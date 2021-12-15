Celebrities
‘Red Table Talk’ Preview: Carrie-Anne Moss Tears Up Over Willow’s Praise Of Trinity In ‘The Matrix’
Willow Smith makes Carrie-Anne Moss tear up when she says she ‘always’ wanted to ‘be Trinity’ after watching ‘The Matrix’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Red Table Talk’s 100th episode.
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite with Jada Pinkett Smith for a special Matrix reunion during the 100th episode of Red Table Talk on December 15. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Keanu and Carrie-Anne sit down with Jada, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith to talk about the movie’s impact. Willow admits that Carrie-Anne’s character was a major inspiration for her.
“Over the pandemic, I watched the first Matrix again, and I was just boo-hoo crying. Like Notebook boo-hoo crying,” Willow says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “I was like, this is so real. It hit me different at an older age. Like, I just always wanted to be Trinity.” Jada adds, “Who doesn’t?”
Carrie-Anne wipes a tear away from her eye after hearing Willow’s words. Willow notes that Trinity is a “beautiful” and “strong” female character. Jada tells Carrie-Anne that she brings a “vulnerable strength along with that no-nonsense strength as well. That’s a quality I have yet to see anywhere else. I’ve always loved that about you.”
During Red Table Talk’s 100th episode, Priyanka Chopra will also be joining the Matrix reunion. She stars as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. In the episode, Keanu will reveal what makes him happy, Carrie-Anne admits what changed her life, and Priyanka has a burning question for her co-stars.
Jada will be reuniting onscreen with Keanu and Carrie-Anne in The Matrix Resurrections, the highly-anticipated sequel to The Matrix Revolutions. Jada will reprise the role of Niobe. Keanu and Carrie-Anne are back as Neo and Trinity. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
The movie will be released in theaters on December 22 and also be available on HBO Max for one month. The 100th episode of Red Table Talk will premiere on December 15 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.
Celebrities
Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn Talks ‘Traumatic Childbirth’
Christine Quinn doesn’t believe Netflix did the best job in portraying the reality of her pregnancy on Selling Sunset.
After filming the final moments of pregnancy and the early moments of parenthood for season four, Christine is admitting that she found it extremely hurtful that so many felt she had an easy time transitioning into mom life following a traumatic birthing experience and emergency C-section earlier this year.
“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression… this season was really difficult for me,” Christine revealed to ET Canada on December 10. “I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”
Christine and her husband, Christian Richard, who she married on the third season of the reality series, welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet, now 7 months, in the midst of production on season four. And, while it may have looked like a breeze, Christine was faced with some major issues after the baby’s birth.
“The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside you know, I was dealing with PTSD,” she noted.
Although Christine said she was “absolutely” upfront with her Selling Sunset producers about the hardships she was facing, she was ultimately left feeling hurt by the way everything played out on the show.
“They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong because every time I was working, I was walking into work,” she shared. “It was a lion’s den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”
“It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through,” Christine continued. “And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant.”
As Selling Sunset fans may have seen, the yoga scene in question led some to suspect Christine had actually faked her pregnancy, which she quickly denied.
“They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency c-section,’” she recalled. “My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was.”
In July, while celebrating her son’s two-month birthday, Christine admitted on Instagram that filming Selling Sunset season four amid her pregnancy was “one of the most difficult things I have ever done.”
“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive,” she wrote.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
Photo Credit: MEGA
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Texts From Nephew Mason, 12, Warning North, 8, Not To Go Live On TikTok
Mason Disick advised Kim Kardashian to stop his cousin North West from going live on TikTok again, after North gave a house tour on the app without permission.
Mason Disick, 12, is always looking out for his KarJenner cousins, including North West, 8. North went live on her TikTok account on Sunday (Dec. 12) to give a tour of her family’s residence in Hidden Hills, California, but the livestream was cut once her mom Kim Kardashian, 41, told North she’s “not allowed to” do that. Mason intervened after the incident when he texted his famous aunt and advised her to prohibit North from going live on TikTok ever again. Kim ended up sharing a screenshot of the adorable messages, which can be seen below, on her Instagram Story on December 14, in honor of Mason’s 12th birthday.
Mason’s first text read, “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.” Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s eldest child added, “Just in case for safety.” Kim agreed with Mason when she responded to her nephew: “I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but It could be good if you talk to her about it.”
In response, Mason said he’d “love” to discuss things further with North the “next time” he comes to their home. “I would love that! Thank you! Sleep over soon?” the SKIMS founder said back. Alongside the screenshotted message, Kim wrote, “a helpful king” with a crown emoji on her IG Story. She also shared numerous photos of Mason, as well as his little brother Reign Disick, 7, who was also born on Dec. 14, to celebrate their birthdays.
North launched her TikTok account, which she shares jointly with her mother, in November. The account has racked up over 2 million followers and features clips of North hanging with Kim, her siblings Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2, and some of her cousins, such as True Thompson, 3, and Penelope Disick, 9. North’s dad, Kanye West, 44, hasn’t popped up in any of his daughter’s footage yet. The Donda rapper has been co-parenting his four kids with Kim, who just recently filed paperwork requesting she be declared “legally single” and be allowed to drop the “West” from her name.
Celebrities
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 15, Bonds With Penelope Disick & North West In TikTok
Travis Barker’s youngest child Alabama, 15, took part in a viral trend with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 9, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 8, for cute video.
The holidays are all about family coming together! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids are clearly enjoying having their families brought together. Travis’ daughter Alabama bonded with her future step-sister Penelope Disick and cousin North West by making a TikTok video together on Tuesday December 14. The girls showed off a silly dance move, as they participated in one of the app’s latest trends!
@alabamabarker
The video was set to a snippet of the song “Chocolate Barbie” by Choppadior, and the video started with Alabama, 15, bobbing her head at the camera. She also added the words “Meet my friends” at the bottom of the video. She then panned over to Penelope, 9, and North, 8, who were both also bobbing their heads along. The whole clip was adorable, and it’s clear that the blink-182 drummer’s daughter is getting along great with her future relatives in the Kardashian family.
Other than Alabama’s sweet TikTok, North and Penelope have both gotten very into the video-sharing app. North and Penelope sweetly lip-synced along with a Willow Smith song back in November. North posted an adorable video of her younger sister Chicago, 3, playing with dolls on Tuesday December 14. Even Travis and Kourtney got involved, and they were seen looking so in love in the background of one of Penelope’s recent videos.
Since getting engaged in October, Travis and Kourtney have definitely shown that they can’t wait to bring both of their families together, and Alabama’s TikTok was just the latest example of all the love between the Kardashians and the Barkers. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife in November that bonding with Travis’ kids comes easily to Kourtney. “She adores Alabama and Landon and can’t wait to officially be their stepmom, but truthfully Kourtney has known his kids and been in their lives for so long that it is such a natural blending because they already have a long history together,” the source said.
Authtrail Sets Sail with $3.6M Fundings
‘Red Table Talk’ Preview: Carrie-Anne Moss Tears Up Over Willow’s Praise Of Trinity In ‘The Matrix’
Video: Kim Potter trial, Day 11
How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19
On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed 7 children
Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn Talks ‘Traumatic Childbirth’
Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Texts From Nephew Mason, 12, Warning North, 8, Not To Go Live On TikTok
I-70 closed from Vail to Silverthorne due to snow
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 15, Bonds With Penelope Disick & North West In TikTok
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together