Bitcoin
Monsterra Tackles Existing NFT Gaming Issues via Free-To-Play-To-Earn Model
The gaming industry is going through a dramatic evolution. The rise of NFT gaming has led to an explosion in play-to-earn games whereby players can earn and own digital in-game assets to sell at their discretion.
Despite this rapid growth, players typically face high entrance fees, poorly designed gameplay, imbalanced tokenomic models, and high gas fees, creating barriers to entry that can harm further adoption in the niche.
Monsterra seeks to change all that with a free-to-play-to-earn model that lets gamers play and earn for free without imposing any upfront cost. While earning is a central part of the game to incentivize player loyalty, the focus is on building an exciting and inspiring gameplay experience to keep it fun. It is also designed with an innovative dual token model to slow down inflation and sustain a balanced in-game economy. Also, users pay no gas fees to get started with Monsterra, instead only paying a transaction fee when converting their assets into NFT items.
Monsterra Ecosystem
Monsterra is a dual chain-based game on the Binance Smart Chain & Terra networks, inspired by the gameplay of Axie Infinity, Clash of Clans, and Boom Beach. Set in a fictional world, Monsterra revolves around farming, property building, and battling other lands and players using magical creatures known as Mongens, guardians of Monster Terra.
Mongens
The main Mongen characters divide into five races known as Beast, Tectos, Mystic, Celest, and Chaos. The creatures are used for production, defending lands, and launching attacks.
Each character’s stats are calculated via unique DNA codes based upon race, traits, and rarity figures. Rarity is further classified into common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary, with Mongens leveling up to improve their skills over time and an unprecedented breeding mechanism to create hybrid characters.
Plots
Plots are the building blocks of the Monsterra world, with eight plot types serving different purposes, namely core, pasture, breeding, hatching, food production, food storage, barracks, defense, and decor plots to craft the ideal environment.
Land
To connect plots, users need to use a land framework defined by several rarities and diverse themes with different limitations on development. There are various methods for users to acquire land, which can be individually customized and farmed to produce an in-game currency used to feed and nurture the Mongens and train their troops.
In-Game Currency
Monsterra applies an innovative dual token model, utilizing MSTR and MAG to ensure the sustainability and scalability of the in-game ecosystem.
MSTR
MSTR is the primary Monsterra token, used for transactions like purchasing land, marketplace items, or other in-game activities, with a limited supply of 100 million.
Users can stake MSTR, as well as NFTs, in innovative staking pools and yield farms to receive rewards from the game as a shared revenue stream while still being able to use the assets for game activities. Players also need MSTR to participate in the governance of the Monsterra DAO.
MAG
MAG is a secondary token used across Monsterra. It has an uncapped supply regulated via a burning mechanism. The MAG token can be minted via quest completion, battle victories, and DAO voting. It is then burned via gaming activities including breeding, evolving, fusion, skill learning, and plot upgrades.
Gameplay
To get started in Monsterra, players can claim free in-game items including one default land and two Soulcores to incubate for new Mongens. They can then engage in a series of game activities across four different battle modes, nurturing their Mongen squads to expand territory and earn rewards from battle victories.
Adventure Mode
In Adventure Mode, players send Mongen squads to explore and attack new lands for hidden reward tokens. Players land in NPC territories and use tactical strategies to overcome obstacles and extract maximum resources from the soil.
Boss Challenge Mode
Boss Challenge Mode players lead Mongen armies to conquer surrounding lands inhabited by dreadful beasts. If victorious, the land will belong to them, and their territory further expands.
Battlefront Mode
In this mode, players take on other players, raiding their lands to obtain the resources of opponents as rewards for winning Mongen battles. If attacking players fail, they will have to pay rewards to the successful defensive landowners.
Arena Mode
Arena Mode allows players to enter arena battles, fighting it out against other Mongen squads to win betting rewards. Players participate by betting a fixed amount of MAG tokens. The winner receives the full amount, and the loser is deducted a 5% fee for the game.
Roadmap Ahead
Monsterra’s INO and IDO are anticipated by the end of the year. Q1 2022 should deliver an NFT marketplace, staking and yield farming services, and the DAO, alongside the launch of Adventure Mode. The remaining battle modes are expected to be delivered between Q2 and Q3 2022 before Monsterra scales up to become multi-chain and multi-platform.
Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Holds Ground, Why 100 SMA Is The Key For Fresh Increase
Bitcoin remained stable above the $46,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could start a steady increase if there is a clear move above the 100 hourly SMA.
- Bitcoin is forming a base above the $46,400 and $46,000 support levels.
- The price is still trading below $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $47,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear $49,200 and the 100 hourly SMA for a steady increase.
Bitcoin Price Forms Base
Bitcoin price declined towards the $46,000 support level. BTC seems to be forming a base above the $46,000 and $46,400 levels. A low was formed near $45,759 before the price started a recovery wave.
There was a move above the $47,200 and $47,500 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $47,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. However, the pair still trading below $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It faced a strong resistance near the $48,250 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin also struggled near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $50,785 swing high to $45,759 low.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $48,100 level. The first major resistance is near the $48,250 level. The next key resistance could be $48,800. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $50,785 swing high to $45,759 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A proper break above the $48,800 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next key resistance is near the $50,000 level, above which the price may possibly gain momentum.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $48,880 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $47,500 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $47,000 level. The main support is now near $46,000. A downside break below the $46,000 support may perhaps accelerate losses in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $47,200, followed by $46,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $48,250, $48,800 and $50,000.
Bitcoin
Next Bitcoin ‘Buy The News’ Event Upcoming?
“Taper” and “volatility” seem to be the words of the month as Bitcoin gets further away from its $69,000 November all-time high. Along with the short-term bearish sentiment in the crypto market, BTC had a pullback on December 13th dripping below $48,000. Some people see more downsides and others rather bid for BTCUSD gains.
Investors have derisked as all eyes are on and the current FOMC meeting and the Fed tapering of asset purchases, fearing Jerome Powell will be –too– hawkish. There are many speculations running around and some experts have suggested this Wednesday could turn into a “buy the rumors, sell the news” event, thus Bitcoin could see buyers cashing in.
As NewsBTC has reported before, the central bank is expected to start reducing its net asset purchase month by month by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.
The scenario could get uglier for the traditional and crypto markets if the Fed decides on a faster taper, doubling the pace to $30 billion a month, raising interest rates earlier, meaning higher volatility.
Related Reading | Surprise Bitcoin Selloff Causes Extreme Greed To Taper
What Traders Are Saying About Bitcoin
Analyst William Clemente claimed on Twitter that as the FOMC is “a known event”, then “anyone who is bearish BTC or wanted to risk-off lead up to FOMC has been and will have already done so by then.” Clemente wonders “how many sellers will be left + how much capital is on the sidelines.”
In a “sell the news” you have the opposite effect. The event is front ran by insiders first and then works its way to the bottom of the informational totem poll. By the time the event occurs, no one is there to buy, and everyone who bought in anticipation of that is offside.
For this reason, the analyst thinks that FOMC has a good chance to become a “sell the rumor, buy the news” event tomorrow.
Pair that with illiquid supply back at yearly highs and some large Bitfinex bids coming in. Just waiting for $53K to start bidding. Happy to miss some of the move and essentially pay for confirmation.
Basically, Clemente is saying there is so much uncertainty around the taper that once investors get a glimpse at what it will actually look like, they might start buying again. This, of course, does depend on how hard the tapering will be on the markets: the bull could resume if expected amounts are met, but huge dumps could come otherwise if the Fed tightens beyond those expectations.
Another Twitter user breaks it down: “It’s suggesting the market is overpricing in fear and selling off as a result. When the FOMC meeting occurs and uncertainty is removed, the market may react favorably even if at a headline it’s ‘bad’”.
But amongst traders, several opposite views are found on Bitcoin’s near-future. Michaël van de Poppe, on the other hand, commented that the market is dropping down, and “we’re looking for a bullish divergence to be created beneath the $46.5K area in order to have a reversal possible.”
A market report by the expert Ben Lilly read interesting warning signs and concluded:
It is clear next year will be tough sledding. Part of that is because the response by the Fed will require tools that have never been used before. It is a tough task to tone down inflation after unprecedented new money supply being added… All while not creating a massive deleveraging effect in the debt markets that could result in a recession.
Furthermore, Kaiko, digital assets data provider, analyzed the price movements as Bitcoin allegedly leans towards a higher correlation with traditional stocks than it does with gold:
Overall, Bitcoin’s correlation with traditional equities has been on the rise while its correlation with gold has been mostly negative. … Risk-off sentiment seems to be driving similar investor responses for equities and crypto, disrupting Bitcoin’s narrative as a safe haven and inflation hedge.
Related Reading | Crypto Market “Etreme Fear” Metric Reaches Multi Month Low
Bitcoin
WikiLeaks And Bitcoin: A Crypto Love Story?
The story of WikiLeaks and its move to Bitcoin is a popular one amongst crypto investors. When WikiLeaks had first come out, it quickly gained popularity for publicizing news leaks and classified information on its site. Founded in 2006, the not-for-profit organization has had an interesting history, one of those being its founder, Julian Assange, being sent to prison.
Even more interesting is the organization’s history with leading cryptocurrency bitcoin. The anonymous whistleblower platform had gotten on the government’s bad side over leaked documents that contained sensitive and classified military information. The organization which depended largely on donations had suffered greatly from this as payments processors like Visa and Mastercard had distanced themselves from the entity.
WikiLeaks Turns To Bitcoin
After being cut off from traditional methods of payment, WikiLeaks had turned to the next best thing. At this point, the organization needed something that could not be tracked or controlled by the government and it turned to bitcoin donations for this. Julian Assange had accused the U.S. government of endorsing what he referred to as “an illegal banking blockade” against WikiLeaks, forcing entities like AmEx, Visa, PayPal, etc, to stop supporting the organization.
Related Reading | Could An Elon Musk Time Magazine Cover Predict The Crypto Cycle Peak?
According to Assange, this had spurred the entity’s move into bitcoin. Bitcoin was still relatively new at this point. In 2010, when the ‘blockade’ went into effect, BTC was only a year old and still trading relatively low. That same year, WikiLeaks had begun receiving cryptocurrency donations, which was just bitcoin at first but has since expanded to include other cryptocurrencies.
How Well Have Crypto Donations Gone?
WikiLeaks has done well in terms of donations. Bitcoin was only trading at a low six cents when the organization began receiving it as donations in 2010. The digital asset has since grown over the following decade to a high of $69,000 in 2021.
In 2017, founder Julian Assange tweeted saying that WikiLeaks’ investments had grown over 50,000% from when they began accepting the digital asset. Assange went further to thank the U.S. government for being the push behind this move. Bitcoin has since grown a further $50,000 since the founder made this tweet.
How far Bitcoin has come since the above referenced tweet | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Presently, WikiLeaks now accepts donations in six cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Litecoin, and ZCash. This report from CryptoPotato analyzed the history of the various wallets and concluded that WikiLeaks has received over $2.2 million in donations using cryptocurrencies.
Related Reading | Why The Dark Net’s Most Active Market Ditched Bitcoin For Monero
However, this excluded Monero donations as the report stated that donations using the privacy coin could not be tracked. Additionally, WikiLeaks also received a donation of 1 CryptoKitties.
Julian Assange is currently being remanded in Belmarsh Prison in London after reportedly suffering a stroke due to stress. The ‘transient ischemic stroke’ was said to have occurred after the High Court overruled a judgment that prevented the Australian national from being extradited to the U.S.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Monsterra Tackles Existing NFT Gaming Issues via Free-To-Play-To-Earn Model
Editorial: Chang-Diaz deflects, but damage is done
Storm expected to pack thunderstorms, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes — in December
Dear Abby: It’s best to butt out of boyfriend’s cellphone pics
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 15: Are there stars you should bench for playoffs?
Avalanche defeats Ryan Reaves, NY Rangers to extend winning streak to five games
Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Twin In Green For Romantic NYC Date Night
EXPLAINER: The security flaw that’s freaked out the internet
Ariana Grande Hits ‘The Voice’ Stage In Gorgeous Yellow Dress For Finale Performance
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together