St. Louis repeals marijuana law; some call for legalizing recreational pot statewide
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill this week that eliminates penalties for possessing 35 grams or less of marijuana.
The legislation prohibits police from enforcing state and federal laws related to the possession of small amounts of marijuana. The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for a search or arrest.
Supporters say marijuana laws have had a history of disproportionally harming poor communities and African Americans.
“This is about building public trust,” said St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley, one of the bill’s sponsors. “Enough of this war on individuals who don’t have the means to defend themselves from the federal government.”
During a bill signing ceremony Monday, Alderman Bret Narayan, sponsor of the bill said, “It will allow for our law enforcement officials to use their resources on the most pressing issues in our region. It will help with labor shortages in the city departments, and it will also help our injured first responders from falling into the pitfalls of opioid addiction.”
Earlier this year, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed bipartisan legislation reducing penalties for possessing 35 grams or less.
There are several statewide efforts underway to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. One of those is being led by State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin. He is also running for St. Louis County Executive.
“I think we need statewide legalization just so we have uniformity and so nobody across the state faces the possibility of a prison sentence for marijuana possession,” said Dogan.
One bill, titled “HJR 83,” would regulate and tax marijuana like alcohol. Dogan believes police have bigger priorities than enforcing marijuana possession laws.
“Every minute that they have to spend on paperwork for a marijuana possession case, that’s time away from more serious crimes,” said Dogan.
There is also a petition effort underway to put recreational use of marijuana on the ballot in Missouri. Voters approved medical marijuana in Missouri in 2018. Recreational marijuana is legal in neighboring Illinois.
Homeowners against Sunset Hills water tower get boost from state agency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving a boost to Sunset Hills residents trying to pull the plug on a proposed water tower.
FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team has been covering the opposition to a proposed 1.5-million-gallon water tower since January. Missouri American Water wants to build a new one to replace the current, smaller water tower. However, some residents believe it’s unsafe.
The DNR recently sent a letter to Rep. David Gregory (R-St. Louis) saying that it doesn’t have the sole authority to move the project forward.
“To summarize, the city’s zoning approval is completely separate from and independent of the department’s approval process, and both approvals are independently necessary for this project to proceed as proposed,” the letter states.
Mayor Patricia Fribis supports the water tower, but not all Sunset Hills officials are on the same page. In January, Fribis broke a tie that let the project go forward. The city’s aldermen later did an about-face and voted it down.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis reached out to Fribis for comment, but she has not responded at the time of publication.
Citizens like Angie Weigel, who first called Davis to spotlight the water tower issues, said victory is in sight. They are gratified by the DNR letter and by the fact that their own Board of Aldermen has turned thumbs down on this proposal.
Read the DNR’s letter below:
Hazelwood School District votes to keep mask mandate
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District voted to keep its mask order in place as the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise in the St. Louis area.
Several other school districts in the region are also weighing whether or not to ease up on masking regulations. This comes amid heavy pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
A Cole County judge recently ruled that only elected officials can enact health orders, which makes most school mask orders illegal, according to Schmitt.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that 24 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations since September.
“We clearly just haven’t convinced people that they’re in harm’s way,” said Dunagan. “Our political system has put this in turmoil, and it is very unfortunate that politics has overridden science.”
In a statement, Schmitt responds to the task force, saying: “The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force can continue to stoke fear, but St. Louis public schools and other area school districts have had mask mandates for over a year, which proves that masks don’t work if they’re reporting a ‘surge’ in cases. It’s time that we recognize that this virus is endemic and that people should have the ability to make their own choices for their kids.”
Some Hazelwood parents said they support the mask requirement, while others questioned its effectiveness.
“It would make me feel uneasy because you don’t know what other parents are doing for their kids or where they’ve been,” said parent Adrien Teepe.
“They should wear a mask, but think about a kid, how many kids are going to keep a mask on their face?” said parent Edward Crumer.
Hazelwood is the first, but certainly not the last school to discuss this.
On Thursday, Rockwood and Lindbergh will also vote on a mask optional plan for next semester. The Parkway School Board will meet tomorrow.
Cleanup continues after tornado leaves a trail of damage in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An emergency declaration is in effect for much of Illinois following Friday’s tornados, which will give immediate federal funds to victims. In the meantime, Amazon and other agencies are trying to clean up the mounds of debris in Edwardsville.
Piles of debris still sit on roadways and fields, just miles from the Amazon facility off of I-270. Just down the road, Suzie Makler found walls and insulation from Amazon in her own backyard. She said her home was in the tornado’s path Friday.
“Everybody says that it sounds like a train, but I didn’t hear a train,” said Makler. “I heard racing cars. I heard crinkling like somebody’s taking foil and just pulling it together and making a ball. I think that’s the trees breaking.”
Makler said she and her family are alright and her home is still intact. However, her property is a different story.
“Looking at all my stuff broken in there, I kind of get a little choked up. But you got a remember, it can be replaced. It can be bought again, and we’re both here, and my grandson is here, and I am thankful and blessed,” Suzie said with tears in her eyes.
The Edwardsville Police Department sent a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying the city is continuing to clean up debris. The department said that the city is “working with Amazon to transition the property back to their control.”
“At this time, everyone reported to have been at the property when this event occurred has been accounted for, and we have no other reports of missing individuals,” the department said in a statement.
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spoke about the devastation on Capitol Hill.
“It’s a terrible reminder in America they were all one people. Massive concrete walls, 11 inches thick and 40 feet high, caved in, trapping employees who are working to fill Christmas and holiday orders,” Durbin said.
As the Edwardsville community works to pick up the pieces, Makler said she’s grateful for the overwhelming support.
“That’s when I get emotional,” Makler said. “When I see how many friends that come here that I haven’t seen for 10 years, that they’re struggling themselves and worrying about me. That got me a lot.”
There will be a candlelight vigil at the warehouse tomorrow at 5 p.m. to honor the six workers who lost their lives.
