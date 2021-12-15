Bitcoin
Retirement Club NFT To Launch Their Highly Anticipated Degenerate Granny Club
The season 1 NFT collection of 6000 Party Grandpa by the Retirement club was sold like hotcakes. The Retirement Club is back with season 2 of a more exciting NFT collection called Degenerated Granny Retirement Club which includes 20 rare & honorary NFT representing the most influencing women of all time. Retirement Club has a dedicated team of veterans who are very passionate about delivering more than what they promise in their road map. Their season 1 was a major success, thanks to the community so here they are with another major hit, the Degenerated Granny Retirement Club.
The NFT space has been booming and many investors have turned their eyes to this hot sector. In recent times we have seen projects such as crypto punks and bored apes selling for millions of dollars. The season 1 collection of Party Grandpa saw huge return on investments with some NFTs reselling for as high as 5 ETH. The latest season 2 collection includes 20 rare NFTs representing the most influential women of all times having 180 hand designed traits. Retirement Club is popular for creating unique NFTs which is why their original 6,000 pieces were a massive success. Not to mention, it not only adds value to their whole collection as there will be more buyers wanting to get in this time round but also includes loads of other perks as well.
Perhaps the most exciting part of the season 2 launch is the metaverse integration that the team is building. Degenerate Granny Club NFTs will come to life by being integrated into an amazing virtual world! Retirement Club has taken part in the development of this virtual world in the metaverse where holders will have exclusive access living here with their NFTs. Aside from this, holders will have access to staking features allowing tokens to be earned daily which can be used for the purchase of exclusive goods!
Holding NFTs offers you exclusive lifetime membership of the Retirement Club where members will have access to monthly meet-ups around the world, exclusive events along monthly interests through our 60% royalty redistribution, the club also has crazy giveaways ongoing. Everyone involved will have the chance of winning major cash prizes up to $25,000 and scoring tickets to the most sought after sporting and music festivals in the world.
Usually, FOMO takes over after you miss out on an opportunity of buying a project having massive potential, but this time investors are given a second chance to get involved with the launch of season 2. The Degenerate Granny Retirement Club is sure to be an instant success after what the team has previously achieved. Be sure to join their discord and check out their website so you do not miss out on this opportunity to join one of the most anticipated NFT drops of the year.
5 Altcoins All Set to Climb up – EGLD, VET, FTT, ATOM, FTM
- The 5 altcoins all set to climb up are EGLD, VET, FTT, ATOM, FTM.
- EGLD price has maintained to trigger an upward move.
- For ATOM it needs to pass $22 to $25 to move above $33.
The five altcoins Elrond (EGLD), VeChain (VET), FTX Token (FTT), Cosmos (ATOM), and Fantom (FTM) are all set to climb up by breaking their current resistance levels.
Elrond (EGLD)
A blockchain protocol that seeks to offer extremely fast and quick transactions by using sharding is Elrond. Its native token is known as EGLD, which can be utilized for paying network fees, staking, and rewarding validators. It is a self-possessed blockchain platform for the new internet economy, decentralized applications (dApps), and enterprise use. Elrond uses a proof-of-stake mechanism’s algorithm in which nodes must stake their EGLD tokens to participate in the validation process.
Furthermore, EGLD price has maintained to trigger an upward move with just intersections of its price with 20 days MA. According to CoinMarketCap, EGLD’s price was trading at $277.51 at the time of writing with a 24-hour trading volume of $180,204,116. In the last 24-hour it has gained over 17%, moving in a bullish trend. If this continues for sure, it will break its resistance level and reach more heights.
VeChain (VET)
VeChain (VET) is a versatile enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform. VeCahin aims to use distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to create an ecosystem that solves major data hurdles for multiple global industries from medical to energy, food & beverage to sustainability and SDG goals. VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority (PoA) token, requiring relatively low computing power to achieve network security versus a protocol such as Bitcoin
Henceforth, VeChain’s (VET) price has been trying hard to escape from the bearish signal. Currently, VET’s price was trading at $0.07948 with a 24-hour trading volume of $295,238,048. In the last 24-hour it has surged over 2%. If it continues this bullish sign without any breakout to support level, we can expect VET to reach the top.
FTX Token (FTT)
FTX is the crypto derivatives trading platform, FTT is its native cryptocurrency token. FTT is an ERC-20 compatible exchange token. The FTX Token FTT is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem, which was developed to increase network effects and demand for FTT as well as decrease its circulating supply.
Hence more, FTT needs to pass the immediate upper resistance of $39.41 and $41.12 to conform to a swift move up to $50. AT present, the FTT price was trading at $39.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $102,922,713. In the last 24-hour FTT price spikes over 2%. If this upward trend continues then FTT will break the expected resistance level and move more heights.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos aims to provide an antidote to slow expensive, unscalable, and environmentally harmful proof-of-work protocols, like those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains. A major concern for some in the crypto industry centers on the levels of fragmentation seen in blockchain networks. The other goal of the projects is to make blockchain technology less complex and difficult for developers.
Moreso, for ATOM it needs to pass the resistance level of $22 to $25 to move above $33. At press time, ATOM’s price was trading at $22.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $325,056,036. In a day it has gained over 2%. The circulating supply of ATOm is 226,226,027.65 ATOM.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom (FTM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that exists in several incarnations. Fantom uses a bespoke variety of proof-of-stake algorithm to provide services and secure its network. FTM is freely tradeable and can be found on major exchanges like Binance, gate.io, and OKEx Korea. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Mandala Exchange, FTX, and Bybit.
Moreover, if FTM moves above $1.38 and $1.47, the next stop for the altcoin lies at $2. As per CoinMarketCap, FTM price was trading at $1.36 with 24-hour trading volume of $270,375,228. The circulating supply of FTM is 2.55B FTM
The largest entertainment platform Hardcore Media announced the sale of its own tokens
Dubai, UAE – Hardcore Media, one of the largest entertainment platforms in the CIS and Eastern Europe, is launching sales of its own cryptocurrency — HARDcoin.
It will be used for internal payments within the ecosystem, which includes a fist-fighting and MMA league, two million-dollar YouTube channels, and its own marketplace.
In the near future Hardcore Media plans to launch several new projects, such as Hardcore Boxing, a streaming platform, a betting service, the Hardcore Arena and the Hardcore Gym sports club network. Very soon, the company will introduce two more YouTube channels: Epic Fighting Championship and Hardnews.
“Our business expanded beyond the CIS a long time ago. Today we are scaling it to other countries, such as the U.S. and Thailand. In these markets the entertainment and sports industry is especially popular. Also, very soon we will have international MMA fights in the USA, Asian countries and the UAE. Our own cryptocurrency is an important step in the development of Hardcore Media, which will unify payments for users from other countries and allow token holders to participate in the management and development of our projects,” commented Anatoliy Sulianov, founder of Hardcore Media.
The HARDcoin token will be used to pay for products and services within the Hardcoin Media ecosystem, as well as to add fighters to the tournament, purchase exclusive NFTs and limited edition merch, meet league members, and support the favorites.
“Today, Hardcore Media’s audience exceeds 3 million users and is constantly growing. HARDcoin will be used by all participants and users of the platform, including partners and investors,” explains Anatoliy Sulyanov.
The HARDcoin token open sale round will begin on December 15, 2021. The decentralized autonomous venture ecosystem DAO.vc is the official partner and provider of the tokensale. You can read the detailed terms and conditions of the allocation here.
To access the HARDcoin purchase, you need to apply to the whitelist by filling out this form. Participants will receive an email with instructions for purchasing tokens.
For reference:
Hardcore Media is one of the largest entertainment platforms in the CIS and Eastern Europe, which includes more than ten projects, such as three professional fist-fighting, boxing and MMA leagues, its own marketplace, two YouTube channels with an audience of millions. In the near future, the company is planning to launch its own sports center, a chain of sports clubs, as well as the production of water under the Hardcore brand. The founder of Hardcore International Media Group is businessman and athlete Anatoliy Sulyanov.
DAO.vc is a decentralized autonomous venture capital ecosystem that offers comprehensive solutions for the venture capital industry. The company includes a blockchain and venture IT startup accelerator LaunchLab, a startup marketplace, two token pools, a Freelance Hub platform, and a social network for IT and blockchain market participants. The founder of DAO.vc is Georgy Galoyan, a well-known entrepreneur and crypto-expert.
Contact Details:
Company Name: HARDcoin
Email Contact [email protected]
Place: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn't constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices to Stay Shallow This Christmas
- Since November 10th, BTC has lost approximately $20,000 in value.
- Bitcoin investors feel prices have been oversold.
The year 2021 has been difficult for cryptocurrency prices, with Bitcoin and Ethereum falling to new lows in recent months. Consequently, traders are on the lookout for any signs of fresh opportunities in the coming weeks.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin’s price has been continuously sliding since Monday when it fell below $50,000. On October 1st, BTCUSD reached an intraday low of $47,073. Since November 10th, BTC has lost approximately $20,000 in value. Bitcoin investors feel prices have been oversold and view this as an opportunity to “buy the dip.” Bitcoin is presently trading around $47,000, a historical support level.
The analysis shows that the moving averages’ momentum seems negative despite some previous crosses. The chart shows the 10-day, 25-day, and 50-day SMAs. First, the 10-day and 25-day moving averages fell, indicating a possible selloff. When the 50-day moving averages are broken, the negative pressure continues.
If this final cross develops, BTC prices may still follow the current falling triangle’s current channel to the long-term bottom of $44,000.
Ethereum (ETH)
Since its all-time high of $4,836 at the start of November, ETHUSD has lost nearly $1,000. Ethereum’s price then plummeted, and it is now in the red for the sixth week in a row. On the weekly chart below, prices are slightly above the $3,759 support level, and the RSI is at 52, indicating that prices are neither overbought nor oversold.
With Bears, many anticipate a break below the current RSI floor of 52, pushing costs below $2,830.Bulls anticipate a price reversal back to the resistance level of $4,675.
