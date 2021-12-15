Minnesota surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Minnesota surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday with 54 new deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The milestone illustrates the deadly toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the state, the nation and the globe. More than 800,000 U.S. residents have died since the pandemic began in 2020 and the worldwide death toll now tops 5.3 million.

The deaths reported Wednesday were representative of the ongoing impact of the pandemic with 45 of the fatalities seniors and 18 of them residing in long-term care. Those whose deaths were reported Wednesday ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s.

Of the 10,018 Minnesotans who’ve died since March 2020, more than half, 5,074 fatalities, were residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living. There are 124 deaths suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, but the person who died never had a positive coronavirus test.

The most deaths have occurred in the state’s populous urban and suburban counties, but the impact per capita has been much greater in rural parts of the state. That’s also often where vaccination rates are the lowest.

Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to prevent severe COVID-19 and slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, a growing amount of research shows the protection provide by vaccines wanes considerably after six months and booster shots are recommended for everyone 16 and older.

In recent months, an increasing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been in people who are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases represent more than 21 percent of the cases diagnosed this year as well as 18 percent of the hospitalizations and 18.5 percent of the deaths.

The last month of data available from the Minnesota Department of Health, from mid-October to early November, shows that more than 46 percent of those who died had been fully vaccinated.

Health officials say breakthrough rates should not be considered a measure of vaccine efficacy and they maintain that vaccines offer protection from severe infection and death. However, the risk is higher for older people with underlying medical conditions who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

Minnesota has administered 8.3 million doses of vaccine and 1.4 million boosters.

The state Department of Health also reported 2,231 new infections Wednesday, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 971,667. There are 1,645 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 including 371 in intensive care.

This story is developing and will be updated.