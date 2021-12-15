News
Texts show top Trump defenders’ private alarm on Jan. 6
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump’s highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.
But they did not publicly display that same sense of alarm mere hours after the deadly insurrection. And they have since joined some of the country’s top Republicans in downplaying Trump’s role in the attack — part of a larger effort to rewrite the history of Jan. 6.
Here are some of the frantic messages that Trump allies sent to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the insurrection was unfolding and what they’ve said publicly about the events since then:
DONALD TRUMP JR.
“He’s got to condemn this s-— ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump’s eldest son wrote in a text message to Meadows about his father. That’s according to excerpts read Monday by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of a House committee investigating what happened.
Earlier on Jan. 6, before the violence, the younger Trump tweeted that his father “has the people!!!” over a picture of throngs of pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered in Washington. When word began to surface that the Capitol was breached, Trump Jr. changed his tone, tweeting, “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful,” and “Don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”
But, barely a week later — and after the House impeached President Trump for inciting the insurrection — Trump Jr. began advancing the false narrative that authorities knew violence was coming on Jan. 6 but didn’t do enough to prepare — in part because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored warnings about what might occur.
“If these federal law enforcement agencies had prior knowledge that this was a planned attack then POTUS didn’t incite anything,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Jan. 14. “If he didn’t incite anything then Nancy Pelosi and the Dems used impeachment on yet another sham political witch-hunt.”
GOP members of Congress, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, have since advanced similarly false claims about Pelosi delaying military assistance to help Capitol Police officers trying to quell the attack.
___
LAURA INGRAHAM
“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” the Fox News Channel host wrote, according to text excerpts Cheney read. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”
But on her show the evening of Jan. 6, Ingraham cited false claims that the rioters included leftist provocateurs, saying, “They were likely not all Trump supporters, and there are some reports Antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd.”
She added: “If you are a Trump supporter hoping to display your support for the president, well, today’s antics at the Capitol did just the opposite.” Ingraham also made a false assertion that there were “legitimate concerns” that voter fraud potentially marred the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden, but she noted, “That never should have lent any license to violence or other chaos.”
Ingraham has since repeatedly downplayed the Jan. 6 attack. In April, she said that “America’s most dangerous insurrectionists” weren’t those who participated in the mob. Instead, she said, “The real threat to our future is Biden, and the well-heeled, powerful forces who want us to lose sight of what made America great in the first place.”
During a March phone interview with Trump, Ingraham asked him: “Are you concerned that the U.S. Capitol, after Jan. 6, has become a fortress, protecting the Capitol from the people who are supposed to actually be the ones in charge here, not the people who are sitting in the Capitol?” She then didn’t object when Trump said the mob posed “zero threat” and suggested that authorities were “persecuting a lot of those people” for being a part of it.
Ingraham said during her Tuesday show that, “Both publicly and privately, I said what I believe: that the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a terrible thing.”
“Crimes were committed. Some people were unfairly hounded and persecuted and prosecuted,” she said. “But it was not an insurrection.”
___
SEAN HANNITY
“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?” the Fox News Channel host wrote to Meadows about Trump, according to text excerpts read by Cheney.
During his show the evening of Jan. 6, Hannity said those responsible for the attack “must be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” but he also quickly raised concerns that law enforcement wasn’t ready for what happened.
“I don’t care if the radical left, radical right — I don’t know who they are. They’re not people I would support,” Hannity said then. “So how were officials not prepared? We got to answer that question. How did they allow the Capitol building to be breached in what seemed like less than a few minutes?”
During his show on Monday, Hannity called the House committee investigating the attack a “Democrat sham” and a “waste of your time and money.” He also falsely said Trump had pushed for extra Capitol protection before Jan. 6 but was denied by Pelosi. He had Meadows on as a guest, but neither mentioned the text messages.
On Tuesday, Hannity opened his show likening what occurred during the Capitol attack to demonstrations around the country after the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.
“All riots, obviously, are bad. All of them,” Hannity said. “And on this program, we strongly condemn the violence on Jan. 6 just like we condemned all of the violent riots in the summer of 2020.”
Hannity called Cheney reading his Meadows text “a weak attempt to smear yours truly and, presumably I guess, President Trump,” and argued that what he wrote was consistent with what he said on the air the day of the Capitol attack.
“I say the same thing in private I say to all of you,” Hannity said.
News
Editorial: Polis, commute part of the 110-year sentence for Aguilera-Mederos
So unjust is the 110-year prison sentence for Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos that we are asking Gov. Jared Polis to begin the process immediately for a clemency review that could reduce his time in jail to something more reasonable.
We are not intending to undermine the verdict from the jury — Aguilera-Mederos did indeed kill four people and seriously injure others in a tragic and preventable crash.
But we do think there is an important distinction that the law, as written, did not allow jurors or the judge to make. The 26-year-old was not drunk. He was not intentionally driving recklessly because he was in a hurry or out for a thrill or running from police. He was not even full of road rage as his semi-truck accelerated down Interstate 70 out of control.
Rather, a tool that Aguilera-Mederos used for work failed. Whether it was from a lack of training or a lack of common sense, Aguilera-Mederos got back in his truck with the brakes smoking and hot from being used excessively to slow the heavy logging truck on the steep grades west of Denver. The brakes then failed completely and Aguilera-Mederos didn’t use the emergency ramp that could have safely stopped his truck.
Had traffic not been stopped at the bottom of the hill, Aguilera-Mederos might have avoided tragedy, but instead, he careened into the cars stopped in I-70 traffic and killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69.
America’s justice system has always struggled with how to treat negligent homicide cases.
Excessive punishment feels cruel, but so does a complete lack of consequences. If the goal is to deter others and foster rehabilitation, how many years in prison would suffice? If those responsible for unintentional deaths are guilty of such egregious transgressions of normal care and decency as to warrant prison time, what is an appropriate sentence?
So much depends on the facts of the case. And when we look at the mistakes Aguilera-Mederos made on April 25, 2019, we judge that life in prison is far too severe.
District Court Judge Bruce Jones agrees.
“I will state that if I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,” Jones said. “I would say that perhaps the legislature, in imposing a requirement of consecutive sentences, had in mind that there might be cases where a judge should give it further consideration after hearing from the Department of Corrections, and this may very well be one of those cases.”
The reason Jones did not have discretion is that lawmakers have set mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes, and then required that the sentences be served consecutively and not concurrently. Because four people were killed and so many were injured, the years added up to more than life in prison. This case shows clearly that Colorado’s sentencing laws are in need of much more reform than the changes that have come in recent years.
Polis could of course wait to see if Jones is able to later revise the sentence if Aguilera-Mederos seeks a review, however, with public attention on the case right now, we think the governor’s executive clemency advisory board should take up Aguilera-Mederos case and commute part of his sentence. Such an act could also spare the surviving victims in this case and the families of those killed a lengthy appeals process, although many heartbroken survivors have understandably said that they support a prison sentence in the case.
To guide him, Polis and his review board should look at similar cases across the state over the years.
Former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee was charged with nine counts including felony vehicular homicide, negligent homicide and vehicular assault after he killed a woman in a crash on U.S. 160 over La Veta Pass in 2016.
Prosecutors at the time said that Greenlee was speeding and driving aggressively in his Escalade before he attempted to pass a car and caused a collision.
Greenlee accepted a plea deal to criminally negligent homicide and three other counts. He didn’t serve a single day in prison, although he was sentenced to a year of home detention, 10 years of probation, ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and fined $100,000 in addition to being ordered to donate $1 million to a charity of the prosecutor’s choosing.
Greenlee’s age – he was 77 at the time of the sentencing — and his deteriorating health played into the judge’s decision: “Despite the fact that I consider probation to be the appropriate sentence here, I cannot disregard or speak lightly of the conduct of the defendant,” he said. “This is an egregious act, an act of inexplicable conduct by the defendant. It was inexcusable behavior.”
Would prosecutors have been more willing to offer Aguilera-Mederos a deal of one year in prison for each life he took if he was a man of financial means and could have donated $100,000 a year to charity?
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said in a public statement: “My administration contemplated a significantly different outcome in this case, but Mr. Aguilera-Mederos wasn’t interested in pursuing those negotiations. The jury’s thoughtful verdict reflects the strength of the evidence presented and recognizes the harm caused to the victims. We requested the minimum sentence allowed by law and welcome future opportunities for the court to reconsider its sentence, consistent with the mission and values of this office.”
However, neither the district attorney nor Aguilera-Mederos’ defense attorney answered questions from this board about specific deals that may have been offered or rejected.
We are losing faith in America’s justice system, and clemency is one way to ensure the scales of justice remain balanced.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
CU Buffs football early National Signing Day class of 2022
Early National Signing Day took place Wednesday. Here’s a look at which football players have signed with the Colorado Buffaloes.
|
|Player
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Stars*
|
|Aaron Austin
|DL
|Fort Worth, Texas
|***
|Zach Courtney
|TE
|Post, Texas
|***
|Dylan Dixson
|S
|Houston, Texas
|***
|Carter Edwards
|OT
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|***
|Travis Gray
|OT
|Aurora, Colo.
|***
|Simeon Harris
|CB
|Vallejo, Calif.
|***
|Eoghan Kerry
|OLB
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|***
|Ashton Logan
|P/PK
|Anaheim Hills, Calif.
|–
|Kaden Ludwick
|OLB
|Happy Valley, Ore.
|***
|Owen McCown
|QB
|Rusk, Texas
|***
|Keyshon Mills
|CB
|Little Elm, Texas
|***
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo.
|***
|Aubrey Smith
|ILB
|Atlanta, Ga.
|***
|Xavier Smith
|S
|Atlanta, Ga.
|***
|Chase Sowell
|WR
|Humble, Texas
|***
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|Allen, Texas
|***
|Victor Venn
|RB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Joshua Wiggins
|CB
|Spring, Texas
|***
News
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd killing
By AMY FORLITI
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, averting a trial but likely extending the time he is already spending behind bars on a state conviction.
Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck during a May 25, 2020, arrest as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case.
The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care.
Chauvin appeared in person Wednesday for the change of plea hearing in an orange short-sleeve prison shirt. He said “Guilty, your honor” to confirm his pleas.
Federal prosecutors recommended up to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison. A judge will determine his sentence later, but a 25-year federal sentence would likely extend Chauvin’s time behind bars by about six years if he earns credit for good behavior.
Judge Paul Magnuson didn’t set a date for sentencing.
Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide calling for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.
In Minnesota, defendants with good behavior serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the remaining one-third on supervised release, also known as parole. Under that formula, he’s expected to serve 15 years in prison on the state charges, and 7 1/2 years on parole.
Under sentencing guidelines, Chauvin could get a federal penalty ranging from 27 years to more than 33 years in prison, with credit for taking responsibility, said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. But the guidelines are not mandatory, and Osler estimated Chauvin would be sentenced toward the lower end of the range.
As part of the plea deal, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old boy during a 2017 arrest in which he held the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.
To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government authority, and willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. That’s a high legal standard. An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part isn’t enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but did it anyway.
According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.
All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.
The second count alleges Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”
In the 2017 case involving the then-14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.
According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teen resisted arrest and after the teen, whom he described as 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds, was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The boy was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.
That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, including four times state prosecutors said he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”
The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.
Texts show top Trump defenders’ private alarm on Jan. 6
Kim Kardashian’s nephew, Mason, advises her to keep daughter, North West, safe on social media
Editorial: Polis, commute part of the 110-year sentence for Aguilera-Mederos
Woman attacked after filming murder of O-Block ARoy
CU Buffs football early National Signing Day class of 2022
Amelia Hamlin Says ‘Aloha’ In Sexy Black Bikini While Vacationing In Hawaii — Photos
Blockademia Coefficient Benefits of Blockchain-Based Documentation with Croatian Authorities
Selena Gomez Debuts Massive New Back Tattoo That Runs Down From Her Neck — See Pic
“Cute Dog” Coin Mochi Inu ($MOCHI) Bridges Gap Between Memecoins and Decentralized Finance
Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Senator Karen’ After She Calls Him Out For Not Paying Taxes
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field