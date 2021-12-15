Celebrities
Luann de Lesseps Accused of Dining and Dashing on $700 Bill
Luann de Lesseps is under fire after a recent appearance in Washington, D.C.
After hosting “A Very Countess Christmas” at The Lincoln Theater on Friday, a number of fans spoke out against the Real Housewives of New York City cast member, claiming she exhibited some very upsetting behavior in the moments that followed her performance.
In a screenshot of a Bravo Ducking Bravo post on Instagram, which was re-shared by Bravo and Cocktails on Instagram, one person suggested that Luann dined and dashed on a $700 tab at Le Diplomate.
“We went to Luann’s show in DC. Saw her at [Le Diplomate] in DC after the show. She refused to talk to anyone, told the manager she is a celebrity and had to seek [refuge] in their restaurant. They then racked up a [$700] bill and walked out and never paid. The manager had to find out who she was to [locate] her. Left the waiter with no tip on a [$700] bill,” the person alleged.
In another message, it was written, “”Yes!!! The manager said she walked in and said she is a celebrity and wanted a table. We told him her name after she left without paying and he thanked us and said he would track her down.”
Then, in a separate post, it was noted that it had not yet been confirmed whether Luann had either voluntarily paid the bill she allegedly walked out on, or been tracked down.
“He did not track her down that we know of [because] we didn’t follow up the next day,” an unnamed person explained.
Following the accusation, Luann spoke out about what really went down at the restaurant.
“After my performance in D.C., I enjoyed a beautiful dinner after my sold-out show at a great restaurant, with my team, and there was an unfortunate misunderstanding which was resolved immediately,” Luann said in a statement to the Daily Mail, also joking, “‘All I Wanted For Christmas?’ … was a seafood tower.”
According to a source, who also spoke to the outlet, Luann was part of a party of six and attempted to pay the bill, which was not $700, but closer to $500, when it arrived.
As the insider explained, Luann threw her credit card onto the table to pay but accidentally picked it up before it was actually scanned. Then, after realizing that there was no receipt for the payment the following day, Luann “immediately” prompted her team to reach out to the restaurant and ultimately left a “significant tip” for the wait staff with the “very understanding” management of Le Diplomat.
Luann did not address the claims regarding her supposed ill treatment of the fan.
The Real Housewives of New York City was put on hiatus after a lackluster 13th season but is expected to be brought back to Bravo by 2023.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
‘Red Table Talk’ Preview: Carrie-Anne Moss Tears Up Over Willow’s Praise Of Trinity In ‘The Matrix’
Willow Smith makes Carrie-Anne Moss tear up when she says she ‘always’ wanted to ‘be Trinity’ after watching ‘The Matrix’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Red Table Talk’s 100th episode.
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite with Jada Pinkett Smith for a special Matrix reunion during the 100th episode of Red Table Talk on December 15. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Keanu and Carrie-Anne sit down with Jada, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith to talk about the movie’s impact. Willow admits that Carrie-Anne’s character was a major inspiration for her.
“Over the pandemic, I watched the first Matrix again, and I was just boo-hoo crying. Like Notebook boo-hoo crying,” Willow says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “I was like, this is so real. It hit me different at an older age. Like, I just always wanted to be Trinity.” Jada adds, “Who doesn’t?”
Carrie-Anne wipes a tear away from her eye after hearing Willow’s words. Willow notes that Trinity is a “beautiful” and “strong” female character. Jada tells Carrie-Anne that she brings a “vulnerable strength along with that no-nonsense strength as well. That’s a quality I have yet to see anywhere else. I’ve always loved that about you.”
During Red Table Talk’s 100th episode, Priyanka Chopra will also be joining the Matrix reunion. She stars as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. In the episode, Keanu will reveal what makes him happy, Carrie-Anne admits what changed her life, and Priyanka has a burning question for her co-stars.
Jada will be reuniting onscreen with Keanu and Carrie-Anne in The Matrix Resurrections, the highly-anticipated sequel to The Matrix Revolutions. Jada will reprise the role of Niobe. Keanu and Carrie-Anne are back as Neo and Trinity. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
The movie will be released in theaters on December 22 and also be available on HBO Max for one month. The 100th episode of Red Table Talk will premiere on December 15 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.
Celebrities
Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn Talks ‘Traumatic Childbirth’
Christine Quinn doesn’t believe Netflix did the best job in portraying the reality of her pregnancy on Selling Sunset.
After filming the final moments of pregnancy and the early moments of parenthood for season four, Christine is admitting that she found it extremely hurtful that so many felt she had an easy time transitioning into mom life following a traumatic birthing experience and emergency C-section earlier this year.
“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression… this season was really difficult for me,” Christine revealed to ET Canada on December 10. “I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”
Christine and her husband, Christian Richard, who she married on the third season of the reality series, welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet, now 7 months, in the midst of production on season four. And, while it may have looked like a breeze, Christine was faced with some major issues after the baby’s birth.
“The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside you know, I was dealing with PTSD,” she noted.
Although Christine said she was “absolutely” upfront with her Selling Sunset producers about the hardships she was facing, she was ultimately left feeling hurt by the way everything played out on the show.
“They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong because every time I was working, I was walking into work,” she shared. “It was a lion’s den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”
“It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through,” Christine continued. “And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant.”
As Selling Sunset fans may have seen, the yoga scene in question led some to suspect Christine had actually faked her pregnancy, which she quickly denied.
“They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency c-section,’” she recalled. “My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was.”
In July, while celebrating her son’s two-month birthday, Christine admitted on Instagram that filming Selling Sunset season four amid her pregnancy was “one of the most difficult things I have ever done.”
“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive,” she wrote.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
Photo Credit: MEGA
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Texts From Nephew Mason, 12, Warning North, 8, Not To Go Live On TikTok
Mason Disick advised Kim Kardashian to stop his cousin North West from going live on TikTok again, after North gave a house tour on the app without permission.
Mason Disick, 12, is always looking out for his KarJenner cousins, including North West, 8. North went live on her TikTok account on Sunday (Dec. 12) to give a tour of her family’s residence in Hidden Hills, California, but the livestream was cut once her mom Kim Kardashian, 41, told North she’s “not allowed to” do that. Mason intervened after the incident when he texted his famous aunt and advised her to prohibit North from going live on TikTok ever again. Kim ended up sharing a screenshot of the adorable messages, which can be seen below, on her Instagram Story on December 14, in honor of Mason’s 12th birthday.
Mason’s first text read, “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.” Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s eldest child added, “Just in case for safety.” Kim agreed with Mason when she responded to her nephew: “I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but It could be good if you talk to her about it.”
In response, Mason said he’d “love” to discuss things further with North the “next time” he comes to their home. “I would love that! Thank you! Sleep over soon?” the SKIMS founder said back. Alongside the screenshotted message, Kim wrote, “a helpful king” with a crown emoji on her IG Story. She also shared numerous photos of Mason, as well as his little brother Reign Disick, 7, who was also born on Dec. 14, to celebrate their birthdays.
North launched her TikTok account, which she shares jointly with her mother, in November. The account has racked up over 2 million followers and features clips of North hanging with Kim, her siblings Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2, and some of her cousins, such as True Thompson, 3, and Penelope Disick, 9. North’s dad, Kanye West, 44, hasn’t popped up in any of his daughter’s footage yet. The Donda rapper has been co-parenting his four kids with Kim, who just recently filed paperwork requesting she be declared “legally single” and be allowed to drop the “West” from her name.
