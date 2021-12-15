Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Twin In Green For Romantic NYC Date Night

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves rocked stylish green outfits while going out to enjoy a late night appearance in support of ‘Sing 2,’ which will hit theaters next week.

Matthew McConaughey, 52, and his wife Camila Alves, 39, stepped out of their hotel in New York city on Dec. 14 to go on outing in support of Sing 2. The actor, who stars in the film, which comes out next week, was wearing a green blazer over a white top, green pants, and black and white shoes during the outing while his pretty spouse wore her own green outfit. Hers included a long green and white plaid jacket/shirt and white top under a black blazer and baggy black pants with black heeled boots.

The beauty also added a matching green knit paperboy-style cap that perfectly topped the look and both spouses wore white face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID pandemic. They were photographed while walking out of their hotel door and didn’t pay attention to cameras as they looked straight ahead. Camila was also seen wearing glasses earlier in the day when she and Matthew were seen out and about separately.

One day before their latest outing, Matthew and Camila attended the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles, CA and they again rocked matching outfits. His included a tan blazer and vest over a black shirt and tan pants and hers included a lighter tan sleeveless halter-style top dress with ruffles. He added black shiny shoes to his fashion choice while she added heels and they both happily posed on the carpet of the event with smiles.

Matthew and Camila, who got married in 2012 and share three kids together, have been known as one of Hollywood’s most lovely couples and back in Sept., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what the “secret” to their marriage is. “Relationships are work, but I choose love,” she said I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”

“But when you’re doing the work, what do you choose?” she went on. “That’s the question that it’s really important for people to ask when you’re working in your relationship, what do you choose? And for me, I choose love and I choose growth.”