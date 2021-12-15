News
More questions raised after Missouri man shoots neighbor, claiming self-defense
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — More neighbors are questioning the police investigation into the shooting death of a 28-year-old Missouri man.
Forty days have passed since Justin King was shot and killed in his neighbor’s yard in Bourbon, Missouri. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter was acting in self-defense.
One neighbor, Catherine Bosek, said King was helping her find her lost dogs moments before gunshots rang out.
“Sure enough it was Justin,” Bosek said. “I didn’t want to think it was Justin because I was in denial, and I came out here and there he was just laying there on the ground.”
Bosek said she not only saw King before he was shot, but she also said she saw the shooter with him in her front yard.
“It was not self-defense,” she alleged. “They left together.”
FOX 2 is not naming the shooter because he has not been charged.
“By the time I got my dog they were over there at [the shooter’s] house just laughing, but I do remember [the shooter] wanted him to do something in his trailer,” said Bosek. “I don’t know what it was, but he wanted him to go into his trailer for something.”
A neighbor shot a cell phone video right after it happened near the shooter’s driveway. Bosek ran over.
“I said, ‘Justin, please just hang on. Just stay here,’” Bosek said. “And he was gone by then.”
More than a month after the shooting, we’ve heard no answers about the police and prosecutor investigation while the trailer park remains filled with signs that say, “Justice for Justin.” Residents have been wearing shirts that say the same thing.
Six days after the killing, someone appears to have taken their own action against the shooter. The man’s car burned the night of Nov. 9.
The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case. The car fire is also under investigation.
FOX 2’s Chris Hayes spoke with a family member of the shooter over the phone. The relative said they’ve been crying because a man lost his life, and they’re confident in the answers any investigation may bring.
News
1 motorist killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Ham Lake
One motorist was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night in Ham Lake, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast near Bataan Street Northeast.
According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck westbound on Crosstown crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV on Crosstown.
The woman driving the SUV was declared dead at the scene. The man driving the pickup suffered minor injuries.
Neither victim was identified pending notification of next of kin.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
News
Slow cooker beef roast makes hosting festive dinner a snap
The holidays wouldn’t be complete without a delicious meal to share with family and friends. A holiday roast is often the centerpiece of such festive occasions. Having a go-to recipe for this classic main course makes holiday preparations that much easier. Using a slow cooker to make a beef roast reduces time spent in the kitchen, giving hosts more opportunities to mingle with their guests. That’s just the idea behind this recipe for Beef Roast With Dark Rum Sauce from “Crock-Pot: 356 Year-Round Recipes” (Publications International, Ltd.) by Crock-Pot Kitchens.
BEEF ROAST WITH DARK RUM SAUCE
1 t. ground allspice
1/2 t. salt
1/2 t. black pepper
1/4 t. ground cloves
1 beef rump roast (about 3 lbs.)
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil
1 c. dark rum, divided
1/2 c. beef broth
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 whole bay leaves, broken in half
1/2 c. packed dark brown sugar
1/4 c. lime juice
In a small bowl, combine allspice, salt, pepper and cloves. Rub spices onto all sides of roast. Heat oil in skillet over medium heat until hot. Sear beef on all sides, turning as it browns. Transfer to a slow cooker. Add 1/2 cup rum, broth, garlic and bay leaves. Cover; cook on low 1 hour.
In a small bowl, combine remaining 1/2 cup rum, brown sugar and lime juice, stirring well. Pour over roast. Continue cooking on low 4 to 6 hours, or until beef is fork-tender. Baste beef occasionally with sauce.
Remove and slice roast. Spoon sauce over beef to serve. Makes 6 servings.
News
Maggie Gyllenhaal finds new career direction with ‘Lost Daughter’
VENICE LIDO, Italy — By going behind the cameras for her feature writing-directing debut with Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal has recharged her career.
Freely adapted from the pseudonymous Italian author Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, “The Lost Daughter” has been racking up awards and praise since it premiered at September’s Venice Film Festival, where Gyllenhaal, 44, was awarded best screenplay.
“The Lost Daughter” is expected to place in Motion Picture Academy and Critics Choice nominations for star Olivia Colman and Gyllenhaal’s direction and screenplay adaptation.
As to how this career change happened, “I read these (Ferrante) books years ago and I thought, ‘This woman is so (expletive) up’ — and then a minute later I related to her. Am I (expletive) up? Or is this an experience that nobody is talking about?”
In “The Lost Daughter,” Colman’s Leda Caruso, a Cambridge professor, is on holiday in Greece, where her history as an imperfect mother is revealed in flashbacks while her interactions with visiting vacationers threaten violence.
For Gyllenhaal, Ferrante’s writing reveals “these secret truths about a feminine experience in the world, spoken out loud.”
“I wondered: What if instead of sitting in a room with this book, what would happen if you had to sit with strangers or your mother and have these secrets revealed?
“Where most people have a huge spectrum of things inside them, often we as women are presented with this fantasy version of ourselves. We wanted to show the overwhelming love and joy — and Leda is full of love — that’s a mom.
“But also to do this dangerous thing by opening the truth — of a degree of darkness, perversity, desperation and terror that is also being a parent.
“I would be shocked,” she added, “if there wasn’t one mother who thought, ‘I would like to walk out the door.’ Here (in Leda) is someone who did. I hope the movie asks whether you like her. Or find it comforting that, ‘I wish I had these thoughts.’”
Her relationship with Ferrante, Gyllenhaal clarified, is restricted. “I don’t know who she is. We spoke only through letters. I wrote her a letter first to get the rights for the book and she said, ‘The contract is void if you don’t direct it.’ That was scary!
“I took it as this cosmic vote of confidence from across the universe. She read the script and gave me notes. One was: Take out the sex scene, which I did.
“And she said, ‘It’s important for Leda not to be crazy. If she’s not crazy, we can love her and care about her.’”
“The Lost Daughter” opens Friday.
