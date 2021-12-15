Connect with us

Bitcoin

The largest entertainment platform Hardcore Media announced the sale of its own tokens

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Dubai, UAE – Hardcore Media, one of the largest entertainment platforms in the CIS and Eastern Europe, is launching sales of its own cryptocurrency — HARDcoin.

It will be used for internal payments within the ecosystem, which includes a fist-fighting and MMA league, two million-dollar YouTube channels, and its own marketplace.

In the near future Hardcore Media plans to launch several new projects, such as Hardcore Boxing, a streaming platform, a betting service, the Hardcore Arena and the Hardcore Gym sports club network. Very soon, the company will introduce two more YouTube channels: Epic Fighting Championship and Hardnews.

“Our business expanded beyond the CIS a long time ago. Today we are scaling it to other countries, such as the U.S. and Thailand. In these markets the entertainment and sports industry is especially popular. Also, very soon we will have international MMA fights in the USA, Asian countries and the UAE. Our own cryptocurrency is an important step in the development of Hardcore Media, which will unify payments for users from other countries and allow token holders to participate in the management and development of our projects,” commented Anatoliy Sulianov, founder of Hardcore Media.

The HARDcoin token will be used to pay for products and services within the Hardcoin Media ecosystem, as well as to add fighters to the tournament, purchase exclusive NFTs and limited edition merch, meet league members, and support the favorites.

“Today, Hardcore Media’s audience exceeds 3 million users and is constantly growing. HARDcoin will be used by all participants and users of the platform, including partners and investors,” explains Anatoliy Sulyanov.

The HARDcoin token open sale round will begin on December 15, 2021. The decentralized autonomous venture ecosystem DAO.vc is the official partner and provider of the tokensale. You can read the detailed terms and conditions of the allocation here.

To access the HARDcoin purchase, you need to apply to the whitelist by filling out this form. Participants will receive an email with instructions for purchasing tokens.

For reference:

Hardcore Media is one of the largest entertainment platforms in the CIS and Eastern Europe, which includes more than ten projects, such as three professional fist-fighting, boxing and MMA leagues, its own marketplace, two YouTube channels with an audience of millions. In the near future, the company is planning to launch its own sports center, a chain of sports clubs, as well as the production of water under the Hardcore brand. The founder of Hardcore International Media Group is businessman and athlete Anatoliy Sulyanov.

DAO.vc is a decentralized autonomous venture capital ecosystem that offers comprehensive solutions for the venture capital industry. The company includes a blockchain and venture IT startup accelerator LaunchLab, a startup marketplace, two token pools, a Freelance Hub platform, and a social network for IT and blockchain market participants. The founder of DAO.vc is Georgy Galoyan, a well-known entrepreneur and crypto-expert.

Contact Details:

Company Name: HARDcoin

Email Contact [email protected]

Place: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

