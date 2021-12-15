News
Review: A Spidey sense overdose in ‘No Way Home’
Spider-Man movies have come in such flurries over the last two decades that you could almost tell time by them. Who needs the long centuries of the Triassic, Jurassic and the Cretaceous, when, in the span of just one generation you can have the Tobey epoch, the Garfield era and the Tomozoic?
The franchise’s constant (and contractual) regenerative velocity has by now become a familiar punchline. But in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the distinct, if cluttered, time zones of Marvel’s webslinger overlap and collide in ways that are often entertaining and likely to be satisfying to fans, even if they still lack quite the Spidey sense tingle they’re designed to provide an overdose of. This movie is like two Spider-Man jabs and a booster all in one. In its retrospective sweep and supergroup construction, “No Way Home” is Spidey’s own “Endgame.”
That also means it comes with plenty of twists that, if you don’t want spoiled, you really ought to see the movie before reading reviews like this one. The clever reveals and appearances of “No Way Home” are so much a part of its fabric that’s it’s difficult to consider the movie without referencing some of them. In a message before the film, Jamie Foxx (who played the villain Electro in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”) warns of revealing spoilers before it’s pointed out that he, himself, is a spoiler.
Jon Watts’ “No Way Home” begins as its two previous installments, also directed by Watts, did: with the breezy high-school vibe that has characterized Tom Holland’s reign as Spider-Man. It’s been a chapter defined by Holland’s wholesome charm. He’s a pleasant, if somewhat vanilla Spider-Man, who has sometimes seemed most suited to the role offscreen, as student to Robert Downey Jr. and in his genial, goofy media appearances. But Holland’s earnest, easy manner has also lightened the sometimes heavy load of Marvel movies, and his mostly winning albeit easily forgotten Spider-Man films have been refreshingly unencumbered by the larger franchise’s exposition-leaden, interconnected apparatus.
“No Way Home” picks up precisely where 2019’s “Far From Home” left off: Outside New York’s Penn Station, where Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio revealed Peter Parker’s identity just before perishing. The new notoriety brings news helicopters hovering over Peter’s apartment and disrupts his previously clandestine relationship with girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon). They are on the cusp of getting into MIT (Paula Newsome is especially good as a college admissions officer), but Mysterio has made Peter a divisive figure. Our stay in Midtown High School, where Peter is mobbed, is brief — too brief, considering the teaching staff includes JB Smoove, Hannibal Buress and Martin Starr.
Wanting his old anonymity back, Peter turns to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, who summons an amnesia spell that goes awry. Instead of wiping the memory of those who know Spider-Man’s secret, it conjures villains from Spider-mans past, opening portals between parallel universes — which in this case means between movies. Electro, Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) tumble forth like dazed travelers who took a wrong turn at Albuquerque.
By opening pathways of connection between the Spider-Man films, “No Way Home” binds together a much-remade fictional universe with a new spirit of cohesion and a warm bath of fan service. If we are stepping between movies, it’s tempting to want some of the portals to lead into other films — to Cumberbatch’s character in “The Power of the Dog” or Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Or better yet, Dafoe’s mad wickie in “The Lighthouse.” Now that would be meta.
Really, it was the Chris Miller and Phil Lord-produced “Into the Spider-verse” that opened this gateway by riffing metaphysically with the webslinger. “No Way Home” adopts some of that comic energy but doesn’t have the same whip-smart, freewheeling uninhibitedness. If “Spider-verse” was about how anyone can be Spider-Man, “No Way Home” is a more authorized Spider-Man compendium; its tone leans more operatic than antic. Still, Watts has a human touch that can be lacking in superhero films, and nearly all of the actors who appear in “No Way Home” come across as individuals despite the high-concept narrative.
It also offers a more direct compare and contrast between our three Spider-Men, each a variant of the same theme. The Sam Raimi films, with Tobey Maguire — or at least the first two — are still top of the class. But while Garfield’s pair of movies are probably the easiest to dismiss, it’s his appearance here that’s the most potent. Not because he’s at home as Spider-Man but because he isn’t. Now seven years older and doing some of the best work of his life, a more mature Garfield exudes something that doesn’t enter into this ever-recycling, short-term-memory franchise — that there is life after Spider-Man.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a Columbia Pictures release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. Running time: 150 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.
COVID could soon turn from a pandemic to an endemic, panel says
Businesses that want, or need, to get people back into the office can take a page from some of the public facing organizations that have had no choice but to keep their workplace open – by testing, requiring masks and universal vaccines, a doctor told a roundtable of Boston business leaders.
“For some employers, they may want to push (start dates) back and wait to see how the winter surge plays out before bringing all their employees back to work,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
“But for industries that really want or need employees back to work, then I think taking some lessons from industries that have had people at work, and how they have symptom checks every day, universal vaccination and universal masking, is probably a good playbook to start from,” he continued.
At a Massachusetts High Technology Council panel moderated by Stephen Pagliuca, co-chair of Bain Capital and co-owner of the Boston Celtics, medical experts also expressed optimism that COVID-19 is already showing signs of transitioning from a pandemic to a more localized disease with smaller outbreaks.
Although scientists are still working to understand the omicron variant, it appears to be a highly transmissible, less virulent strain of the virus, according to Dr. Adam Koppel, managing director of Bain Capital Life Sciences.
This means it infects more people, but its effects are less severe, which Koppel called “the ideal situation for a virus.”
“If this spreads out and becomes the dominant strain, it may– it may– enable us to more quickly get to an endemic state as opposed to a pandemic state where we can live more regularly with the virus more similar to the flu than what COVID has looked like,” he said.
And even though the panel predicted COVID would stick around instead of being eradicated altogether, they didn’t recommend shutting down a mostly normal life in the meantime.
“We have to get back to normal life, right? We can’t allow this virus to really change the way we live for a decade,” Koppel said.
More advanced therapeutics, especially “oral, direct-acting antivirals” for the disease, such as those in development by Merck and Pfizer, will aid in that transition, he said.
In the meantime, the panelists said Bay Staters should return to some semblance of a normal life by the start of the next school year or earlier.
“I’m really hoping that by the start of the next academic school year, we can be smart with masks, we can start the Pfizer and other (oral) drugs, and have a better understanding of how to use the antibody, and maybe (have) the next generation of vaccines,” Koppel said.
NASA craft ‘touches’ sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.
Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union.
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun. Scientists said it took a few months to get the data back and then several more months to confirm.
“Fascinatingly exciting,” said project scientist Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University.
Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind. The spacecraft dipped in and out of the corona at least three times, each a smooth transition, according to scientists.
“The first and most dramatic time we were below for about five hours … Now you might think five hours, that doesn’t sound big,” the University of Michigan’s Justin Kasper told reporters. But he noted that Parker was moving so fast it covered a vast distance during that time, tearing along at more than 62 miles per second.
The corona appeared dustier than expected, according to Raouafi. Future coronal excursions will help scientist better understand the origin of the solar wind, he said, and how it is heated and accelerated out into space. Because the sun lacks a solid surface, the corona is where the action is; exploring this magnetically intense region up close can help scientists better understand solar outbursts that can interfere with life here on Earth.
Preliminary data suggest Parker also dipped into the corona during its ninth close approach in August, but scientists said more analyses are needed. It made its 10th close approach last month.
Parker will keep drawing ever closer to the sun and diving deeper into the corona until its grand finale orbit in 2025.
Several St. Louis-area school districts look to end mask mandates
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several St. Louis-area school districts have proposals to end mask orders for students as the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 reaches a three-month high in the region.
The Hazelwood School Board weighed masking options Tuesday night, following the lead of districts across St. Louis County.
“People are getting beyond the mandates,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “I think we see that on the federal level, the state level. I think it’s time for parents to make decisions about what’s best for their kids.”
Mehlville Schools will switch to optional masking starting Jan. 17, with a 1% threshold in place. This means any particular school that sees a 1% infection rate would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.
The Parkway School Board will vote on a similar proposal Wednesday night. If approved, the district would switch to optional masking on Jan. 18, with a 2% infection threshold.
The Rockwood School Board votes Thursday on a proposal to go mask-optional Jan. 3, with a 4% infection threshold for each school. The Lindbergh School Board also votes Thursday on a proposal to go mask-optional on Jan. 5, with a 1.5% threshold.
The changes come amid heavy pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. A Cole County judge recently ruled that only elected officials can enact health orders, which makes most school mask orders illegal, according to Schmitt.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a surge in children being hospitalized for COVID-19 infections in the St. Louis region: up to 21 this week, the highest number since September. The number dropped to 19 Tuesday, with four children in intensive care.
“The omicron variant which is on the horizon does seem to affect kids pretty readily, whether it’s more so than delta, we don’t know. We do know that’s going to be a potential problem in the coming days,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Schmitt released the following statement about mask mandates in schools:
“All of our actions have been to put the power back in the hands of parents and children and out of the hands of power-hungry bureaucrats. Children have a low risk of contracting, spreading, or becoming seriously ill from covid-19. The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force can continue to stoke fear, but St. Louis Public Schools and other area school districts have had mask mandates for over a year, which proves that masks don’t work if they’re reporting a ’surge’ in cases. Further, a number of school districts across the state have imposed mask mandates for months and yet still experience the same ebbs and flows that the entire state does in cases. It’s time that we recognize that this virus is endemic and that people should have the ability to make their own choices for their kids.”
