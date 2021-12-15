News
Several St. Louis-area school districts look to end mask mandates
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several St. Louis-area school districts have proposals to end mask orders for students as the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 reaches a three-month high in the region.
The Hazelwood School Board weighed masking options Tuesday night, following the lead of districts across St. Louis County.
“People are getting beyond the mandates,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “I think we see that on the federal level, the state level. I think it’s time for parents to make decisions about what’s best for their kids.”
Mehlville Schools will switch to optional masking starting Jan. 17, with a 1% threshold in place. This means any particular school that sees a 1% infection rate would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.
The Parkway School Board will vote on a similar proposal Wednesday night. If approved, the district would switch to optional masking on Jan. 18, with a 2% infection threshold.
The Rockwood School Board votes Thursday on a proposal to go mask-optional Jan. 3, with a 4% infection threshold for each school. The Lindbergh School Board also votes Thursday on a proposal to go mask-optional on Jan. 5, with a 1.5% threshold.
The changes come amid heavy pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. A Cole County judge recently ruled that only elected officials can enact health orders, which makes most school mask orders illegal, according to Schmitt.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a surge in children being hospitalized for COVID-19 infections in the St. Louis region: up to 21 this week, the highest number since September. The number dropped to 19 Tuesday, with four children in intensive care.
“The omicron variant which is on the horizon does seem to affect kids pretty readily, whether it’s more so than delta, we don’t know. We do know that’s going to be a potential problem in the coming days,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Schmitt released the following statement about mask mandates in schools:
“All of our actions have been to put the power back in the hands of parents and children and out of the hands of power-hungry bureaucrats. Children have a low risk of contracting, spreading, or becoming seriously ill from covid-19. The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force can continue to stoke fear, but St. Louis Public Schools and other area school districts have had mask mandates for over a year, which proves that masks don’t work if they’re reporting a ’surge’ in cases. Further, a number of school districts across the state have imposed mask mandates for months and yet still experience the same ebbs and flows that the entire state does in cases. It’s time that we recognize that this virus is endemic and that people should have the ability to make their own choices for their kids.”
News
‘Worst night of my life’: Amazon worker who survived collapse speaks out
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A delivery driver who survived the deadly collapse at an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville said he was trapped under concrete for more than three hours.
Craig Yost, 39, had just finished his route Friday night when he returned to the Edwardsville facility around 8 p.m. He took shelter in a bathroom just before an EF-3 tornado hit the building, causing the walls to collapse.
“The worst night of my life for sure,” said Yost. “I was trapped under a wall of thick concrete that I had no idea how big it was. I know it took them over three hours to get me out of there.”
Yost suffered broken bones, cuts, and bruises. He is recovering at Saint Louis University Hospital after undergoing surgery.
“A lot of sadness but a lot of happiness because I’m glad to be alive. I was insanely lucky,” said Yost.
While 45 employees survived, six people died in the collapse.
“To the victims’ families, I would just tell them that I am my heart is with them,” said Yost. “For the time I spent down there thinking about those things that I might miss out on, I can understand how they’re feeling.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatal collapse.
Amazon said it was donating $1 million to the Edwardsville Community Foundation to help with recovery efforts. The company also said it will reach out to workers and their families to assist them.
News
COVID winter surge threatens St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A frustrated St Louis Metropolitan Task Force provided St. Louis with another COVID update today and painted a rather grim picture, warning the region could return to its worst pandemic levels by the beginning of the new year. Task Force Doctors Alex Garza of the SSM Healthcare Systems and Dr. Clay Dunagan of the BJC Healthcare system jointly addressed the surging numbers in an afternoon briefing posted to the Task Force’s Facebook page.
Dr. Garza, who last took part in a briefing in July before heading off for military duty in Kuwait, was clearly frustrated with the lack of progress since he left.
“I’m literally disappointed to tell you we are once again losing ground to the virus. The number of people within our region who are hospitalized with COVID is increasing, the number of people in ICU’s is increasing, and the number of people on ventilators is increasing. And quite frankly, the number of people who are becoming vaccinated is not increasing.”, said Garza. He added, “As a region, we’re really moving in the wrong direction. The virus is winning this round because of that highly contagious Delta variant.”
The latest numbers from Task Force hospitals show little reason for optimism. Hospitalizations in this winter surge of cases are moving back to the worst of the summer delta surge numbers. Dr. Dunagan said the reproduction number of the disease in the St. Louis region is now at 1.14, indicating the virus is again spreading.
Medical officials have said since the beginning of the pandemic that the reproduction number, or amount of additional people an infected person might infect, needs to be below 1 in order for the pandemic to wane. At 1.14, each COVID-positive patient is spreading the disease to more than one additional person and the surge takes off. Doctors Garza and Dunagan said this is what is happening now in St. Louis.
Dr. Dunagan also cautioned about the current situation with COVID deaths in local hospitals.
“Suddenly we’re back into a surge, and one that looks as potent as the last one”, he said. “Once again we see mortality rising in the region. We’re up to a seven-day moving average of about eight cases a day. So, it’s really pretty extraordinary when you think about it, that nearly sixty people are dying a week still from COVID in our region.”
Both doctors are concerned about the future and the coming months. Dr. Garza warned of the impact on everyone in the community and intimated hospital services to non-COVID patients could once again become impacted.
“Because of this dramatic increase in cases, healthcare workers have been battered over the past year and a half and are again bracing for the coming deluge of patients and deciding which healthcare services we should stop doing to take care of these incredibly sick patients… and patients are stacking up in emergency departments because there is no room in the hospitals.”, Dr. Garza warned.
Hospitalization numbers collected by the Task Force indicate the majority of patients being treated right now are among the unvaccinated in our community.
“What this is telling us is that the surges are really being driven by the unvaccinated. And it’s also telling us—if you look carefully at the numbers—is that being vaccinated is still tremendously protective against being hospitalized,” said Dr. Dunagan.
The doctors believe the data collected to this point have indicated there’s much more trouble brewing. Last winter, hospitalization numbers in November and December reached patient levels above 1,000 people as the region struggled to fight the virus without widescale vaccinations available. Those numbers decreased in the spring as vaccinations became readily available and lead to decreases inpatient levels.
Dr. Garza warns the delta surge and eventual emergence of the omicron variant could send numbers this winter right back to the highest levels felt during the pandemic. “If the virus continues to circulate like it currently is in our community, and if we can’t decrease the number of new people becoming infected, then this model will predict that these numbers will continue to climb, that we will see more and more people admitted to the hospital. If you follow the model out for the next couple of weeks you’ll see that we’ll reach a peak that is equivalent to last year in our worst-case scenario by the first week of January”, Dr. Garza said.
In the most recent hospitalization numbers released today, the region has seen increases in most categories that cause concern. There are now 123 patients in ICU beds in the region, a number our region hasn’t seen since late September. That’s also an increase of 11 patients in the last 24 hours. The number of patients requiring ventilator care has also jumped with 81 hospitalized patients now requiring that help breathing.
And for the first time since mid-September, the St. Louis region has again seen a troubling jump in pediatric COVID cases. This comes at a time when many area school districts are announcing relaxation of masking rules and going mask optional when they return after the holiday break. The Task Force reported Monday that 21 children were hospitalized. It’s the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations since the third week of September. By Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations had grown to 24 children.
Of the 21 children being treated, three of them are in ICU beds. That’s the highest number of kids getting critical care in nearly a month. The total hospitalizations include eight children under the age of 11 getting care, and thirteen children between 12-18 years receiving treatment.
News
St. Louis renews mask mandate as COVID transmission surges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The mask mandate has been renewed in the City of St. Louis. The Board of Aldermen unanimously passed the measure to require anyone age five or older to wear a mask in public places.
Health orders must be renewed every 30 days according to a new Missouri law. St. Louis is one of the few remaining municipalities in Missouri with a mask mandate.
A winter COVID surge is expected and the city is currently seeing the highest amount of virus transmission since last January. In early 2021 vaccines were only available to vulnerable populations.
The vaccination rate for Missouri is at around 60 percent. Now, unvaccinated people are more likely to get COVID because the new varients are more contagious.
“As a region, we’re really moving in the wrong direction. The virus is winning this round because of that highly contagious Delta variant,” said Dr. Alex Garza during the Pandemic Task Force briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has warned public health departments and school districts that they need to stop enforcing mask mandates after a decision by Missouri’s Cole County Circuit Court. It says mask mandates, quarantines, and other public health orders are illegal.
The omicron variant was detected in St. Louis earlier this month. It appears to be highly contagious but causes less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus. The Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection but still good protection from hospitalization.
