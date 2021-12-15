NIL Coin Launches First Cryptocurrency Designed to Reward College Athletes & Influencers For The Use Of Their Name, Image & Likeness

Sarasota, United States, 15th December, 2021, Chainwire

NIL Coin will be used as a utility token built on blockchain to reward influencers for promoting products and services on social media and other platforms.

NIL Coin offers the first cryptocurrency to reward College Athletes for the use of their Name, Image, and Likeness via a strategic partnership with Postgame™, the largest network that connects college athletes with opportunities to earn through endorsements, appearances, NFT’s and more. NIL Coin launched on the Uniswap Exchange on December 15th, 2021.

Cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular in professional sports in recent months, with athletes taking a portion of their salary and bonuses in coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. With the rollout of the NCAA’s universal framework on July 1st, college athletes from every state can now benefit financially from the use of their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness). Until now, college athletes have primarily received cash and free products in exchange for their services. With the launch of NIL Coin through Postgame – digital currency will soon provide them with another option to earn.

“We are excited to be the first to offer college athletes the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency through their participation in NIL campaigns.” says Bill Jula, Founder of Postgame. “We’re reimagining how athletes and influencers can benefit beyond free products and cash payments. With the launch of NIL Coin, college athletes will be able to benefit from the exciting digital economy through cryptocurrency and NFTs.”

NIL was started through the DOOR Launch Pad program which accelerates cryptocurrency projects that have real-world utility. The founders of DOOR include tech entrepreneurs and crypto veterans who have experience in growing businesses powered by crypto. Their most recent project was DOOR Coin, which powers the #1 decentralized ad network that rewards consumers for clicks. DOOR is listed on two centralized exchanges and is up over 2,000% since July.

“We are excited to launch our next project which brings real-world utility to influencer-based marketing. With DOOR our vision is to build a decentralized ad network. With NIL, our vision expands to include a decentralized influencer network. Our partnership with Postgame will be providing value to the growing number of college athletes looking to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness. This is why we started NIL.” says David Daly, Co-Founder of DOOR.

About NIL

More information is available at https://nilcoin.com

About Postgame

Postgame is used by college athlete influencers to monetize their Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). With over 5,000 of the top college athlete influencers having downloaded the mobile app and their extended network of 60,000+ athletes, Postgame has quickly become one of the largest networks to connect its member athletes with opportunities to earn through endorsements, appearances, NFT’s and more. College Athletes can join Postgame by visiting the company website and downloading the Postgame App at https://pstgm.com . Brands interested in working with Postgame can email [email protected]

About DOOR

DOOR is the #1 ad network powered by blockchain and cryptocurrency. DOOR rewards you anytime you click and connect with a business through the DOOR app. Anyone who joins the DOOR Network is rewarded with DOOR Coin and can benefit directly from every ad they click, and product or service they buy.

More information on DOOR can be found at https://doorcoin.com .

