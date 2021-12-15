Connect with us

Celebrities

Tory Lanez To Face Trial, Reportedly Yelled ‘Dance, B***h’ Before Firing At Megan Thee Stallion

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Tory Lanez To Face Trial, Reportedly Yelled 'Dance, B***h' Before Firing At Megan Thee Stallion
Judge Keith Borjon finds probable cause for Tory Lanez to face trial over allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, detective testifies Tory allegedly told her to “dance, b***h” before firing.

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is far from over. While Tory has maintained he is innocent and the usual stance of the truth will come out eventually online, in the real world, he had court this morning.

Judge Keith Borjon found probable cause to send the case to trial during a preliminary hearing earlier this morning, December 14. The roadside dispute that took place after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house will now be in the hands of the trial when Tory is back in court on January 13.

During the preliminary hearing this morning in his felony assault case, a long-standing rumor was confirmed by the testimony of an officer on the stand. An intoxicated Tory reportedly told Megan to “dance, b***h” before firing a gun. Detectives also revealed they found the gun under Tory’s passenger seat and it was “warm to the touch,” suggesting “the firearm had been used” recently.

Tory is innocent until proven guilty, but from the facts starting to come out, that innocence is in jeopardy if the trial doesn’t go in his favor.

Celebrities

David Beckham Becomes An Honorary Spice Girl While Rocking The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater Ever

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

David Beckham
David Beckham’s ready to Spice Up Your Life! The soccer star rocked a ‘Spice World’ Christmas sweater that got a reaction from some members of the girl group — including his wife!

David Beckham is proudly supporting the Spice Girls this holiday season. The 46-year-old pro soccer player showed some love to the iconic British girl group that’s comprised of five talented women, including his wife Victoria Beckham, 47, by rocking a Spice World ugly Christmas sweater in a cute new Instagram photo. The image depicted David proudly pointing to his festive attire, while Posh Spice herself wore her own Christmas shirt as she posed next to her handsome hubby and gave the peace sign to the camera.

In his caption, David emphasized his support for his wife’s girl group. “Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls ❤️ Christmas jumpers are out 🎅🏼,” he wrote. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) loved David’s choice of attire, commenting on the post, “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!” Victoria shared an additional photo of David rocking the Spice World sweater in her own Instagram post, which she captioned, “Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham.”

David’s sweater advertised the infamous 1997 Spice World movie, which starred Victoria, Emma, Mel B (Scary Spice) Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) dealing with fictional events before a major concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The film was a box office success for the “Wannabe” singers, grossing over $100 million worldwide.

David Beckham (Photo: Tom Dymond/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time that one of Victoria’s loved ones have shown some love to the Spice Girls. The couple’s son Brooklyn Beckham, 22, hilariously paid homage to his famous mother and her bandmates by playing all five of them in a parody video back in March. He photoshopped the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video to impersonate the entire 90s girl group, starting with his mother, of course.

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David are loving parents to Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10. The A-list couple married in 1999, just as the Spice Girls’ worldwide success was starting to die down.

Celebrities

A Pregnant Woman, A Woman With A Child & A Third Woman Walk Into A Beauty Supply Shop….This Isn’t A Joke, It’s A Ridiculous Robbery

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

A Pregnant Woman, A Woman With A Child & A Third Woman Walk Into A Beauty Supply Shop….This Isn't A Joke, It's A Ridiculous Robbery
First of all—this is the worst Set It Off remake I’ve ever seen. 

On Sunday, a beauty supply store in Tamarac, Florida, was robbed by what security camera footage shows were a pregnant woman, a woman holding a baby, and a third woman.

According to Local 10 News, the trio of makeover marauders wasn’t after The Beauty Plug (there’s no way the store is really called that…holy hell, it’s really called that) supply shop’s cash register. Instead, they reportedly stole several lace-front wigs. (Basically, this is what would happen if Tyler Perry had an idea for a heist movie.)

It’s also unclear if the cast of Three Robber Women And A Baby had guns when they robbed the store, but, according to the owner, they didn’t use firearms at all. Instead, one of the women pepper-sprayed an employee who happened to be the owner’s daughter.

“Tonight we experienced a horrific event,” the shop owner posted to the store’s Instagram page, according to The Shade Room. “3 girls came into our store attacked my daughter with pepper spray and stole multiple lace wigs. I cannot believe this. If you recognize any of them PLEASE contact us. One was very pregnant and the other was holding a baby that approx. 6-8 months.”

“I hope those wigs were worth it because once you decided to pepper spray my child, you turn a simple petty theft into robbery w/assault & battery, and because you had that baby with you, you’ll be charged on that too,” the owner continued. “Sad that you’re about to lose your children and freedom over some wigs. Dumb low-life.”

Guys, obviously, this is no laughing matterI mean, when you gotta get cute, you gotta get cute, and if you don’t have the money to get cute, sometimes you gotta pull some Great Value Italian Job sh** so you won’t be out here looking busted. *In my best Chris Rock voice* I’m not saying they should have done it—but I understand.

Anyway, Local 10 News reported that a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective came out to speak with the owner on Monday and the robbery is being investigated, although, so far, no suspects are in custody.

Hopefully, they at least looked good in their new wigs, though.

 

 

Celebrities

DaniLeigh shades DaBaby in photo caption

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

DaniLeigh shades DaBaby in photo caption
By Sandra Rose  | 

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The drama between DaniLeigh and her baby daddy, DaBaby, continues weeks after the rapper tossed her out of his condo.

The pair dissed each other in a live-stream video that went viral last month.

Their embarrassing fallout, in front of millions, shamed the family and caused her Dominican mom to quit as her manager.

Still, DaniLeigh can’t get enough of the rapper, even though he humiliated her.

The singer shaded DaBaby in a caption of a photo of her baby during a doctor’s visit.

According to the blogs, she wrote: “Today [white heart emoji] doing it all alone but it’s all good cause I love your love baby girl.”

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram

Moments later, she edited the caption and wrote: “Today [white heart emoji] I love your love baby girl.”

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram

The Neighborhood Talk‘s followers accused DaniLeigh of attention-seeking and using their infant daughter to bash her baby daddy publicly.

DaniLeigh’s fans pleaded with her to seek help for her emotional issues.
 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: baby mama drama, DaBaby, DaniLeigh, rumors and gossip

