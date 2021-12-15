News
Ski Wednesday: Give ill-fitting gear the boot
It was a hot summer day and my friend Cathy and I were standing chest deep in the cool Atlantic water, chatting as we squinted into the sun.
Being who I am, we were talking about skiing. She, a lifelong skier and now retired from her teaching career, had backed off a bit from the sport.
Her feet hurt and were always cold, she told me that day. She had trouble turning on wider skis. She just wasn’t happy and comfortable on snow anymore, and wondered if her time was over.
“We’re going to fix all that,” I vowed to her.
Last week, we did.
How do you get a long-time ski loving friend who’s not feeling the love to reignite that romance?
I call it my “Ski Back Better” plan. Invest in your infrastructure (equipment), extend your access (better planning around tickets, lodging and such) and amp up your social program (reconnecting with ski friends, taking lessons to learn).
We made a big dent by heading up – midweek — to Ludlow, Vermont, where Okemo Mountain Resort and The Boot Pro team up to make all this super doable.
Here’s how the reclaiming of her ski love went.
We arrived in Ludlow mid-day on a Tuesday; our way of getting a lower price on lodging as well as finding slopes — and shops – that were less crowded.
Our first stop was at The Boot Pro (https://thebootpro.net), where owner Shon Racicot, his family, and tight crew of coworkers are masters of finding – and fitting—the perfect ski boot for you.
Racicot is a 16-time graduate of the Masterfit Academy, something I consider the gold standard of boot-fitting. He’s also fit me in boots three times over the past decade and a half, and I can tell you with no hyperbole: his fitting prowess has changed my ski life for the better.
I wanted that for Cathy. She settled in on the bench while her Masterfit-trained fitter, Avery, got to know her skiing preferences and ability, asked her about her complaints about boots in general, studied her feet, legs and knees, and then began the process of finding — and then fitting — the right boot for her.
Cathy admits she was nervous; she’d had such bad luck with boots in the past.
“Avery was kind, calm, patient and well trained in the art of boot-fitting,” she said. “I realized I could take all the time I want.”
As the tried on and compared boot shells and liners (the first step of the process), she had a hard time choosing. He helped her think about all kinds of trigger points and flexes and in time, she settled into the pair she felt was best: the very one he agreed would work best for her.
Next came the custom fitting. Using heated insoles and carving some parts of the boot liner (and sometimes, for folks like me, adding pieces to make the boot work better for the individual), they came upon the fit they both agreed was right for her.
While she walked in worried, she walked out with hope.
“Avery was able to explain how I could judge the fit of the boot,” she said. Like most people who’ve never had a trained fitting, she’d be skiing in boots that were too big. Now, she had to understand – and believe – that this smaller fit was better.
“He took away my fear of making the wrong choice,” she said, both with his expertise and his promise that she could return for tweaks any time at all.
We left there to check into our slopeside Okemo hotel. The next morning we would zip down the hill, pick up her boots, get her on snow and have her test them out. (Mid-week meant they were able to turn them around overnight).
First run, this lifelong Cannon Mountain skier was nervous.
“I am 71 years old and I had pretty much decided my skiing days were over because my knees hurt, my boots felt bad and I was losing my confidence,” she said.
She had got to thinking, she said, that those misfitting boots may have been the key to her troubles. But still, she was wondering if skiing was in her past.
First run, she was visibly nervous. Good news about Okemo: You can go to the top of the mountain and find a gentle and lovely cruiser that’s just right for testing things out.
Her first run was about feeling the boots out. She pecked her way down, not trusting. Until she did.
By her third run, her entire body and face looked relaxed, and, as big movie-type snowflakes fell around her, she carved out turns feeling good for the first time, she said, in a long time.
“My spirits soared,” she said after that ski day. “I felt exuberant and relieved. I felt reborn as a skier. What a gift.”
Cathy did not end up needing any tweaks to her boots, but we stopped in to say thank you, and the team reminded her to come back any time. Their goal is boots that feel good for the life of the boot.
There was more work to do to bring her up to speed. Realizing her goggles were way past old, we shopped to update those, and that next day, clear vision on the slopes helped her as well. We made sure her boots were fit with excellent ski socks (she’ll wear the same thickness always now and whenever possible, the same brand and style), and we got her on some new rentals to help her see just how much better equipment works.
Cathy’s reinspired. She’s signing up for some lessons to update her technique (smart!) and cannot wait to clock some serious vertical many times this season.
Racicot told me Cathy’s not alone: Okemo and The Boot Pro have been come a “destination trip,” he said, with many taking advantage of the easy location and great Okemo slopes to feel out new gear on.
I cannot wait to ski with her again, in her shiny, well-fit and confidence-boosting boots.
I’m so happy to have saved a friend’s ski life. Find a friend who’s struggling and do the same. It’s a win for everyone: Cathy promises to ski with me lots of times this winter.
St. Louis repeals marijuana law; some call for legalizing recreational pot statewide
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill this week that eliminates penalties for possessing 35 grams or less of marijuana.
The legislation prohibits police from enforcing state and federal laws related to the possession of small amounts of marijuana. The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for a search or arrest.
Supporters say marijuana laws have had a history of disproportionally harming poor communities and African Americans.
“This is about building public trust,” said St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley, one of the bill’s sponsors. “Enough of this war on individuals who don’t have the means to defend themselves from the federal government.”
During a bill signing ceremony Monday, Alderman Bret Narayan, sponsor of the bill said, “It will allow for our law enforcement officials to use their resources on the most pressing issues in our region. It will help with labor shortages in the city departments, and it will also help our injured first responders from falling into the pitfalls of opioid addiction.”
Earlier this year, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed bipartisan legislation reducing penalties for possessing 35 grams or less.
There are several statewide efforts underway to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. One of those is being led by State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin. He is also running for St. Louis County Executive.
“I think we need statewide legalization just so we have uniformity and so nobody across the state faces the possibility of a prison sentence for marijuana possession,” said Dogan.
One bill, titled “HJR 83,” would regulate and tax marijuana like alcohol. Dogan believes police have bigger priorities than enforcing marijuana possession laws.
“Every minute that they have to spend on paperwork for a marijuana possession case, that’s time away from more serious crimes,” said Dogan.
There is also a petition effort underway to put recreational use of marijuana on the ballot in Missouri. Voters approved medical marijuana in Missouri in 2018. Recreational marijuana is legal in neighboring Illinois.
Homeowners against Sunset Hills water tower get boost from state agency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving a boost to Sunset Hills residents trying to pull the plug on a proposed water tower.
FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team has been covering the opposition to a proposed 1.5-million-gallon water tower since January. Missouri American Water wants to build a new one to replace the current, smaller water tower. However, some residents believe it’s unsafe.
The DNR recently sent a letter to Rep. David Gregory (R-St. Louis) saying that it doesn’t have the sole authority to move the project forward.
“To summarize, the city’s zoning approval is completely separate from and independent of the department’s approval process, and both approvals are independently necessary for this project to proceed as proposed,” the letter states.
Mayor Patricia Fribis supports the water tower, but not all Sunset Hills officials are on the same page. In January, Fribis broke a tie that let the project go forward. The city’s aldermen later did an about-face and voted it down.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis reached out to Fribis for comment, but she has not responded at the time of publication.
Citizens like Angie Weigel, who first called Davis to spotlight the water tower issues, said victory is in sight. They are gratified by the DNR letter and by the fact that their own Board of Aldermen has turned thumbs down on this proposal.
Read the DNR’s letter below:
Hazelwood School District votes to keep mask mandate
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District voted to keep its mask order in place as the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise in the St. Louis area.
Several other school districts in the region are also weighing whether or not to ease up on masking regulations. This comes amid heavy pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
A Cole County judge recently ruled that only elected officials can enact health orders, which makes most school mask orders illegal, according to Schmitt.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that 24 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations since September.
“We clearly just haven’t convinced people that they’re in harm’s way,” said Dunagan. “Our political system has put this in turmoil, and it is very unfortunate that politics has overridden science.”
In a statement, Schmitt responds to the task force, saying: “The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force can continue to stoke fear, but St. Louis public schools and other area school districts have had mask mandates for over a year, which proves that masks don’t work if they’re reporting a ‘surge’ in cases. It’s time that we recognize that this virus is endemic and that people should have the ability to make their own choices for their kids.”
Some Hazelwood parents said they support the mask requirement, while others questioned its effectiveness.
“It would make me feel uneasy because you don’t know what other parents are doing for their kids or where they’ve been,” said parent Adrien Teepe.
“They should wear a mask, but think about a kid, how many kids are going to keep a mask on their face?” said parent Edward Crumer.
Hazelwood is the first, but certainly not the last school to discuss this.
On Thursday, Rockwood and Lindbergh will also vote on a mask optional plan for next semester. The Parkway School Board will meet tomorrow.
