on Instagram, which was re-shared by Bravo and Cocktails on Instagram, one person suggested that Luann dined and dashed on a $700 tab at Le Diplomate.

“We went to Luann’s show in DC. Saw her at [Le Diplomate] in DC after the show. She refused to talk to anyone, told the manager she is a celebrity and had to seek [refuge] in their restaurant. They then racked up a [$700] bill and walked out and never paid. The manager had to find out who she was to [locate] her. Left the waiter with no tip on a [$700] bill,” the person alleged.

In another message, it was written, “”Yes!!! The manager said she walked in and said she is a celebrity and wanted a table. We told him her name after she left without paying and he thanked us and said he would track her down.”

Then, in a separate post, it was noted that it had not yet been confirmed whether Luann had either voluntarily paid the bill she allegedly walked out on, or been tracked down.

“He did not track her down that we know of [because] we didn’t follow up the next day,” an unnamed person explained.

Following the accusation, Luann spoke out about what really went down at the restaurant.

“After my performance in D.C., I enjoyed a beautiful dinner after my sold-out show at a great restaurant, with my team, and there was an unfortunate misunderstanding which was resolved immediately,” Luann said in a statement to the Daily Mail, also joking, “‘All I Wanted For Christmas?’ … was a seafood tower.”

According to a source, who also spoke to the outlet, Luann was part of a party of six and attempted to pay the bill, which was not $700, but closer to $500, when it arrived.

As the insider explained, Luann threw her credit card onto the table to pay but accidentally picked it up before it was actually scanned. Then, after realizing that there was no receipt for the payment the following day, Luann “immediately” prompted her team to reach out to the restaurant and ultimately left a “significant tip” for the wait staff with the “very understanding” management of Le Diplomat.

Luann did not address the claims regarding her supposed ill treatment of the fan.

The Real Housewives of New York City was put on hiatus after a lackluster 13th season but is expected to be brought back to Bravo by 2023.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo