Connect with us

News

Minnesota surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Minnesota surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Minnesota surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday with 54 new deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The milestone illustrates the deadly toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the state, the nation and the globe. More than 800,000 U.S. residents have died since the pandemic began in 2020 and the worldwide death toll now tops 5.3 million.

The deaths reported Wednesday were representative of the ongoing impact of the pandemic with 45 of the fatalities seniors and 18 of them residing in long-term care. Those whose deaths were reported Wednesday ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s.

Of the 10,018 Minnesotans who’ve died since March 2020, more than half, 5,074 fatalities, were residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living. There are 124 deaths suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, but the person who died never had a positive coronavirus test.

The most deaths have occurred in the state’s populous urban and suburban counties, but the impact per capita has been much greater in rural parts of the state. That’s also often where vaccination rates are the lowest.

Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to prevent severe COVID-19 and slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, a growing amount of research shows the protection provide by vaccines wanes considerably after six months and booster shots are recommended for everyone 16 and older.

In recent months, an increasing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been in people who are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases represent more than 21 percent of the cases diagnosed this year as well as 18 percent of the hospitalizations and 18.5 percent of the deaths.

The last month of data available from the Minnesota Department of Health, from mid-October to early November, shows that more than 46 percent of those who died had been fully vaccinated.

Health officials say breakthrough rates should not be considered a measure of vaccine efficacy and they maintain that vaccines offer protection from severe infection and death. However, the risk is higher for older people with underlying medical conditions who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

Minnesota has administered 8.3 million doses of vaccine and 1.4 million boosters.

The state Department of Health also reported 2,231 new infections Wednesday, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 971,667. There are 1,645 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 including 371 in intensive care.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

CSU Rams football early National Signing Day class of 2022

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

CSU Rams football early National Signing Day class of 2022
google news

Early National Signing Day took place Wednesday. Here’s a look at which football players have signed with the Colorado State Rams.
Player Pos. Hometown Stars*
Dante Bivens OL Houston, Texas
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi QB Aledo, Texas ***
Trevyn Heil OL Aurora, Colo.
Aaron Karas OL Arvada, Colo. **
Dontae Keys OL Fayetteville, N.C.
Corey Lambert Jr. DB Harvey, La.
Ky Oday WR Denver, Colo.
Melquan Stovall WR Lancaster, Calif.
google news
Continue Reading

News

Michelle Wu sets January 12 date to clear out Mass and Cass tent encampments

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Michelle Wu sets January 12 date to clear out Mass and Cass tent encampments
google news

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city is imposing a Jan. 12 deadline to clear the encampments at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, while also connecting people to wraparound services and supportive housing.

“Our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide,” the mayor said in a statement. “Our team is taking every possible action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard and keep this area clear of encampments moving forward.”

Starting this Thursday, the 143 occupants at Mass. & Cass, according to a new headcount, will be given notice and flyers that they will need to clear the area by Jan. 12.

TAlso known as Methodone Mile, the area has become the center of the opioid crisis in the city, with open air drug use and dealing readily visible.

Residents currently living in tents  on the sidewalk and streets will be given several housing alternative options, including at the EnVision Hotel in Mission Hill, the Shattuck Hospital Campus’s small cottages or separate men’s and women’s acute substance use treatment beds in Jamaica Plain, or the Roundhouse Hotel near Mass. & Cass administered by Boston Medical Center.

The EnVision Hotel will provide 41 beds in a congregate setting as a step to permanent housing and is already up and running.

The Shattuck Campus, run in collaboration with the state, will house up to 30 people in the cottages, 17 in a women’s area for acute substance use treatment, and 30 in a men’s area, and will be online either late next week or the week of Dec. 27, pending proper staffing. This site will have wraparound services for its temporary residents, including housing assistance and medical care.

The Roundhouse Hotel will house up to 60 individuals with round-the-clock staff and case management onsite to support recovery and transitions to permanent housing. It will have intensive medical offerings to address mental health and substance use needs. The date for the opening of this site is to be determined.

Other sites will also be made available in partnership with local shelters including St. Francis House and the Woods-Mullen Shelter, which will be bolstered by additional services provided by the city and made more suitable for longer-term, but still temporary, shelter.

— Developing

google news
Continue Reading

News

Third annual Tony Romano basketball tournament

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Eastern Massachusetts high school scoreboard from Friday
google news

The third annual Tony Romano Holiday Basketball Tournament will take place at Tewksbury High School from December 27-29. The tournament honors the memory of Romano, an icon in the Merrrimack Valley community.

Monday, December 27
Girls Basketball
Game 1 – Chelmsford vs. Wellesley, 5
Game 2 – Lowell vs. Tewksbury, 7
Tuesday, December 28
Boys Basketball
Game 3 – Malden vs. Burlington, 5
Game 4 – Chelmsford vs. Tewksbury, 7
Wednesday, December 29
Non-winner of Game 1 vs. non-winner of Game 2, 2
Non-winner of Game 3 vs. Non-winner of Game 4, 3:30
Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5
Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:30

google news
Continue Reading

Trending