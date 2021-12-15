Celebrities
‘Selling Tampa’s” Radiant Realtors Reveal How Loyalties Get Tested And Count Up Their Copious Commission Coins
Bossip Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with some of the beautiful and successful cast of Allure Realty ahead of the Wednesday, December 15 premiere of their new show “Selling Tampa.”
While the cast of “Selling Sunset” is primarily white, (aside from Amanza, Maya and Vanessa) the cast of “Selling Tampa” is entirely Black and Latino. We love it that the ladies of Allure also have Latina and Caribbean cast members, so we asked Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere and Karla Giorgio about how their cast offers audiences from other cultures an opportunity to see themselves reflected.
“Being Haitian is a HUGE part of who I am,” Anne-Sophie told BOSSIP, ” So just being able to speak French and capture that on the show, really helped me feel connected to my country, especially because I haven’t been for a really long time. I love that I’m able to represent for the Haitian girls and show them that there’s space in the luxury market for them too.”
“For me, my country Venezuela, right now, it really isn’t doing so well, ” Karla Giorgio told BOSSIP. “It gives me the power to feel like I’m doing something for my country. I love the experience it’s given me.”
For folks who are already looking for drama on “Selling Tampa,” a lot of the show’s conflict happens between Rena Frazier, Allure’s first agent and Sharelle Rosado, the owner of the brokerage. The pair were friends before Rosado opened her business and encouraged Frazier to get her license to become a real estate agent, but with Sharelle raising brokerage fees and Rena keeping her options open by getting her own broker’s license, most of the suspense of the series hinges on whether Rena will leave and take Sharelle’s top sellers with her.
“It’s all perspective,” Rena said. “It’s not shady it’s real life. It’s business.”
After being challenged over whether or not she was attempting to poach from Allure, Rena stayed graceful with her answer.
“We all have a great deal of respect for one another and for our goals and ambitions. I come from a corporate world where it is not unusual for an entire group of people to leave and go to another company. But, as a businesswoman, if I’m going to leave I’m of course going to talk to Anne and Colony. I have a ton of respect for them, they’re fantastic agents.”
While we were on the subject, we had to challenge Colony about whether she felt she maintained her loyalty to close friend Anne on the show. Viewers will see their friendship tested once Sharelle finds out about private conversations they had with Rena.
“Bring it!” Colony said, when we brought up wanting to question her loyalty.
“Anne is my girl, she knows our bond is tight so that should never be questioned,” Colony continued. “Let’s clear this up. I wasn’t loyal to Sharelle, I’m loyal to Allure Realty and what it stands for. That’s why I joined the brokerage. When she started this brokerage we wanted to do something new to Tampa. We wanted to create an all Black, female, luxury brokerage and that’s what she did. I’m loyal to the brand because I’ve established myself here. When people think about Allure Realty, they think about me and vice versa. So that’s where my loyalty was but Anne is my girl, we just disagreed on that. But that’s okay, friends disagree.”
Given the chance to respond to her friend, Anne said, “I’m not going to lie, I did feel like ‘Oh she’s choosing Allure Realty over me.’ I’m not even gonna lie. That was a thought to me. We just decided to agree to disagree.”
“Like Rena, I come from a corporate background and I understand everyone is disposable,” Anne explained. “In the grand of scheme of things people are able to outgrow places. I don’t believe loyalty should be to an employer. Loyalty should be to yourself and what’s going to benefit yourself, your own growth, your own goals and your own dreams.”
We also did a little digging to learn the most expensive properties each of the ladies have sold!
Anne-Sophie revealed she currently has a deal in the works that could net her a $120K commission, Rena said she made her biggest sale on the show for a $1million property and Karla opened up about how selling her own house for over $900K netted her a hefty profit. When it came time for Colony to talk commissions she chose to keep quiet about the bags she brings home.
“I don’t need you guys in my pockets, counting my money so I’m gonna keep mine to myself!” Colony told BOSSIP.
We love to see it. “Selling Tampa” premieres on Netflix Dec. 15.
Steph Curry’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children
After every game with the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry has a whole squad waiting for him at home. Get to know about Steph and Ayesha Curry’s kids – from Riley to Ryan to young Canon Curry!
Stephen Curry may be the new 3-point king, having surpassed Hall of Famer Ray Allen in the record books during the Golden State Warriors’ Dec. 14 victory over the New York Knicks, but off the court? This “king” is all about taking care of his “queen” — Ayesha Curry – and their royal family: Riley Curry, Ryan Curry, and Canon Curry. Steph and Ayesha have welcomed three beautiful babies into the world and have raised them to be some of the most beloved kids in the NBA. From Riley taking over Steph’s postgame press conferences to Canon posing with the NBA Championship Trophy, the Curry kids have taken over – and fans love it. As Step and the Dubs try to win another title, get to know about the trio of tots that will be cheering Steph along the way.
Riley Curry
Riley Elizabeth Curry was born on July 19, 2012, and from there, it was clear she was destined to be a star. Steph and Ayesha’s firstborn grabbed the spotlight in 2015. After the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Steph took the podium for the postgame press conference – and his then-two-year-old daughter soon joined him. “You’re too loud, daddy,” she said while interrupting him. “Be quiet.” Riley ran amok the way that two-year-olds do. She returned a week or so later and went viral for singing a line from Big Sean’s “Blessings.”
Since then, Riley has grown into an adorable young woman. She has also taken to the big sister role. When Steph and Ayesha renewed their wedding vows in September 2021, Riley officiated the ceremony. Her baby sister and brother escorted their mom through the backyard to the wedding chapel – aka, the arch of flowers set up on the grassy field. In November 2021, Ayesha shared a picture of Riley playing with her siblings, and Ayesha remarked how “They won’t stop growiiiiiiiing.”
Riley is a constant presence on her mother’s Instagram, and she has seemingly mellowed out from her press conference debut. Speaking of which, Steph told The Undefeated in 2019 that if he could, he wouldn’t have allowed his young daughter to rush headfirst into the spotlight like that. “One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene.”
If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to … give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way,” he added. “Trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too big-headed, and feeling like everything’s about them.”
Ryan Curry
Ryan Carson Curry arrived on July 10, 2015. “Stephen, Riley, and I are enjoying this gorgeous gift from God and basking in the present!” Ayesha announced on her personal blog. “We are now officially a family of 4! Riley is completely enamored with her little sister and has taken on her role as big sister beautifully. I am already so proud of her!” Steph also celebrated by posting a photo of newborn Ryan on his Instagram.
Ayesha reflected on the differences in raising her second child compared to when she was a first-time parent. I think I’ve learned that I’m able to manage more than I thought I could,” she said in an August 2015 interview via Pop Sugar. “I was really scared before having Ryan about how I was going to manage everything, but it’s kind of just happened, and it’s going OK.”
Ryan has bonded with her big sister, and Ayesha often shares cute moments of them together on her Instagram. For instance, when Beyoncé sent Ayesha a present from the 2020 Ivy Park Collection, both Ryan and Riley freaked out over the new clothes. “Mommy, I love it!” said Ryan.
Canon Curry
Canon W. Jack Curry, Steph and Ayesha’s son, was born on July 2, 2018. “On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry,” Steph announced on Instagram. The duo waited until the Fourth of July to break the news, allowing them a few days to enjoy their baby boy to themselves. Since arriving on the scene, Canon has captured the hearts of fans whenever he makes an appearance on his mother or father’s social media.
Canon is his father’s son – the two often look like twins – and Steph said that his boy has already shown interest in basketball. “My oldest, I asked her if she wanted to play basketball, and it was a firm no,” Riley said to NBC Sports in April 2021. “I asked her why and she said she doesn’t want to get hurt because she’s seen me have so many injuries and coming home with the hand-cast and the butt pad and sprained ankles and all that. So I said, ‘I’m sorry I scared you away from the game on that front.’ ”
“But, you’ll see either my [Ryan] or [Canon] definitely playing at some point,” he added. “They’re definitely interested, and they’re obsessed with the game, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Deshawn Radden: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finalist
Big moves, some luck and emotional plea at one tribal council have helped Deshawn Radden make it to the top five on season 41 of ‘Survivor.’ Ahead of the finale, learn more about him here.
Deshawn Radden is competing to win $1 million against four other remaining contestants on season 41 of Survivor. We will find out if he is the winner during the show’s Dec. 15 finale. This season started off strong for Deshawn, as he was on the dominating Luvu tribe before the merge. At the merge, he formed a four-person alliance with fellow Black contestants Shan Smith, Liana Wallace and Danny McCray, his closest ally from day one. They vowed to stick together to the end.
However, during the Nov. 24 episode, Deshawn and Danny teamed up with Ricard Foye to take out Shan, who was arguably the biggest threat to win the game. Shan called Deshawn a “snake” as she exited the game, and he was extremely hurt. Deshawn wanted to make the big move, but was very torn up about having to turn on Shan after their alliance decided they were going to try and make history together. It led to Deshawn breaking down in tears and getting extremely emotional at the next tribal council.
At the same time, he also lost that week’s immunity challenge, which meant that he had to play a game of chance at tribal. Deshawn had to choose between three covered symbols — two of the hidden symbols signified his exit from the game, while one meant he would get to stay. With just a 1/3 chance of keeping his spot in the game, Deshawn chose the right bowl. He then survived the Dec. 8 vote-off when the remaining majority alliance opted to vote out Danny instead. Now, he’s up against Xander Hastings, Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan and Ricard with just three days of gameplay left. Here’s more to know about Deshawn:
1. Deshawn Is In Med School
Deshawn is currently a medical student living in Miami, Florida, according to his CBS bio. He also works as a Medical Scribe at ScribeOne, per his LinkedIn. With this job, he “works closely with physicians to help update and maintain patient records and order medications and/or labs.” In his CBS bio, Deshawn said that being in medical school is his proudest accomplishment. He is enrolled as a podiatry student at Barry University, and is supposed to graduate in 2023.
2. Where Did Deshawn Go To College?
Deshawn already has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree. He attended California State University at Dominguez Hills from 2013-2017, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Cell/Cellular and Molecular Biology. He then went to Midwestern University in Arizona from 2017-2018 and obtained his Master’s in Biomedical Sciences.
3. Deshawn Has 4 Siblings
Deshawn is one of five children, and he credits his parents with raising them all right. “[My parents] truly took parenting personally,” he admitted. “They both come from challenging backgrounds and made it their duty to create a better life for my siblings and me. I find it most heroic that they somehow raised five genuinely good human beings, with good hearts and strong moral compasses. That can be hard to come by these days.”
4. Deshawn Has Moved Around A Lot
Deshawn has lived in California, Arizona, Washington D.C. and Florida, and he says his ability to adapt to new places was a big part of what helped him in Survivor. “I’m really good at interacting with different people and coming across as a very easygoing guy,” he told Parade. “I have the street smarts, the book smarts and the social skills.”
5. Deshawn Was In A Car Accident Before ‘Survivor’
Deshawn found out he was cast on Survivor while he was taking a break from school at the beginning of 2021. “I had taken a leave of absence, gotten into a car accident and was figuring out some personal things all during the early part of that year,” he explained. However, shortly after, he got the call that he would be playing season 41 of Survivor, which helped turn things around!
Lori Harvey Is All Smiles In Sexy Cutout Dress For Night Out After Judging At Miss Universe
Lori Harvey showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight cutout animal print dress for a holiday party at Craig’s in LA on Dec. 14.
Lori Harvey, 24, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a holiday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 14. For the occasion, Lori put her toned figure on full display in a tight purple zebra print mini dress with cutouts on the sides.
Lori’s Dundas X Revolve Jett Jacquard Dress featured long sleeves and a high, turtleneck while the sides of the dress were cut out on her tiny waist. The tight mini had a metallic sheen and a super short hem that showed off her long, toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of ankle-strap black sandals.
As for her glam, Lori slicked back her hair into a high ponytail with curls in the back while super long, voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip completed her look. Lori was smiling from ear-to-ear in this ensemble and rightly so – she looked fabulous.
Just two days before, Lori stunned in her outfit yet again, when she judged the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Dec. 12. Lori opted to wear a sparkly silver spaghetti strap gown.
The gown was skintight, highlighting her petite figure while the neckline was a plunging V, revealing ample cleavage. The entire sheer gown was covered in intricate silver beading and sequins while the hem of the dress featured a black and white sheer lace train.
Lori absolutely stole the show at the competition and she had her hair down in big, bouncy old-Hollywood waves while a sultry smokey eye and nude lip tied her dazzling look together.
