Nonstop flights to continental Europe from St. Louis will begin next summer
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for take-off, St. Louis, as there will be nonstop flights to continental Europe from St. Louis Lambert International Airport starting next summer.
It was announced Tuesday in a press release that Lufthansa Airlines will schedule three nonstop flights per week from St. Louis to Frankfurt, Germany beginning in June 2022. Tickets can now be purchased online where travelers can choose from business, premium economy, and economy seating.
“With the 2022 summer flight schedule, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group will offer a total of 280 destinations worldwide with around 9,000 weekly connections,” the press release states.
“Our mission is to connect people, cultures, and economies, sustainably, and the launch of service from St. Louis is the best example of our commitment to this mission. The United States is our most important market outside of our European home markets and we are thrilled to commence service in this vibrant market, linking it to the Frankfurt hub, as we expand our network of gateways in the United States, connecting even more markets than before the pandemic,” said Frank Naeve, vice president of Sales, Lufthansa Group Passenger Airlines for the Americas.
Naeve told FOX 2’s Patrick Clark that the airline will transport passengers as well as cargo on the new routes.
“The aircraft we operate on the main deck you have all the seats, but on the lower deck, you have space for cargo. Obviously transporting passengers is what we do, but also transporting high-quality goods and making contributions to supply chains,” said Naeve.
This was a team effort by Greater St. Louis, Inc., the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, World Trade Center St. Louis, and St. Louis Lambert International Airport, regional businesses, civic and government leaders.
Codenamed “Project Mark,” the nonstop flight service had been in the works for almost two years, with a push from businesses like Bayer and Enterprise Holdings Inc.
“This is exactly the type of win we can secure for St. Louis when we work together and speak with one voice around a common objective,” said Andrew C. Taylor, executive chairman of Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Founding Chair of Greater St. Louis, Inc.
“By working with Lufthansa and bringing our regional partners together, we are now able to connect St. Louis directly to the world. This is a major step forward for our region’s critical transportation infrastructure necessary to advance the goals of the STL 2030 Jobs Plan.”
The nonstop flights are predicted to add between $50 million to $100 million per year to a region’s economy, according to the press release.
“Many of our St. Louis businesses have an international reach so a direct connection to Europe is a critical step to growing our region and making it easier to do business here,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “This is a great moment for our region, and I look forward to building off this exciting announcement to attract new business and industry.”
It has been almost 20 years since St. Louis has offered nonstop flights to continental Europe. The last nonstop flight was on TWA to Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris in September 2001, according to the press release.
“For the first time in nearly two decades, St. Louis will have a direct flight to continental Europe, helping put our city back on the map,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said.
“As the economic engine of our region with top-tier health systems, world-class universities, and a thriving arts scene, St. Louis has so much to offer to the international community. I appreciate the collaboration of those across our region, including our business community, County Executive Sam Page, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Port Authority Chairman John Maupin, and so many others to strengthen our airport and our economy with this new direct route.”
Winds may gust up to 55 mph in Missouri and Illinois Wednesday
CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management has issued a weather advisory for the St. Louis area until early Thursday morning. The gusts could blow down some tree limbs that have the possibility of causing some power outages.
The advisory extends from noon Wednesday to 2:00 am Thursday. It covers much of the state of Missouri and southern Illinois. Winds from the south will be around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
The National Weather Service says that southerly winds are expected to pick up speed Wednesday afternoon into the night. It could be an unpleasant time to be an inflated outdoor holiday decoration.
Tractor-trailers should use extra caution when traveling on highways.
Harvard professor’s trial a test of DOJ’s China prosecutions
The trial of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program is the latest bellwether in the U.S. Justice Department’s controversial effort to crackdown on economic espionage by China.
Opening statements in the trial of Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, begin Wednesday after jury selection was completed Tuesday in federal court.
Lieber’s trial is among the highest profile cases to come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s so-called “China Initiative,” which was launched in 2018 under former President Trump but has faced criticism that it harms academic research and amounts to racial profiling of Chinese researchers.
The sides didn’t comment Tuesday, but in legal filings, prosecutors said they’ll show Lieber deliberately made false statements about his participation in a Chinese university program to protect his reputation and career.
Lieber’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, argued in a brief that prosecutors will be unable to prove that he acted “knowingly, intentionally, or willfully, or that he made any material false statement.”
He also stressed Lieber, who remains on paid leave from Harvard, isn’t charged with illegally transferring any technology or proprietary information to China.
“The government has this wrong,” Mukasey said last year. “When justice is done, Charlie’s good name will be restored.”
No Loons players picked in MLS expansion draft Tuesday
No Minnesota United players were selected by Charlotte FC in the MLS expansion draft on Tuesday.
The Loons protected 12 players from being selected by the new MLS franchise and left eight players under contract in 2022 available to be picked.
The available players were Romain Metanire, Thomas Chacon, Niko Hansen, Nabi Kibunghcy, Justin McMaster, Callum Montgomery, Joseph Rosales and D.J. Taylor.
Since their own expansion draft in 2017, Minnesota has had one player picked in others’ expansion drafts when striker Abu Danladi went to Nashville SC in 2019. MNUFC received $50,000 in general allocation money for the pick.
